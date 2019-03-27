Tetrate Works with Amazon Web Services to Bring Enterprise-grade Envoy to AWS App Mesh Users

|By Business Wire
|March 27, 2019 02:16 PM EDT
Tetrate, the recently launched enterprise service mesh company, today announced its support for the launch of Amazon Web Services (AWS) App Mesh, a cloud service that makes it easy to run microservices by providing consistent visibility and network traffic controls for each microservice in an application. The two companies will demonstrate AWS App Mesh and Tetrate GetEnvoy for Global 2000 enterprises for the first time at Service Mesh Day on March 29, 2019 in San Francisco.
Tetrate GetEnvoy, which provides certified builds of Envoy, can now be used by AWS App Mesh customers with Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS), and Amazon Elastic Container Service for Kubernetes (Amazon EKS). This allows customers to have one set of verified and approved builds of Envoy across their private cloud data center and AWS, increasing reliability of Envoy in microservices environments.
According to a recent Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) survey, Envoy production usage in large organizations jumped from four percent to 24 percent between March - October 2018. Tetrate first announced its GetEnvoy product on March 13, 2019 for private cloud users.
“AWS App Mesh brings end-to-end visibility and controls for high availability to microservices running on AWS,” said Deepak Singh, Director, Compute Services, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “Customers using AWS App Mesh can use Tetrate for a consistent experience of connectivity, as well as easier traffic shifting for migration or disaster recovery to run microservices in data centers and AWS.”
“Today, many customers are running applications on the cloud,” said Varun Talwar, CEO of Tetrate. “We are very excited about our support for the launch of AWS App Mesh because it enables consistency of experience for customers as it relates to understanding performance of applications and configuring their availability. We will continue to work with AWS to promote enterprise adoption of Envoy and service mesh.”
By leveraging AWS App Mesh, Tetrate can generate continuous improvements for hybrid cloud customers who can use service mesh infrastructure to control, manage, observe and secure hundreds of services at a time. For more perspective on the relationship between Tetrate and AWS and what it means for Global 2000 organizations and the community, please read the blog post published here: https://www.tetrate.io/blog/appmesh-tetrate-integration/.
To register for Service Mesh Day, please visit https://servicemeshday.com/.
About Tetrate
Tetrate is a leading enterprise-grade service mesh company founded by key creators and maintainers of the Istio and Envoy open-source projects. The company’s service mesh platform makes it easy for DevOps, security, and network administrators to manage the complexity of modern hybrid cloud application infrastructure. Backed by Dell Technologies Capital, 8VC, Intel Capital, Samsung NEXT, Pankaj Patel, BV Jagadeesh, Guido Appenzeller, David Eckstein and Shiva Rajaraman, Tetrate is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. https://www.tetrate.io/
