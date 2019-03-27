Verint Announces Strong FY2019 Results and Raises Guidance for FY2020

Verint® Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT), a global Actionable Intelligence® leader, today announced results for the three months and year ended January 31, 2019 (FY2019).

“We believe our strong results and over achievement reflect the successful execution of the growth strategy that we implemented approximately two years ago. We learned about our customers' mounting business and security challenges, and we responded by accelerating our automation and cloud innovation. We believe our automation and cloud strategy will further differentiate Verint in a market that is increasingly embracing Actionable Intelligence solutions. We are experiencing strong business momentum including cloud growth acceleration. We entered the new year with improved visibility, are raising our annual guidance and also providing targets for cloud growth over the next three years,” said Dan Bodner, Verint CEO.

FY2019 Financial Highlights (Year Ending January 31, 2019, Compared to Prior Year)

GAAP Non-GAAP Revenue of $1,230 million, up 8.3% Revenue of $1,245 million, up 8.2% Gross margin of 63.5%, up 290bps Gross margin of 66.6%, up 120bps Operating income of $114 million, up 135% Operating income of $267 million, up 18% Operating margin of 9.3%, up 500bps Operating margin of 21.4%, up 180bps Diluted EPS of $1.00, vs. ($0.10) in FY18 Diluted EPS of $3.21, up 14.2% Cash flow from operations of $215 million, up 22%

For the fourth quarter of FY2019, GAAP revenue and diluted EPS increased to $330 million and $0.41, respectively. On a non-GAAP basis, revenue and diluted EPS increased to $337 million and $1.08, respectively.

Bodner continued, “The momentum we experienced throughout FY2019 continued in Q4, and we finished the year strong. I am pleased with our cloud acceleration, ending the year with approximately 40% ARR growth, laying a strong foundation for future growth. We expect non-GAAP cloud revenue to increase by more than 40% this year to nearly $250 million, and to increase at a 30% to 40% CAGR over the next three years. We are also pleased with our GAAP cash from operations which came in strong at $215 million, a 22% increase year-over-year. We believe our strong results and momentum reflect the strategic decisions we have made over the last two years and the growing adoption of Actionable Intelligence solutions by the market. We have accelerated our pace of innovation and we are well positioned with a differentiated portfolio for sustained growth and market leadership."

Financial Outlook for FY2020 (Year Ending January 31, 2020)

Today, we are raising our non-GAAP outlook for revenue and EPS for the year ending January 31, 2020 as follows:

Revenue: Increasing by $25 million to $1.37 billion with a range of +/- 2% Reflects 10% year-over-year growth

EPS: Increasing by 10 cents to $3.60 at the midpoint of our revenue guidance Reflects 12% year-over-year growth



In addition to raising our annual guidance, we expect a strong first fiscal quarter with 8% year-over-year growth in non-GAAP revenue and 14% year-over-year growth in non-GAAP EPS.

Our non-GAAP outlook for the three months ending April 30, 2019 and year ending January 31, 2020 excludes the following GAAP measures which we are able to quantify with reasonable certainty:

Amortization of intangible assets of approximately $15 million and $56 million, for the three months ending April 30, 2019 and year ending January 31, 2020, respectively.

Amortization of discount on convertible notes of approximately $3 million and $12 million, for the three months ending April 30, 2019 and year ending January 31, 2020, respectively.

Our non-GAAP outlook for the three months ending April 30, 2019 and year ending January 31, 2020 excludes the following GAAP measures for which we are able to provide a range of probable significance:

Revenue adjustments are expected to be between approximately $7 million and $9 million, and $21 million and $25 million, for the three months ending April 30, 2019 and year ending January 31, 2020, respectively.

Stock-based compensation is expected to be between approximately $14 million and $16 million, and $66 million and $70 million, for the three months ending April 30, 2019 and year ending January 31, 2020, respectively, assuming market prices for our common stock approximately consistent with current levels.

Our non-GAAP outlook does not include the potential impact of any in-process business acquisitions that may close after the date hereof, and, unless otherwise specified, reflects foreign currency exchange rates approximately consistent with current rates.

We are unable, without unreasonable efforts, to provide a reconciliation for other GAAP measures which are excluded from our non-GAAP outlook, including the impact of future business acquisitions or acquisition expenses, future restructuring expenses, and non-GAAP income tax adjustments due to the level of unpredictability and uncertainty associated with these items. For these same reasons, we are unable to assess the probable significance of these excluded items. While historical results may not be indicative of future results, actual amounts for the three months and year ended January 31, 2019 and 2018 for the GAAP measures excluded from our non-GAAP outlook appear in Table 3 to this press release.

