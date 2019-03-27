Klick Named a Best Workplace for Women for Fourth Consecutive Year

|By Business Wire
Klick was today included on the Best Workplaces™ for Women list for the fourth straight year as it wraps up its month-long support of International Women’s Day. Global workplace culture authority Great Place to Work® announced Klick among the select list of female-friendly companies earlier today, following independent analysis of employee surveys, as well as programs and practices that promote the fair treatment and advancement of women in the workplace.
"We are very proud to again be recognized as a Best Workplace for Women and do our part to both support and advance diversity, inclusion, and equality in the workplace,” said Klick President Lori Grant, a past recipient of Women’s Executive Network’s (WXN) Top 100 Most Powerful Women and MM&M magazine’s Hall of Femme awards. “We also salute the contributions that women have brought and continue to bring to work, which is why we celebrate International Women’s Day for a month every year.”
Klick has held a variety of internal initiatives and events throughout the month of March to support International Women’s Day, including:
- a private screening of Captain Marvel, Marvel Studio’s first woman-led superhero movie;
- an interactive Lunch & Learn workshop on body positivity, talking about self-care and body pride with award-winning author Catherine Hernandez;
- speed mentoring sessions led by the company’s female senior leaders; and
- the creation of a limited-edition 2019 International Women’s Day postcard-and-laptop sticker collection, specially designed by its in-house creative thinkers and designers.
Klicksters also paid tribute to specific women who have personally inspired them by contributing #ShesMyHERo stories to the company’s intranet. Among Klicksters’ posts:
- ‘My mother had to raise us alone and things were rough, but even when we got evicted, she still made sure to find the money to send to our sponsored child every month. I think she wanted us to understand that even when it seems like you’re at rock bottom, there’s always somebody who needs you.’
- ‘I want to recognize a woman who has tirelessly fought for the protection of civil liberties and the marginalized. "I don't say women's rights - I say the constitutional principle of the equal citizenship stature of men and women." - Ruth Bader Ginsburg.’
- ‘Born in the Philippines, my mom loved music and taught at local schools and sang at church/events. She was happy. In 1974 guerillas machine-gunned the Jeep her husband and father were in, leaving my dad with a bullet in his buttock. She decided to travel far to find a safer life for us.’
Helping women in need
In keeping with its tradition of helping those in need, Klicksters have also been participating in Klick’s 4th Annual #ShoeboxChallenge in support of local women’s shelters through the Shoebox Project. Teams have been filling each shoebox with $50 worth of items that women enjoy but may not splurge on for themselves in difficult times. Klick is also donating the proceeds from its Klick Jam 2019 charity basketball tournament at the Mattamy Athletic Centre tonight to the Shoebox Project.
Klick conducts regular pay fairness reviews to ensure that women and men are paid equitably for their roles and contributions to the company’s success. It offers maternity leave top-ups, flexible childcare options, complimentary on-site fitness and wellness programs, diversity and inclusion programming, mentoring for parents and caregivers, and access to work/life balance counseling services among its standard benefits.
The list of Best Workplaces™ for Women is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work®. The data has a 90% confidence and a plus or minus 5% margin of error.
