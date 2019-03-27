Satellite-Based Earth Observation Market Prospects to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
March 27, 2019 02:06 PM EDT
The "Satellite-Based Earth Observation: Market Prospects to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Now in its 11th edition, Satellite-Based Earth Observation, Market Prospects to 2027 provides an assessment of the current EO value chain, along with forecasts as to how this may evolve leading to 2027.
The commercial EO data market could reach $2.4 billion in 2027, driven by a mixture of defense and new commercial markets and supported by the arrival of new constellation operators. The EO market for value-added services (VAS) should reach over $5.7 billion by 2027; potential new service areas with entrants focusing on developing constellations to support high-frequency change detection could even see the VAS market reaching $9 billion in our upside scenarios. For this new edition, we have revisited our market estimates and forecast methodologies in this fast-changing environment, deepening our bottom-up analysis.
The report has identified approximately 15 companies that have announced intentions to develop low-cost constellations based on smallsat technologies. This has been aided by the advancement in several areas such as miniaturization of components, enabling the development of more capable satellites at a lower mass. We anticipate the launch of nearly 1,500 smallsats (most of them below 50kg) to serve EO applications and see the years 2020-2022 as a major transition period. While new constellations being put forward are predominantly optical, SAR solutions and even hyperspectral or video are also now emerging.
The advent of new cost-efficient solutions collecting data at a higher frequency rate should transform services generation and delivery. Optimized analytics and increasing use of artificial intelligence, being pushed by both start-ups and established players, should contribute to an increase in the value proposition, and to the enlargement of use cases for satellite-based data. Under this approach, location-based services (LBS) and finance are relatively new markets with a large potential - the two combined could represent a revenue opportunity of more than $2 billion in 2027. LBS markets are built around the monitoring of specific point targets; the finance sector is similar in the change detection analytics being built, but with a clear focus on financial institution end-users.
The fast-evolving capabilities and the challenges attached to the development of business opportunities should favor a transformation of the ecosystem. While government and private end-users will be eager to leverage new capabilities, strategic partnerships and/or different forms of consolidation and vertical integration should contribute to reshaping the industry in the next three to five years.
Key trends, drivers & forecasts
- Current & forecast market situation to 2027, full assessment of challenges, risks & growth drivers
- Assessment of commercial opportunities including data and services demand by data typology & sector
- Assessment of commercial opportunities by satellite manufacturer
- Detailed assessment of pricing trends
- Impacts of small satellite solutions along the value-chain
Detailed value-chain analysis
- Assessment of opportunities & challenges across the industry
- Upstream & downstream analysis, including: Launch, manufacturers, operators & services
- Analysis of the EO supply chain, distribution & mechanisms to reach end-users
- Analysis of government investment, operators, distributors & service providers
Data & services demand
- Broad analysis of data demand & requirements - drivers & risks for growth
- Market forecast for EO value-added services
- Opportunities for data & services growth across regions
- Developments & markets for UAVs
Satellites launched & forecast
- Launches from 2008-2017; Expected launches through 2027
- Satellite imaging characteristics, operator typology, etc.
- Prime manufacturer/launch service provider/uncontracted satellite missions
- Detailed breakdown of application sectors within each region
- Consolidated forecasts per application sector & per region
Key Topics Covered:
01. STRATEGIC ISSUES AND FORECASTS
- Value-chain summary: Investment and upstream
- Value-chain summary: Operations and downstream
- Earth observation satellite launch status: The last 10 years
- Earth observation satellite launch status: The future decade
- Smallsats and the newspace environment
- Commercial optical solutions collection capacity
- Commercial data demand: The changing dynamic
- Limitation on the approach
- Commercial data & services demand: Summary & logic
- The commercial data market: Current situation
- Commercial data demand: Forecast
- Value-added services (baseline) market
- Value-added services (upside) market
POLICY AND REGULATION
- Overview
- U.S. focus
- Further supporting policies
- Summary of national frameworks
02. KEY DRIVERS FOR DATA AND INFORMATION SERVICES
- Structure of information service: From Pixel to product
COMMERCIAL DATA PRICING
- Current pricing
- Catalog standard tasking price evolution
- Importance of geolocation accuracy on pricing
- Free and low-cost solutions
- Evolution of free data consumption
VALUE-ADDED SERVICES
- Service evolution
- Drivers and risks by positioning
- Drivers and risks by vertical market
- Big data and AI business impact: AI-The promise for big data usage
- Big data and AI business impact: Overview of the AI value chain
- Big data and AI business impact: Selected trends for AI companies
- Data to analytics
- New services impact: How to define cost and value
03. PROFILES OF SELECTED ORGANIZATIONS
- Highlights of the previous year in commercial supply
- Integrated commercial offerings
- Earth observation commercial focus
- MAXAR
- Airbus
- UrtheCast (inc. Deimos)
- Planet (inc. BlackBridge & Terra Bella)
- ImageSat
- BlackSky Global
- DMC International Imaging (DMCII)
- e-Geos
- ICEYE
- Capella Space
- Satellogic
- Hera
- XpressSAR
- Astro Digital
- Earth-i
- EarthNow
COMMERCIAL POTENTIAL OF NEW SENSOR TYPOLOGIES
- Exploring further commercial potential with new sensors
- GPS-RO
- Localized environment monitoring
- Hyperspectral
- Branching out in SAR
04. PROSPECTS FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF NEW SYSTEMS
MANUFACTURING AND LAUNCH OF SATELLITES
- Overview (non-meteorology)
- Earth observation (non-meteorology)
- Focus on export opportunities
- Meteorology
- Developing capabilities in smallsats
- SAR focus
- Optical focus
LAUNCH SERVICES MARKET
- By region
- Launch service providers
- Access to space
- Upcoming launch vehicles
- Launch brokers
- Price points for launch
GROUND SEGMENT IMPLICATIONS
- Ground antennas
- Reducing latency and increasing data rates
- Operations
UAV CAPABILITIES: ROADMAP & MARKET
- Market overview
- UAS business model
- UAS company profiles
- UAS Applications
- Policies and regulations
- Examples of commercial and civil government contracts
- Roadmap of UAS capabilities: Typology
- Roadmap of UAS capabilities: High-altitude platforms
- High-altitude platforms' added value
- High-altitude platforms' programs
05. GOVERNMENT PROGRAM DEVELOPMENT
- Earth observation government programs' focus
- Focuses on emerging Earth observation programs
- Earth observation government focus
- Governments as information buyers and users
- Government supply solutions
EARTH OBSERVATION PROGRAMS (>$100 MILLION ANNUALLY)
- United States
- China
- European Union
- European Space Agency (ESA)
- France
- Japan
- India
- Russia
- South Korea
- Canada
EARTH OBSERVATION PROGRAMS (<$100 MILLION ANNUALLY)
- Europe (Exc. ESA)
- Latin America
- Middle East and CIS
- East Asia
- Africa
METEOROLOGY PROGRAMS
- NOAA
- EUMETSAT
- Other programs
06. DEMAND FOR EARTH OBSERVATION: BY SECTOR
- Data requirements by sector
- Sector demand overview: Commercial data
- Sector demand overview: Value-added services
- Sector demand overview: General overview
- Data requirements by key applications
SECTOR DEMAND
- Defense
- Infrastructure
- Environment monitoring
- Natural resources monitoring
- Energy
- Location-based services
- Disaster management
- Maritime
- Finance
07. DEMAND FOR EARTH OBSERVATION: BY REGION
REGION DEMAND OVERVIEW
- Commercial data demand by region
- Value-added services demand
REGIONAL DEMAND SNAPSHOT
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4mc9hf/satellitebased?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005682/en/