Table 1 VERINT SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, Year Ended January 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue: Product $ 127,074 $ 120,606 $ 454,650 $ 399,662 Service and support 203,156 198,125 775,097 735,567 Total revenue 330,230 318,731 1,229,747 1,135,229 Cost of revenue: Product 29,005 33,281 129,922 131,989 Service and support 75,046 70,654 293,888 276,582 Amortization of acquired technology 6,524 9,970 25,403 38,216 Total cost of revenue 110,575 113,905 449,213 446,787 Gross profit 219,655 204,826 780,534 688,442 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 53,113 48,732 209,106 190,643 Selling, general and administrative 114,701 112,355 426,183 414,960 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 8,289 7,482 31,010 34,209 Total operating expenses 176,103 168,569 666,299 639,812 Operating income 43,552 36,257 114,235 48,630 Other income (expense), net: Interest income 1,531 684 4,777 2,477 Interest expense (9,674 ) (8,962 ) (37,344 ) (35,959 ) Losses on early retirements of debt — (216 ) — (2,150 ) Other (expense) income, net (1,712 ) 3,373 (3,906 ) 5,902 Total other expense, net (9,855 ) (5,121 ) (36,473 ) (29,730 ) Income before provision for income taxes 33,697 31,136 77,762 18,900 Provision for income taxes 5,389 12,850 7,542 22,354 Net income (loss) 28,308 18,286 70,220 (3,454 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,002 1,189 4,229 3,173 Net income (loss) attributable to Verint Systems Inc. $ 27,306 $ 17,097 $ 65,991 $ (6,627 ) Net income (loss) per common share attributable to Verint Systems Inc.: Basic $ 0.42 $ 0.27 $ 1.02 $ (0.10 ) Diluted $ 0.41 $ 0.26 $ 1.00 $ (0.10 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 65,305 63,811 64,913 63,312 Diluted 66,504 65,139 66,245 63,312

Table 2 VERINT SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Segment Revenue (Unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, Year Ended January 31, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP Revenue By Segment: Customer Engagement $ 211,557 $ 208,424 $ 796,287 $ 740,067 Cyber Intelligence 118,673 110,307 433,460 395,162 GAAP Total Revenue $ 330,230 $ 318,731 $ 1,229,747 $ 1,135,229 Revenue Adjustments: Customer Engagement $ 6,233 $ 3,906 $ 15,059 $ 14,971 Cyber Intelligence 200 89 293 258 Total Revenue Adjustments $ 6,433 $ 3,995 $ 15,352 $ 15,229 Non-GAAP Revenue By Segment: Customer Engagement $ 217,790 $ 212,330 $ 811,346 $ 755,038 Cyber Intelligence 118,873 110,396 433,753 395,420 Non-GAAP Total Revenue $ 336,663 $ 322,726 $ 1,245,099 $ 1,150,458

