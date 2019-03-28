Arkadin Leverages the Power of AI to Transform Small Business Collaboration

|By Business Wire
|
March 28, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
Arkadin, a global provider of cloud communication services and an NTT Communications company, has launched its new brand Spoka in North America today with the introduction of Spoka Meet, an affordable and easy-to-use HD video conferencing tool. Under the Spoka brand, Arkadin will deliver a scalable solution aimed at meeting the changing needs of fast-paced small businesses and startups to help them drive productivity. Inspired by entrepreneurial work behavior and designed to deliver a powerful cloud-based video conferencing tool for small businesses, Spoka Meet provides a simple, reliable and affordable collaboration solution with HD video, high quality audio and easy screen sharing that also uses Artificial Intelligence to manage the service and adapt it automatically according to your available bandwidth.
With the ease of accessibility for users in mind, Spoka Meet enables guests to join a meeting virtually with any device in any setting without any downloads or installations needed. Additionally, Spoka Meet features include secure, encrypted meetings and Eco-Mode, an energy saving feature to improve network connections.
Launching today in the US and Canada, Spoka Meet allows up to 50 guests to join a video conference, with the ability to enter from a desktop, mobile device, telephone, or video room system, ensuring that all guests can seamlessly share together. The platform also offers unique unlimited recording capabilities, with the option to dial-in and out from 46 countries worldwide.
To ease the deployment of the solution, Spoka Meet is sold directly via the Spoka site with an easy-to-understand pricing model and removes the need for complicated hardware installation and upfront costs. It will allow SMBs and entrepreneurs to embrace cloud communication technology without the burdens of infrastructure and capital expense – all through one simple application. Targeting the video conferencing needs of dynamic and fast-growing organizations, Spoka Meet offers an easy to purchase, easy to install and easy to use solution with no commitment.
“In the same way as large businesses, SMBs and entrepreneurs require the ability to connect seamlessly through the use of effective digital tools,” said Didier Jaubert, CEO of Arkadin. “With Spoka Meet, we aim to provide these fast-growing and dynamic businesses with a flexible, high quality video conferencing solution, designed to drive productivity and meet the collaboration needs of an increasingly demanding and connected business landscape.”
Existing Arkadin SMB customers will receive a dedicated introductory plan to the solution. In addition, Spoka will continue adding new products and features to its offering that are aimed at improving productivity, communication and collaboration amongst younger, fast-growing, less corporate and more nimble businesses.
The pricing model is also tailored to meet small businesses’ specific needs with key features such as, rapid setup and flexible, non-committal invoicing. Clients can choose between either an annual or monthly subscription, priced at $11.99 or $16.99 (USD) per month respectively, with no contract.
For more information, please visit www.spoka.com.
About Arkadin
Arkadin enables clients to succeed in a digitally connected workplace with market leading cloud communications services. Over 50,000 businesses spanning the largest global enterprises to small companies have enjoyable collaboration and communication experiences from our audio/web/video conferencing and Unified Communications services. As an NTT Communications company, we provide a cutting-edge infrastructure for premium service quality and unrivaled customer support that is administered locally through 56 operations centers in 34 countries.
www.arkadin.com | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn
About NTT Communications Corporation
NTT Communications solves the world’s technology challenges by helping enterprises overcome complexity and risk in their ICT environments with managed IT infrastructure solutions. These solutions are backed by our worldwide infrastructure, including industry leading, global tier-1 public and private networks reaching over 190 countries/regions, and more than 400,000m2 of the world’s most advanced data center facilities. Our global professional services teams provide consultation and architecture for the resiliency and security required for your business success, and our scale and global capabilities are unsurpassed. Combined with NTT Data, NTT Security, NTT DOCOMO and Dimension Data, we are NTT Group.
www.ntt.com | [email protected] Com | [email protected] Com | [email protected] Com
