NTT DATA Partners with Public Transport Victoria to Deliver Mobile Ticketing using Google Pay

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 27, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
NTT DATA Services, a global IT services and business consulting provider, today announced mobile payment capabilities for the myki ticketing system as part of the company’s ongoing digital ticketing innovation for Public Transport Victoria (PTV). Passengers can now use Google Pay on their compatible Android phones to pay for and travel on public transportation using Mobile myki.
A versatile alternative to physical cards, Mobile myki allows passengers to fund their account, check balance information and avoid lines when traveling by train, tram or bus. The innovative ticketing system uses near-field communication to integrate with existing ticketing barriers and card readers, allowing passengers to quickly and easily use their mobile phone to board and pay.
With more than one billion trips since its inception in Melbourne and across the State of Victoria, myki is one of the first and largest public transportation networks in the world to implement mobile ticketing technology across multiple modes without requiring new infrastructure or equipment. Mobile myki allows PTV to deliver new technology without requiring the replacement of legacy systems.
“In less than 10 years, myki has grown from five million to more than 585 million trips per year. This exponential growth requires accelerating technology to exceed the demands of passengers now and into the future,” said Tim Conway, president of public sector, NTT DATA Services. “We are excited to partner with PTV on this forward-reaching solution that will scale to accommodate future ticketing innovation.”
NTT DATA has delivered myki for PTV since 2005. It was created using a flexible system with open architecture and off-the-shelf components. The Mobile myki open architecture design facilitates new feature integration and enables a seamless transition to accommodate mobile payments. The open system design also provides PTV the flexibility to select and quickly integrate and implement new devices, vendors and pluggable interfaces available.
“As our long-term partner, NTT DATA has helped us evolve to meet the challenges of Victoria’s growing population and rising demand for public transport,” said Jeroen Weimar, CEO of PTV. “Whether it’s saving time by adding money on-the-go or avoiding queues at ticketing machines, Mobile myki is an innovation that will make traveling on public transport in Victoria easier for thousands of passengers every day.”
The myki system enables PTV to improve transportation efficiency and long-term planning for the more than 15 million mass transit smartcards and 24,000 devices on trains, trams and buses across the State of Victoria. NTT DATA also provides end-to-end supply chain and operational management of the myki system, including 24x7 helpdesk support, training, data management and audit and compliance reporting.
To support Mobile myki, NTT DATA worked with Google Pay to enable quick and easy tapping at the terminal that does not require passengers to unlock their device for payments. The system creates a one-stop ticket shop for passengers to purchase tickets or check their balance from anywhere at any time.
“Google Pay creates an effortless, immersive mobile transit experience, and we are excited to work with PTV and NTT DATA to help ease the daily journey for Victoria residents and visitors,” said Prakash Hariramani, director for product management, Google Pay.
In addition to Google Pay, NTT DATA also partnered with NXP semiconductors to create and implement Mobile myki.
NTT DATA was awarded the contract to continue operating the myki system in July 2016. To learn more about NTT DATA’s public transportation offerings and partnership with PTV, visit the client story on the company’s website.
About NTT DATA Services
NTT DATA Services partners with clients to navigate and simplify the modern complexities of business and technology, delivering the insights, solutions and outcomes that matter most. We deliver tangible business results by combining deep industry expertise with applied innovations in digital, cloud and automation across a comprehensive portfolio of consulting, application, infrastructure and business process services.
NTT DATA Services, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is a division of NTT DATA Corporation, a top 10 global business and IT services provider with 120,000+ professionals in more than 50 countries, and NTT Group, a partner to 88 percent of the Fortune 100. Visit nttdataservices.com to learn more.
About Public Transport Victoria
Over two million trips are taken on Victoria’s trains, trams and buses every day. This statewide public transport system includes the world’s largest tram network and almost 4500 kilometers of rail tracks. PTV plays a crucial role in making these journeys a reality - championing and delivering improvements to keep people moving on a reliable, safe and inclusive public transport network. In practical terms this involves managing public transport franchise and service agreements; ticketing; network integrity; implementing network changes; and delivering user-focused passenger services.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005102/en/
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 27, 2019 04:30 PM EDT
Docker and Kubernetes are key elements of modern cloud native deployment automations. After building your microservices, common practice is to create docker images and create YAML files to automate the deployment with Docker and Kubernetes. Writing these YAMLs, Dockerfile descriptors are really painful and error prone.Ballerina is a new cloud-native programing language which understands the architecture around it - the compiler is environment aware of microservices directly deployable into infra...
Mar. 27, 2019 04:15 PM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Mar. 27, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Mar. 27, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Mar. 27, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 27, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Mar. 27, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 27, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
Mar. 27, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 27, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
ShieldX's CEO and Founder, Ratinder Ahuja, believes that traditional security solutions are not designed to be effective in the cloud. The role of Data Loss Prevention must evolve in order to combat the challenges of changing infrastructure associated with modernized cloud environments. Ratinder will call out the notion that security processes and controls must be equally dynamic and able to adapt for the cloud. Utilizing four key factors of automation, enterprises can remediate issues and impro...
Mar. 27, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, at the same time that developers quickly spin up new cloud instances and executives push forwards new initiatives. The vulnerabilities created by migration to the cloud, such as misconfigurations and compromised credentials, require that security teams t...
Mar. 27, 2019 10:30 AM EDT
The term "digital transformation" (DX) is being used by everyone for just about any company initiative that involves technology, the web, ecommerce, software, or even customer experience. While the term has certainly turned into a buzzword with a lot of hype, the transition to a more connected, digital world is real and comes with real challenges. In his opening keynote, Four Essentials To Become DX Hero Status Now, Jonathan Hoppe, Co-Founder and CTO of Total Uptime Technologies, shared that ...
Mar. 27, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
Today we can collect lots and lots of performance data. We build beautiful dashboards and even have fancy query languages to access and transform the data. Still performance data is a secret language only a couple of people understand. The more business becomes digital the more stakeholders are interested in this data including how it relates to business. Some of these people have never used a monitoring tool before. They have a question on their mind like "How is my application doing" but no id...
Mar. 27, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Mar. 27, 2019 01:15 AM EDT