Table 3 VERINT SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (Unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, Year Ended January 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Table of Reconciliation from GAAP Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Gross Profit GAAP gross profit $ 219,655 $ 204,826 $ 780,534 $ 688,442 GAAP gross margin 66.5 % 64.3 % 63.5 % 60.6 % Revenue adjustments 6,433 3,995 15,352 15,229 Amortization of acquired technology 6,524 9,970 25,403 38,216 Stock-based compensation expenses 1,577 2,597 5,735 8,465 Acquisition expenses, net 358 22 347 113 Restructuring expenses 366 286 1,503 2,223 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 234,913 $ 221,696 $ 828,874 $ 752,688 Non-GAAP gross margin 69.8 % 68.7 % 66.6 % 65.4 % Table of Reconciliation from GAAP Operating Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income GAAP operating income $ 43,552 $ 36,257 $ 114,235 $ 48,630 As a percentage of GAAP revenue 13.2 % 11.4 % 9.3 % 4.3 % Revenue adjustments 6,433 3,995 15,352 15,229 Amortization of acquired technology 6,524 9,970 25,403 38,216 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 8,289 7,482 31,010 34,209 Stock-based compensation expenses 16,148 18,913 66,657 69,366 Acquisition expenses, net 5,651 (859 ) 9,927 1,596 Restructuring expenses 1,925 1,960 4,944 13,517 Impairment charges — 3,324 — 3,324 Other adjustments (355 ) 970 (633 ) 2,061 Non-GAAP operating income $ 88,167 $ 82,012 $ 266,895 $ 226,148 As a percentage of non-GAAP revenue 26.2 % 25.4 % 21.4 % 19.7 % Table of Reconciliation from GAAP Other Expense, Net to Non-GAAP Other Expense, Net GAAP other expense, net $ (9,855 ) $ (5,121 ) $ (36,473 ) $ (29,730 ) Unrealized losses (gains) on derivatives, net 896 (1,359 ) 1,135 (3,236 ) Amortization of convertible note discount 3,021 2,866 11,850 11,243 Loss on early retirement of debt — 747 — 2,681 Acquisition expenses, net 58 152 374 862 Restructuring expenses — — — 139 Non-GAAP other expense, net(1) $ (5,880 ) $ (2,715 ) $ (23,114 ) $ (18,041 ) Table of Reconciliation from GAAP Provision for Income Taxes to Non-GAAP Provision for Income Taxes GAAP provision for income taxes $ 5,389 $ 12,850 $ 7,542 $ 22,354 GAAP effective income tax rate 16.0 % 41.3 % 9.7 % 118.3 % Non-GAAP tax adjustments 4,211 (3,436 ) 19,345 1,646 Non-GAAP provision for income taxes $ 9,600 $ 9,414 $ 26,887 $ 24,000 Non-GAAP effective income tax rate 11.7 % 11.9 % 11.0 % 11.5 % Table of Reconciliation from GAAP Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Verint Systems Inc. to Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Verint Systems Inc. GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Verint Systems Inc. $ 27,306 $ 17,097 $ 65,991 $ (6,627 ) Revenue adjustments 6,433 3,995 15,352 15,229 Amortization of acquired technology 6,524 9,970 25,403 38,216 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 8,289 7,482 31,010 34,209 Stock-based compensation expenses 16,148 18,913 66,657 69,366 Unrealized losses (gains) on derivatives, net 896 (1,359 ) 1,135 (3,236 ) Amortization of convertible note discount 3,021 2,866 11,850 11,243 Loss on early retirement of debt — 747 — 2,681 Acquisition expenses, net 5,709 (707 ) 10,301 2,458 Restructuring expenses 1,925 1,960 4,944 13,656 Impairment charges — 3,324 — 3,324 Other adjustments (355 ) 970 (633 ) 2,061 Non-GAAP tax adjustments (4,211 ) 3,436 (19,345 ) (1,646 ) Total GAAP net income (loss) adjustments 44,379 51,597 146,674 187,561 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Verint Systems Inc. $ 71,685 $ 68,694 $ 212,665 $ 180,934 Table Comparing GAAP Diluted Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share Attributable to Verint Systems Inc. to Non-GAAP Diluted Net Income Per Common Share Attributable to Verint Systems Inc. GAAP diluted net income (loss) per common share attributable to Verint Systems Inc. $ 0.41 $ 0.26 $ 1.00 $ (0.10 ) Non-GAAP diluted net income per common share attributable to Verint Systems Inc. $ 1.08 $ 1.05 $ 3.21 $ 2.81 GAAP weighted-average shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per common share attributable to Verint Systems Inc. 66,504 65,139 66,245 63,312 Additional weighted-average shares applicable to non-GAAP diluted net income per common share attributable to Verint Systems Inc. — — — 1,046 Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares used in computing net income per common share attributable to Verint Systems Inc. 66,504 65,139 66,245 64,358 Table of Reconciliation from GAAP Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Verint Systems Inc. to Adjusted EBITDA GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Verint Systems Inc. $ 27,306 $ 17,097 $ 65,991 $ (6,627 ) As a percentage of GAAP revenue 8.3 % 5.4 % 5.4 % (0.6 )% Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 1,002 1,189 4,229 3,173 Provision for income taxes 5,389 12,850 7,542 22,354 Other expense, net 9,855 5,121 36,473 29,730 Depreciation and amortization(2) 22,007 25,226 86,242 102,878 Revenue adjustments 6,433 3,995 15,352 15,229 Stock-based compensation expenses 16,148 18,913 66,657 69,366 Acquisition expenses, net 5,651 (859 ) 9,927 1,596 Restructuring expenses 1,927 1,953 4,944 13,506 Impairment charges — 3,324 — 3,324 Other adjustments (355 ) 970 (633 ) 2,061 Adjusted EBITDA $ 95,363 $ 89,779 $ 296,724 $ 256,590 As a percentage of non-GAAP revenue 28.3 % 27.8 % 23.8 % 22.3 % Table of Reconciliation from Gross Debt to Net Debt January 31, 2019 January 31, 2018 Current maturities of long-term debt $ 4,343 $ 4,500 Long-term debt 777,785 768,484 Unamortized debt discounts and issuance costs 36,589 50,141 Gross debt 818,717 823,125 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 369,975 337,942 Restricted cash and cash equivalents, and restricted time deposits 42,262 33,303 Short-term investments 32,329 6,566 Net debt, excluding long-term restricted cash, cash equivalents, time deposits, and investments 374,151 445,314 Long-term restricted cash, cash equivalents, time deposits and investments 23,193 28,402 Net debt, including long-term restricted cash, cash equivalents, time deposits, and investments $ 350,958 $ 416,912

(1) For the three months ended January 31, 2019, non-GAAP other expense, net of $5.9 million was comprised of $5.4 million of interest and other expense, and $0.5 million of foreign exchange charges primarily related to balance sheet transactions. (2) Adjusted for financing fee amortization.

Table 4 VERINT SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) January 31, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2019 2018 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 369,975 $ 337,942 Restricted cash and cash equivalents, and restricted bank time deposits 42,262 33,303 Short-term investments 32,329 6,566 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $3.8 million and $2.2 million, respectively 375,663 296,324 Contract assets 63,389 — Inventories 24,952 19,871 Deferred cost of revenue 10,302 6,096 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 87,474 82,090 Total current assets 1,006,346 782,192 Property and equipment, net 100,134 89,089 Goodwill 1,417,481 1,388,299 Intangible assets, net 225,183 226,093 Capitalized software development costs, net 13,342 9,228 Long-term deferred cost of revenue 4,630 2,804 Deferred income taxes 21,040 30,878 Other assets 78,871 52,037 Total assets $ 2,867,027 $ 2,580,620 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 71,621 $ 84,639 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 208,481 220,265 Current maturities of long-term debt 4,343 4,500 Contract liabilities 377,376 196,107 Total current liabilities 661,821 505,511 Long-term debt 777,785 768,484 Long-term contract liabilities 30,094 24,519 Deferred income taxes 43,171 35,305 Other liabilities 93,352 114,465 Total liabilities 1,606,223 1,448,284 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock - $0.001 par value; authorized 2,207,000 shares at January 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively; none issued. — — Common stock - $0.001 par value; authorized 120,000,000 shares. Issued 66,998,000 and 65,497,000 shares; outstanding 65,333,000 and 63,836,000 shares at January 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively 67 65 Additional paid-in capital 1,586,266 1,519,724 Treasury stock, at cost - 1,665,000 and 1,661,000 shares at January 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively (57,598 ) (57,425 ) Accumulated deficit (134,274 ) (238,312 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (145,225 ) (103,460 ) Total Verint Systems Inc. stockholders' equity 1,249,236 1,120,592 Noncontrolling interests 11,568 11,744 Total stockholders' equity 1,260,804 1,132,336 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,867,027 $ 2,580,620

