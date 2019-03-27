Maana stellt ehemalige Accenture-Führungskraft Mark Woolley als Digital Transformation Lead für Upstream-Aktivitäten ein

|By Business Wire
|
March 27, 2019 03:38 PM EDT
Maana, der Pionier der digitalen Technologiekenntnisse, hat Mark Woolley zum Digital Transformation Lead für Upstream-Aktivitäten ernannt.
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält multimediale Inhalte. Die vollständige Mitteilung hier ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005750/de/
Mark Woolley joins Maana as Digital Transformation Lead for Upstream Operations. (Photo: Business Wire)
Vor seiner Arbeit bei Maana wirkte Woolley bei der Leitung des Bereichs Digital Upstream bei Accenture mit. Dort war er zuständig für die Beschleunigung der Transformation bei Firmen für Exploration und Förderung. In dieser Funktion wirkte er prägend für die Vision für die digitale Transformation des Upstream-Geschäftes. Er ermittelte und qualifizierte Branchen- und Technologiepartner, um Accenture-Kunden digitalisierte Geschäfte zu ermöglichen.
Woolley wird von den Niederlanden aus arbeiten und dafür zuständig sein, Unternehmen zu einem besseren Verständnis von Erfolgsmethoden für die Digitalisierung zu verhelfen – insbesondere die Verwendung der Maana Knowledge Layer von Microsoft Azure zur Lösung von Geschäftsproblemen der Upstream-Wertschöpfungskette wie Portfolio-Optimierung, dem Lebenszyklus von Bohrlöchern, prädiktiver Instandhaltung sowie Arbeits- und Gesundheitsschutz und dem Umgang mit Risiken.
„Angesichts unseres raschen Wachstums in der Öl- und Gasbranche freuen wir uns sehr, dass Mark zu Maana kommt, um die Beziehungen mit unseren Partnern und der wachsenden Anzahl unserer Kunden im Energiebereich weiter auszubauen“, sagte Babur Ozden, CEO und Gründer von Maana. „Mark bringt bei Maana eine tolle Kombination aus Branchen- und Technologieexpertise ein. Er wird sehr zur Realisierung unserer Vision beitragen, den Kunden den Ausbau ihres digitalen Fahrplans zu ermöglichen, damit sie die schnellen Entscheidungen treffen können, mit denen ihre Geschäfte vorankommen werden.“
Woolley hat einen Abschluss in Geologie von der Universität Manchester. Nach seinem Abschluss begann Woolley seine Laufbahn mit der weltweiten Arbeit für Halliburton Drilling Operations & Landmark. Er arbeitete acht Jahre lang bei Hitachi Data Systems im Bereich Rechner- und Datendienste und begann seine internationale Laufbahn mit Aufgaben in verschiedenen Branchen, darunter Öl und Gas.
Über Maana:
Maana organisiert die weltweiten industriellen Daten und die Expertise der Menschen in digitales Wissen für Millionen von Fachleuten. Diese können damit bessere Entscheidungen treffen, die sich auf die Weltwirtschaft und auf die menschliche Zivilisation auswirken. Über unsere Knowledge Platform™ und den proprietären Computational Knowledge Graph™ erhalten Industrieunternehmen der Fortune Global 500 Antworten auf operative Fragen, die die Richtung für die Zukunft vorgeben. Maana ist ein international tätiges Privatunternehmen mit Büros in Menlo Park, (Kalifornien), Bellevue (Washington), Houston (Texas), London (Großbritannien) und Dhahran (Saudi-Arabien).
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005750/de/
