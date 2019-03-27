ON Semiconductor to Acquire Quantenna Communications

ON Semiconductor Corporation (Nasdaq: ON) (“ON Semiconductor”) and Quantenna Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq: QTNA) (“Quantenna”) today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement for ON Semiconductor to acquire Quantenna for $24.50 per share in an all cash transaction. The acquisition consideration represents equity value of approximately $1.07 billion and enterprise value of approximately $936 million, after accounting for Quantenna’s net cash of approximately $136 million at the end of fourth quarter of 2018. The acquisition significantly enhances ON Semiconductor’s connectivity portfolio with the addition of Quantenna’s industry leading Wi-Fi technology and software capabilities.

“We are very pleased to welcome Quantenna to ON Semiconductor’s team. The acquisition of Quantenna is another step towards strengthening our presence in industrial and automotive markets. The combination of ON’s expertise in highly efficient power management and broad sales and distribution reach, and Quantenna’s industry leading Wi-Fi technologies and software expertise creates a formidable platform for addressing fast growing markets for low-power connectivity in industrial and automotive applications,” said Keith Jackson, president and chief executive officer of ON Semiconductor. “I am very excited about the opportunity this acquisition creates for customers, shareholders, and employees of the two companies.”

“Today’s announcement is great news for Quantenna employees and customers worldwide. As part of ON Semiconductor, Quantenna will benefit from a world-class organization in our commitment to providing the best end user experience for our customers,” stated Dr. Sam Heidari, chairman and chief executive officer of Quantenna. “We are proud of our accomplishments and look forward to a smooth transition with the ON Semiconductor team to pursue exciting new opportunities for Quantenna’s talented employees and reinforce our longstanding position as a leading Wi-Fi technology innovator.”

Following consummation, the transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to ON Semiconductor’s non-GAAP earnings per share and free cash flow, excluding any non-recurring acquisition related charges, the fair value step-up inventory amortization, and amortization of acquired intangibles.

The transaction is not subject to a financing condition. ON Semiconductor intends to fund the transaction through cash on hand and available capacity under its existing revolving credit facility.

Completion of the transaction is subject to approval by Quantenna’s stockholders, regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. The transaction has been approved by ON Semiconductor’s and Quantenna’s boards of directors and is expected to close in the second half of 2019. No approval of the stockholders of ON Semiconductor is required in connection with the proposed transaction.

Morrison & Foerster LLP served as legal advisor to ON Semiconductor. Qatalyst Partners acted as exclusive financial advisor to Quantenna, along with O’Melveny & Myers LLP, who served as legal advisor.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The Company is a leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The Company’s products help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive, communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive, reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust compliance and ethics program and a network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more information, visit www.onsemi.com.

ON Semiconductor and the ON Semiconductor logo are registered trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the Company references its website in this news release, information on the website is not to be incorporated herein.

About Quantenna Communications

Quantenna (Nasdaq: QTNA) is the global leader and innovator of high performance Wi-Fi solutions. Founded in 2006, Quantenna has demonstrated its leadership in Wi-Fi technologies with many industry firsts. Quantenna continues to innovate with the mission to perfect Wi-Fi by establishing benchmarks for speed, range, efficiency and reliability. Quantenna takes a multidimensional approach, from silicon and system to software, and provides total Wi-Fi solutions. For more information, visit www.quantenna.com.