Table 5 VERINT SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Year Ended January 31, (in thousands) 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 70,220 $ (3,454 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 88,915 105,730 Provision for doubtful accounts 2,746 559 Stock-based compensation, excluding cash-settled awards 66,657 69,296 Amortization of discount on convertible notes 11,850 11,243 Benefit from deferred income taxes (3,017 ) (7,533 ) Non-cash (gains) losses on derivative financial instruments, net (2,511 ) 17 Losses on early retirements of debt — 2,150 Other non-cash items, net (2,328 ) (428 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business combinations: Accounts receivable (21,520 ) (23,512 ) Contract assets 5,751 — Inventories (8,208 ) (2,865 ) Deferred cost of revenue 1,400 282 Prepaid expenses and other assets (6,153 ) (2,030 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (15,648 ) 10,158 Contract liabilities 32,919 9,686 Other liabilities (7,328 ) 8,599 Other, net 1,506 (1,571 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 215,251 176,327 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for business combinations, including adjustments, net of cash acquired (90,022 ) (102,978 ) Purchases of property and equipment (31,686 ) (35,530 ) Purchases of investments (59,065 ) (11,875 ) Maturities and sales of investments 33,118 8,721 Settlements of derivative financial instruments not designated as hedges 1,335 (1,558 ) Cash paid for capitalized software development costs (7,320 ) (3,126 ) Change in restricted bank time deposits, including long-term portion (21,304 ) 362 Other investing activities (779 ) (210 ) Net cash used in investing activities (175,723 ) (146,194 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings, net of original issuance discount — 444,341 Repayments of borrowings and other financing obligations (5,983 ) (431,888 ) Payments of equity issuance, debt issuance, and other debt-related costs (206 ) (7,137 ) Proceeds from exercises of stock options 4 — Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest (4,409 ) (3,304 ) Purchases of treasury stock (173 ) — Payments of contingent consideration for business combinations (financing portion) and other financing activities (11,114 ) (7,515 ) Net cash used in financing activities (21,881 ) (5,503 ) Foreign currency effects on cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents (3,158 ) 4,251 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents 14,489 28,881 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, beginning of year 398,210 369,329 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, end of year $ 412,699 $ 398,210 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents at end of period to the condensed consolidated balance sheets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 369,975 $ 337,942 Restricted cash and cash equivalents included in restricted cash and cash equivalents, and restricted bank time deposits 40,152 32,955 Restricted cash and cash equivalents included in other assets 2,572 27,313 Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents $ 412,699 $ 398,210

Table 6 VERINT SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Calculation of Change in Revenue on a Constant Currency Basis (Unaudited) GAAP Revenue Non-GAAP Revenue (in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended Year Ended Three Months Ended Year Ended Total Revenue Revenue for the three months and year ended January 31, 2018 $ 318,731 $ 1,135,229 $ 322,726 $ 1,150,458 Revenue for the three months and year ended January 31, 2019 $ 330,230 $ 1,229,747 $ 336,663 $ 1,245,099 Revenue for the three months and year ended January 31, 2019 at constant currency(1) $ 335,000 $ 1,230,000 $ 341,000 $ 1,245,000 Reported period-over-period revenue growth 3.6 % 8.3 % 4.3 % 8.2 % % impact from change in foreign currency exchange rates 1.5 % — % 1.4 % — % Constant currency period-over-period revenue growth 5.1 % 8.3 % 5.7 % 8.2 % Customer Engagement Revenue for the three months and year ended January 31, 2018 $ 208,424 $ 740,067 $ 212,330 $ 755,038 Revenue for the three months and year ended January 31, 2019 $ 211,557 $ 796,287 $ 217,790 $ 811,346 Revenue for the three months and year ended January 31, 2019 at constant currency(1) $ 214,000 $ 796,000 $ 220,000 $ 811,000 Reported period-over-period revenue growth 1.5 % 7.6 % 2.6 % 7.5 % % impact from change in foreign currency exchange rates 1.2 % — % 1.0 % (0.1 )% Constant currency period-over-period revenue growth 2.7 % 7.6 % 3.6 % 7.4 % Cyber Intelligence Revenue for the three months and year ended January 31, 2018 $ 110,307 $ 395,162 $ 110,396 $ 395,420 Revenue for the three months and year ended January 31, 2019 $ 118,673 $ 433,460 $ 118,873 $ 433,753 Revenue for the three months and year ended January 31, 2019 at constant currency(1) $ 121,000 $ 434,000 $ 121,000 $ 434,000 Reported period-over-period revenue growth 7.6 % 9.7 % 7.7 % 9.7 % % impact from change in foreign currency exchange rates 2.1 % 0.1 % 1.9 % 0.1 % Constant currency period-over-period revenue growth 9.7 % 9.8 % 9.6 % 9.8 %

(1) Revenue for the three months and year ended January 31, 2019 at constant currency is calculated by translating current-period foreign currency revenue into U.S. dollars using average foreign currency exchange rates for the three months and year ended January 31, 2018 rather than actual current-period foreign currency exchange rates. For further information see "Supplemental Information About Constant Currency" at the end of this press release.

