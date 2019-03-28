The EIU's Index of Cancer Preparedness reveals huge gaps in health system readiness and governance

|By ACN Newswire
|
March 28, 2019
LONDON, Mar 28, 2019 - (Media OutReach) - * The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) has created the Index of Cancer Preparedness (ICP). It draws on a wide range of data relevant to cancer policy and control from 28 countries. The aims of the ICP are to allow benchmarking of national efforts and identify best practice in addressing the cancer challenge.
* Australia tops the ICP, followed by the Netherlands and Germany. Saudi Arabia, Romania and Egypt face the largest room for improvement.
* The ICP explores the issue of cancer preparedness through three broad domains: 1) policy and planning; 2) care delivery; and 3) health systems and governance. The index found the biggest gaps in the health system domain, especially in middle- and low-income countries.
* The study accompanying the ICP identifies the four essentials of cancer preparedness: essential investment (appropriate spending and resources), roadmap (effective planning), foundation (functioning health systems) and intelligence (availability and quality of cancer-related data).
Cancer is the world's second biggest killer, responsible for 9.6m deaths in 2018 - roughly one out of six across the globe - and the leading or second largest cause of mortality before the age of 70 in over half the world's countries. Amid demographic changes such as population ageing, cancer incidence is set to rise by 63% between 2018 and 2040, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer. A new report by The Economist Intelligence Unit looks at the complexities of this growing menace and at whether the world is ready to face it.
Cancer preparedness around the world: National readiness for a global epidemic, funded with support from Novartis, Pfizer and Roche, introduces the Index of Cancer Preparedness (ICP), which draws on a wide range of data relevant to cancer policy and control from 28 countries. The aims of the ICP are to allow benchmarking of national efforts and, even more, to initiate discussion on best practice in addressing the cancer challenge. Australia tops the ICP, followed by the Netherlands and Germany. Saudi Arabia, Romania and Egypt face the largest room for improvement.
The ICP explores the issue of cancer preparedness through three broad domains:
1. policy and planning;
2. care delivery; and
3. health systems and governance.
The index shows that the highest scores on average are found in policy and planning. However, the countries' performances get weaker when moving from policy to implementation to overall health system readiness and governance. This is particularly the case in middle- and low-income countries.
The report identifies the four essentials of cancer preparedness. First, essential investment refers to appropriate spending and resources dedicated to cancer care. Second essential roadmap refers to effective planning, especially via national cancer control plans. Third, essential foundation refers to the need to embed cancer control in an accessible, general health system. And fourth, essential intelligence refers to the need to measure the nature of the challenge as well as how well interventions are working, for example via population-based cancer registries.
View the index results and read the accompanying white paper. https://bit.ly/2UZcQ2U
The content of this report is solely the responsibility of the Economist Intelligence Unit and the views expressed are not necessarily those of any of the sponsors.
About The Economist Intelligence Unit
The EIU is the thought leadership, research and analysis division of The Economist Group and the world leader in global business intelligence for executives. We uncover novel and forward-looking perspectives with access to over 650 expert analysts and editors across 200 countries worldwide. More information can be found on www.eiuperspectives.economist.com. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook
