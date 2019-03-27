Autonomous Mobile Robot - Global Market Outlook 2016-2018 & 2019-2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
The "Autonomous Mobile Robot - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Autonomous Mobile Robot market accounted for $4.98 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $14.79 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period.
The developments in the sensors used for navigation & rising dependence on unmanned or military vehicles are driving the market. However, a high capital requirement for incorporation of these devices is hampering market growth.
An autonomous mobile robot is a machine that performs behaviors or tasks with a high degree of autonomy. Autonomous robotics is usually considered to be a subfield of artificial intelligence, robotics and information engineering. In addition, having the mobility feature, it is capable of locomotion.
Based on the type, Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) are primarily used in the defense sector to supply ammunition to soldiers during combat situations, carry out rescue operations during disasters, and detect and defuse or detonate explosives. the growth of the UGVs is also attributed to high demand in the Americas owing to the increasing terrorist threats and the ongoing war with ISIS.
Among geography, the demand for mobile robots in North America is continuously increasing owing to the factors, such as mounting internal and external security threats, owing to increased terrorist activities and growing usage of mobile robots for patrolling to spot intruders or enemy forces.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 End User Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Autonomous Mobile Robot Market, By Product
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Spying Robots
5.3 Mobile Robot Navigation
5.4 Space Robots
6 Global Autonomous Mobile Robot Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle
6.3 Unmanned Marine Vehicle
6.4 Unmanned Ground Vehicle
6.5 Humanoid
6.6 Other Types
6.6.1 Autonomous With Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM)
6.6.2 Autonomous Without Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM)
7 Global Autonomous Mobile Robot Market, By Mode of Operation
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Autonomous
7.2.1 Fully Autonomous
7.2.2 Semi-Autonomous
7.3 Human Operated
7.3.1 Untethered
7.3.2 Tethered
8 Global Autonomous Mobile Robot Market, By Functional Ability
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Autonomous Navigation
8.3 Environmental Perception
8.4 Self-maintenance
8.5 Task Perception
8.6 Task Performance
8.7 Other Functional Abilities
8.7.1 Self-learning
8.7.2 Reasoning
9 Global Autonomous Mobile Robot Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Residential Maintenance
9.3 Manufacturing
9.4 Industrial Automation
9.5 Commercial Operations
9.6 Other Applications
10 Global Autonomous Mobile Robot Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Power & Energy
10.3 Oil & Gas
10.4 Mining & Minerals
10.5 Medical & Healthcare
10.6 Logistics & Warehouse
10.7 Forest & Agriculture
10.8 Aerospace & Defense
10.9 Automotive
10.10 Discount Store
11 Global Autonomous Mobile Robot Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Clearpath Robotics
13.2 Fetch Robotics
13.3 Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz
13.4 Savioke
13.5 SMP Robotics
13.6 Kongsberg Maritime
13.7 Aethon
13.8 Cimcorp Automation
13.9 Cobham
13.10 Locus Robotics
13.11 Mobile Industrial Robots
13.12 Omron Adept
13.13 SMP Robotics
13.14 Swisslog (KUKA)
13.15 Vecna
13.16 Softbank Robotics
13.17 Waypoint Robotics