Table 7 VERINT SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP to Non-GAAP Customer Engagement Cloud Revenue, Recurring Revenue, and Cloud Annualized Recurring Revenue ("ARR") calculations using GAAP and Non-GAAP Cloud Revenue (Unaudited) Year Ended January 31, (in thousands) 2019 2018 Table of Reconciliation from GAAP Cloud Revenue to Non-GAAP Cloud Revenue Customer Engagement Cloud revenue - GAAP $ 150,743 $ 122,043 Estimated revenue adjustments 14,690 12,976 Cloud revenue - non-GAAP $ 165,433 $ 135,019 Table of Reconciliation from GAAP Recurring Revenue to Non-GAAP Recurring Revenue Customer Engagement Recurring revenue - GAAP $ 465,671 $ 425,611 As a percentage of GAAP revenue 58.5 % 57.5 % Estimated revenue adjustments 15,059 14,971 Recurring revenue - non-GAAP $ 480,730 $ 440,582 As a percentage of non-GAAP revenue 59.3 % 58.4 % Cloud ARR calculations using GAAP and Non-GAAP Cloud Revenue Customer Engagement Cloud ARR - calculated using GAAP cloud revenue $ 176,648 $ 126,329 Estimated revenue adjustments 23,188 11,699 Cloud ARR - calculated using non-GAAP cloud revenue $ 199,836 $ 138,028

Table 8 VERINT SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Estimated GAAP and Non-GAAP Fully Allocated Gross Margins (Unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, 2019 2018 (in thousands) Customer

Engagement Cyber

Intelligence Consolidated Customer

Engagement Cyber

Intelligence Consolidated GAAP product revenue $ 65,476 $ 61,598 $ 127,074 $ 61,628 $ 58,978 $ 120,606 GAAP service revenue 146,081 57,075 203,156 146,796 51,329 198,125 Total GAAP revenue 211,557 118,673 330,230 208,424 110,307 318,731 Products costs 8,564 19,256 27,820 10,029 21,711 31,740 Service expenses 52,606 18,034 70,640 49,387 16,730 66,117 Amortization of acquired technology 5,043 1,481 6,524 5,998 3,972 9,970 Stock-based compensation expenses (1) 1,063 514 1,577 2,101 496 2,597 Shared support service allocation (2) 2,574 1,440 4,014 2,283 1,198 3,481 Total GAAP cost of revenue 69,850 40,725 110,575 69,798 44,107 113,905 GAAP gross profit $ 141,707 $ 77,948 $ 219,655 $ 138,626 $ 66,200 $ 204,826 GAAP gross margin 67.0 % 65.7 % 66.5 % 66.5 % 60.0 % 64.3 % Revenue adjustments 6,233 200 6,433 3,906 89 3,995 Amortization of acquired technology 5,043 1,481 6,524 5,998 3,972 9,970 Stock-based compensation expenses (1) 1,063 514 1,577 2,101 496 2,597 Acquisition expenses, net (3) 233 125 358 14 8 22 Restructuring expenses (3) 234 132 366 187 99 286 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 154,513 $ 80,400 $ 234,913 $ 150,832 $ 70,864 $ 221,696 Non-GAAP gross margin 70.9 % 67.6 % 69.8 % 71.0 % 64.2 % 68.7 % Year Ended January 31, 2019 2018 (in thousands) Customer

Engagement Cyber

Intelligence Consolidated Customer

Engagement Cyber

Intelligence Consolidated GAAP product revenue $ 221,721 $ 232,929 $ 454,650 $ 184,205 $ 215,457 $ 399,662 GAAP service revenue 574,566 200,531 775,097 555,862 179,705 735,567 Total GAAP revenue 796,287 433,460 1,229,747 740,067 395,162 1,135,229 Products costs 35,018 90,553 125,571 34,657 92,358 127,015 Service expenses 208,097 69,583 277,680 197,638 61,463 259,101 Amortization of acquired technology 17,985 7,418 25,403 22,210 16,006 38,216 Stock-based compensation expenses (1) 4,427 1,308 5,735 6,848 1,617 8,465 Shared support service allocation (2) 9,665 5,159 14,824 9,177 4,813 13,990 Total GAAP cost of revenue 275,192 174,021 449,213 270,530 176,257 446,787 GAAP gross profit $ 521,095 $ 259,439 $ 780,534 $ 469,537 $ 218,905 $ 688,442 GAAP gross margin 65.4 % 59.9 % 63.5 % 63.4 % 55.4 % 60.6 % Revenue adjustments 15,059 293 15,352 14,971 258 15,229 Amortization of acquired technology 17,985 7,418 25,403 22,210 16,006 38,216 Stock-based compensation expenses (1) 4,427 1,308 5,735 6,848 1,617 8,465 Acquisition expenses, net (3) 226 121 347 74 39 113 Restructuring expenses (3) 980 523 1,503 1,458 765 2,223 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 559,772 $ 269,102 $ 828,874 $ 515,098 $ 237,590 $ 752,688 Non-GAAP gross margin 69.0 % 62.0 % 66.6 % 68.2 % 60.1 % 65.4 %

(1) Represents the stock-based compensation expenses applicable to cost of revenue, allocated proportionally to our year ended January 31, 2019, when filed, annual operations and service expense wages for each segment, and the stock-based compensation expenses applicable to cost of revenue, allocated proportionally to our year ended January 31, 2018 annual operations and service expense wages for each segment, which we believe provides a reasonable approximation for purposes of understanding the relative GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins of our two businesses. (2) Represents the portion of our shared support expenses (as disclosed in footnote 16 to our January 31, 2019 Form 10-K, when filed) applicable to cost of revenue, allocated proportionally to our year ended January 31, 2019 annual non-GAAP segment revenue, and our shared support expenses (as disclosed in footnote 15 to our January 31, 2018 Form 10-K) applicable to cost of revenue, allocated proportionally to our year ended January 31, 2018 annual non-GAAP segment revenue, which we believe provides a reasonable approximation for purposes of understanding the relative GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins of our two businesses. (3) Represents the portion of our acquisition expenses, net and restructuring expenses applicable to cost of revenue, allocated proportionally to our year ended January 31, 2019, when filed, annual non-GAAP segment revenue, and our acquisition expenses, net and restructuring expenses applicable to cost of revenue, allocated proportionally to our year ended January 31, 2018 annual non-GAAP segment revenue, which we believe provides a reasonable approximation for purposes of understanding the relative GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins of our two businesses.

Table 9 VERINT SYSTEMS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Estimated Non-GAAP Fully Allocated Operating Margins and Estimated Fully Allocated Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, 2019 2018 (in thousands) Customer

Engagement Cyber

Intelligence Consolidated Customer

Engagement Cyber

Intelligence Consolidated Non-GAAP segment revenue $ 217,790 $ 118,873 $ 336,663 $ 212,330 $ 110,396 $ 322,726 Segment contribution (1) 91,622 39,048 130,670 90,480 32,183 122,663 Estimated allocation of shared support expenses (2) 27,712 14,791 42,503 26,667 13,984 40,651 Estimated non-GAAP operating income 63,910 24,257 88,167 63,813 18,199 82,012 Depreciation and amortization (3) 4,692 2,504 7,196 5,095 2,672 7,767 Estimated adjusted EBITDA $ 68,602 $ 26,761 $ 95,363 $ 68,908 $ 20,871 $ 89,779 Estimated non-GAAP fully allocated operating margin 29.3 % 20.4 % 26.2 % 30.1 % 16.5 % 25.4 % Estimated fully allocated adjusted EBITDA margin 31.5 % 22.5 % 28.3 % 32.5 % 18.9 % 27.8 % Year Ended January 31, 2019 2018 (in thousands) Customer

Engagement Cyber

Intelligence Consolidated Customer

Engagement Cyber

Intelligence Consolidated Non-GAAP segment revenue $ 811,346 $ 433,753 $ 1,245,099 $ 755,038 $ 395,420 $ 1,150,458 Segment contribution (1) 316,776 114,012 430,788 286,236 94,585 380,821 Estimated allocation of shared support expenses (2) 106,858 57,035 163,893 103,465 51,208 154,673 Estimated non-GAAP operating income 209,918 56,977 266,895 182,771 43,377 226,148 Depreciation and amortization (3) 19,449 10,380 29,829 19,970 10,472 30,442 Estimated adjusted EBITDA $ 229,367 $ 67,357 $ 296,724 $ 202,741 $ 53,849 $ 256,590 Estimated non-GAAP fully allocated operating margin 25.9 % 13.1 % 21.4 % 24.2 % 11.0 % 19.7 % Estimated fully allocated adjusted EBITDA margin 28.3 % 15.5 % 23.8 % 26.9 % 13.6 % 22.3 %

(1) See footnote 16 to our January 31, 2019 Form 10-K, when filed. (2) Represents our shared support expenses (as disclosed in footnote 16 to our January 31, 2019 Form 10-K, when filed, and in footnote 15 to our January 31, 2018 Form 10-K), allocated proportionally to our non-GAAP segment revenue for the years ended January 31, 2019 and January 31, 2018, respectively, which we believe provides a reasonable approximation for purposes of understanding the relative non-GAAP operating margins of our two businesses. (3) Represents certain depreciation and amortization expenses, which are otherwise included in our non-GAAP operating income, allocated proportionally to our non-GAAP segment revenue for the years ended January 31, 2019 and January 31, 2018, respectively, which we believe provides a reasonable approximation for purposes of understanding the relative adjusted EBITDA of our two businesses.

Verint Systems Inc. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, consisting of non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP recurring revenue, non-GAAP cloud revenue, cloud annualized recurring revenue (ARR) calculation using non-GAAP cloud revenue, non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP operating income and operating margin, non-GAAP other income (expense), net, non-GAAP provision (benefit) for income taxes and non-GAAP effective income tax rate, non-GAAP net income attributable to Verint Systems Inc., non-GAAP net income per common share attributable to Verint Systems Inc., adjusted EBITDA, net debt, constant currency measures, estimated GAAP and non-GAAP fully allocated gross margins, and estimated non-GAAP fully allocated operating margins. The tables above include a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure for completed periods presented in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures, used in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business by:

facilitating the comparison of our financial results and business trends between periods, including by excluding certain items that either can vary significantly in amount and frequency, are based upon subjective assumptions, or in certain cases are unplanned for or difficult to forecast,

facilitating the comparison of our financial results and business trends with other technology companies who publish similar non-GAAP measures, and

allowing investors to see and understand key supplementary metrics used by our management to run our business, including for budgeting and forecasting, resource allocation, and compensation matters.

We also make these non-GAAP financial measures available because a number of our investors have informed us that they find this supplemental information useful.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation as substitutes for, or superior to, comparable GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures we present have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP, and these non-GAAP financial measures should only be used to evaluate our results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures do not represent discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business, and we may in the future incur expenses similar to or in addition to the adjustments made in these non-GAAP financial measures. Other companies may calculate similar non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

Our non-GAAP financial measures are calculated by making the following adjustments to our GAAP financial measures:

Revenue adjustments. We exclude from our non-GAAP revenue the impact of fair value adjustments required under GAAP relating to cloud services and customer support contracts acquired in a business acquisition, which would have otherwise been recognized on a stand-alone basis. We believe that it is useful for investors to understand the total amount of revenue that we and the acquired company would have recognized on a stand-alone basis under GAAP, absent the accounting adjustment associated with the business acquisition. Our non-GAAP revenue also reflects certain adjustments from aligning an acquired company’s revenue recognition policies to our policies. We believe that our non-GAAP revenue measure helps management and investors understand our revenue trends and serves as a useful measure of ongoing business performance.

Amortization of acquired technology and other acquired intangible assets. When we acquire an entity, we are required under GAAP to record the fair values of the intangible assets of the acquired entity and amortize those assets over their useful lives. We exclude the amortization of acquired intangible assets, including acquired technology, from our non-GAAP financial measures because they are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are significantly impacted by the timing and size of acquisitions. We also exclude these amounts to provide easier comparability of pre- and post-acquisition operating results.

Stock-based compensation expenses. We exclude stock-based compensation expenses related to restricted stock awards, stock bonus programs, bonus share programs, and other stock-based awards from our non-GAAP financial measures. We evaluate our performance both with and without these measures because stock-based compensation is typically a non-cash expense and can vary significantly over time based on the timing, size and nature of awards granted, and is influenced in part by certain factors which are generally beyond our control, such as the volatility of the price of our common stock. In addition, measurement of stock-based compensation is subject to varying valuation methodologies and subjective assumptions, and therefore we believe that excluding stock-based compensation from our non-GAAP financial measures allows for meaningful comparisons of our current operating results to our historical operating results and to other companies in our industry.

Unrealized gains and losses on certain derivatives, net. We exclude from our non-GAAP financial measures unrealized gains and losses on certain foreign currency derivatives which are not designated as hedges under accounting guidance. We exclude unrealized gains and losses on foreign currency derivatives that serve as economic hedges against variability in the cash flows of recognized assets or liabilities, or of forecasted transactions. These contracts, if designated as hedges under accounting guidance, would be considered “cash flow” hedges. These unrealized gains and losses are excluded from our non-GAAP financial measures because they are non-cash transactions which are highly variable from period to period. Upon settlement of these foreign currency derivatives, any realized gain or loss is included in our non-GAAP financial measures.

Amortization of convertible note discount. Our non-GAAP financial measures exclude the amortization of the imputed discount on our convertible notes. Under GAAP, certain convertible debt instruments that may be settled in cash upon conversion are required to be bifurcated into separate liability (debt) and equity (conversion option) components in a manner that reflects the issuer’s assumed non-convertible debt borrowing rate. For GAAP purposes, we are required to recognize imputed interest expense on the difference between our assumed non-convertible debt borrowing rate and the coupon rate on our $400.0 million of 1.50% convertible notes. This difference is excluded from our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that this expense is based upon subjective assumptions and does not reflect the cash cost of our convertible debt.

Losses and expenses on early retirements or modifications of debt. We exclude from our non-GAAP financial measures losses on early retirements of debt attributable to refinancing or repaying our debt, and expenses incurred to modify debt terms, because we believe they are not reflective of our ongoing operations.

Acquisition expenses, net. In connection with acquisition activity (including with respect to acquisitions that are not consummated), we incur expenses, including legal, accounting, and other professional fees, integration costs, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration obligations, and other costs. Integration costs may consist of information technology expenses as systems are integrated across the combined entity, consulting expenses, marketing expenses, and professional fees, as well as non-cash charges to write-off or impair the value of redundant assets. We exclude these expenses from our non-GAAP financial measures because they are unpredictable, can vary based on the size and complexity of each transaction, and are unrelated to our continuing operations or to the continuing operations of the acquired businesses.

Restructuring expenses. We exclude restructuring expenses from our non-GAAP financial measures, which include employee termination costs, facility exit costs, certain professional fees, asset impairment charges, and other costs directly associated with resource realignments incurred in reaction to changing strategies or business conditions. All of these costs can vary significantly in amount and frequency based on the nature of the actions as well as the changing needs of our business and we believe that excluding them provides easier comparability of pre- and post-restructuring operating results.

Impairment charges and other adjustments. We exclude from our non-GAAP financial measures asset impairment charges (other than those already included within restructuring or acquisition activity), rent expense for redundant facilities, gains or losses on sales of property, gains or losses on settlements of certain legal matters, and certain professional fees unrelated to our ongoing operations, all of which are unusual in nature and can vary significantly in amount and frequency.

Non-GAAP income tax adjustments. We exclude our GAAP provision (benefit) for income taxes from our non-GAAP measures of net income attributable to Verint Systems Inc., and instead include a non-GAAP provision for income taxes, determined by applying a non-GAAP effective income tax rate to our income before provision for income taxes, as adjusted for the non-GAAP items described above. The non-GAAP effective income tax rate is generally based upon the income taxes we expect to pay in the reporting year. Our GAAP effective income tax rate can vary significantly from year to year as a result of tax law changes, settlements with tax authorities, changes in the geographic mix of earnings including acquisition activity, changes in the projected realizability of deferred tax assets, and other unusual or period-specific events, all of which can vary in size and frequency. We believe that our non-GAAP effective income tax rate removes much of this variability and facilitates meaningful comparisons of operating results across periods. Our non-GAAP effective income tax rate for the year ended January 31, 2019 was 11.0%, and was 11.5% for the year ended January 31, 2018. We evaluate our non-GAAP effective income tax rate on an ongoing basis and it can change from time to time. Our non-GAAP income tax rate can differ materially from our GAAP effective income tax rate.

Customer Engagement Cloud and Recurring Revenue Metrics

Recurring revenue, on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, is the portion of our revenue that we believe is likely to be renewed in the future, and primarily consists of initial and renewal post contract support, SaaS subscription licenses, and managed services, which are recognized over time.

Cloud revenue, on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, primarily consists of SaaS subscription licenses and managed services, which are recognized over time.

Cloud annualized recurring revenue ("ARR") is calculated using GAAP and non-GAAP cloud revenue excluding term-based license revenue recognized in our most recently completed three-month period on an annualized basis, plus term-based license GAAP and non-GAAP revenue recognized during the most recent trailing 12-month period.

We believe that recurring revenue, cloud revenue, and cloud annualized recurring revenue provide investors with useful insight into the nature and sustainability of our revenue streams. The recurrence of these revenue streams in future periods depends on a number of factors including contractual periods and customers' renewal decisions. Please see “Revenue adjustments” above for an explanation for why we present these revenue numbers on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation expense, amortization expense, revenue adjustments, restructuring expenses, acquisition expenses, and other expenses excluded from our non-GAAP financial measures as described above. We believe that adjusted EBITDA is also commonly used by investors to evaluate operating performance between companies because it helps reduce variability caused by differences in capital structures, income taxes, stock-based compensation, accounting policies, and depreciation and amortization policies. Adjusted EBITDA is also used by credit rating agencies, lenders, and other parties to evaluate our creditworthiness.

Net Debt

Net Debt is a non-GAAP measure defined as the sum of long-term and short-term debt on our consolidated balance sheet, excluding unamortized discounts and issuance costs, less the sum of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, restricted cash equivalents, restricted bank time deposits, and restricted investments (including long-term portions), and short-term investments. We use this non-GAAP financial measure to help evaluate our capital structure, financial leverage, and our ability to reduce debt and to fund investing and financing activities, and believe that it provides useful information to investors.

Supplemental Information About Constant Currency

Because we operate on a global basis and transact business in many currencies, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates can affect our consolidated U.S. dollar operating results. To facilitate the assessment of our performance excluding the effect of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, we calculate our GAAP and non-GAAP revenue, cost of revenue, and operating expenses on both an as-reported basis and a constant currency basis, allowing for comparison of results between periods as if foreign currency exchange rates had remained constant. We perform our constant currency calculations by translating current-period foreign currency results into U.S. dollars using prior-period average foreign currency exchange rates or hedge rates, as applicable, rather than current period exchange rates. We believe that constant currency measures, which exclude the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, facilitate the assessment of underlying business trends.

Unless otherwise indicated, our financial outlook for revenue, operating margin, and diluted earnings per share, which is provided on a non-GAAP basis, reflects foreign currency exchange rates approximately consistent with rates in effect when the outlook is provided.

We also incur foreign exchange gains and losses resulting from the revaluation and settlement of monetary assets and liabilities that are denominated in currencies other than the entity’s functional currency. We periodically report our historical non-GAAP diluted net income per share both inclusive and exclusive of these net foreign exchange gains or losses. Our financial outlook for diluted earnings per share includes net foreign exchange gains or losses incurred to date, if any, but does not include potential future gains or losses.

