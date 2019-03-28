Global Virtual Classroom (Content Management, Device Management, UCC, Security) Market Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 28, 2019 07:14 AM EDT
The "Virtual Classroom Market by Solution (Content Management, Device Management, UCC, Security), Hardware (Mobile Computing Devices, VR Devices), Service (Professional & Managed), Deployment Mode, User Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The virtual classroom market is expected to grow from USD 9.3 billion in 2018 to USD 19.6 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.2%.
The market is driven by factors such as the wide acceptance of AR or VR for corporate training and development, continuous innovation in VR/AR technologies, demand for personalized learning experiences, use of connected devices in virtual classrooms. However, the virtual classroom market faces various obstacles such as the lack of industry standards and interoperability and a shortage of resources and infrastructure in industries.
The analytics and data visualization segment to hold the highest growth rate during the forecast period
Analytics and data visualization is gaining importance in virtual classrooms, as it helps track students' performance as well as institutions' performance related to teaching and learning practices. Additionally, the analytics software application helps to understand people acquisition and retention, curriculum development and intervention management, performance management, operations management, and budgeting and finance management. Data visualization provides insights, such as attrition, characteristics of top performers, and indicators of leadership potential.
The cloud deployment mode to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period
This deployment model is preferred for its features, such as better and enhanced security, lower setup costs, easy accessibility, quicker deployment, high scalability, customizability, more storage space, ease of maintenance, automatic upgradation of course materials, and automatic licensing by vendors. The adoption of cloud-deployed virtual classroom solutions for training and development processes is growing rapidly, as organizations are focusing on planning cost-effective training programs through the adoption of cloud technology.
Asia Pacific (APAC) is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
North America is estimated to hold the highest market share in 2018, while APAC is the fastest-growing region in terms of CAGR. The APAC countries are taking aggressive initiatives to upsurge their IT infrastructures, enabling commercial users to adopt cutting-edge technologies. The APAC region emerges as the fastest-growing market for smart education solutions, which drive the virtual classroom market in this region. Vendors are aggressively using AR/VR technologies to make education more elaborative and interactive in this region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Virtual Classroom Market
4.2 Market, By Component, 2018-2023
4.3 Market, By Solution, 2018-2023
4.4 Market, By Hardware, 2018-2023
4.5 Market, By Service, 2018-2023
4.6 Market, By Professional Service, 2018-2023
4.7 Market, By Corporate User Type, 2018-2023
4.8 Market, Market Share Across Countries, 2018
4.9 Market Investment Scenario
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.1.1 Drivers
5.1.1.1 Wide Acceptance of AR/VR for Corporate Training and Development
5.1.1.2 Continuous Innovation in VR/AR Technologies
5.1.1.3 Increased Participation and Engagement in Learning
5.1.1.4 Growing Need for Personalized Learning Experiences
5.1.1.5 Increasing Demand for the Use of Connected Devices in Virtual Classrooms
5.1.2 Restraints
5.1.2.1 Lack of Industry Standards and Interoperability
5.1.2.2 Lack of Resources and Infrastructure in Industries
5.1.3 Opportunities
5.1.3.1 Emergence of Blended Learning Technology
5.1.3.2 Emergence of Ml and AI in Virtual Classrooms
5.1.4 Challenges
5.1.4.1 High Cost of VR/AR Devices Hamper the Adoption of AR/VR Technology in Education
5.1.4.2 Emergence of Cyber Security Threats Due to AR/VR
5.1.4.3 Reluctance in Adopting New Technologies By Organizations and Educational Institutions
5.2 Components of Virtual Classroom
5.3 Virtual Classroom Ecosystem
5.4 Use Cases
5.4.1 Case Study 1: Adobe Connect: Customized Virtual Classroom to Suit Business Needs
5.4.2 Case Study 2: Tafe Queensland Transformed 15,000 Applicants Into Skilled Volunteers With the Use of D2l's Virtual Classroom Solution
5.4.3 Case Study 3: Bcock & Wilcox Canada Ltd Deliver Training Content Efficiently and Reliably With the Help of D2l's Brightspace Learning Platform
5.4.4 Case Study 4: Lakme Improved Its Salon Training Coverage Across 100+ Cities By Going Online With Wiziq
5.4.5 Case Study 5: Aakash Educational Services Deliver Exam Prep Using Wiziq
6 Virtual Classroom Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Solutions
6.2.1 The Ability to Connect Mobile Computing Devices With Existing Components to Drive the Solutions Segment
6.3 Hardware
6.3.1 VR Devices, Mobile Computing Devices, and Interactive Whiteboards are the Vital Components in Virtual Classrooms
6.4 Services
6.4.1 The Need to Focus on Core Competencies to Drive the Market for Managed Services in Virtual Classrooms
7 Market, By Solution
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Content Management
7.2.1 Content Management Solutions Enable Data Gathering From Multiple Touchpoints for Learners and Instructors
7.3 Device Management
7.3.1 Device Management Empowers Learners to Connect All Hardware Devices With the Existing Platform
7.4 Unified Communications and Collaboration
7.4.1 Ucc Enables to and Fro Communication Along With Social Media Integration in Virtual Classrooms
7.5 Security
7.5.1 Security Solutions Restrict Unauthorized Access to Virtual Classrooms
7.6 Analytics and Data Visualization
7.6.1 Better Visualization Capabilities to Drive the Growth of Data Visualization Solutions
8 Virtual Classroom Market, By Hardware
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Interactive Whiteboards
8.2.1 Interactive Whiteboards to Enhance the Interaction and Engagement Between Learners and Instructors
8.3 Mobile Computing Devices
8.3.1 Growing Demand for Bring Your Own Device Concept Among Institutes and Corporates
8.4 Virtual Reality Devices
8.4.1 Head-Mounted Gear
8.4.1.1 Use of Head-Mounted Devices to Enhance and Simplify the Learning Concept With the Help of Motion-Based Visuals
8.4.2 Gesture-Tracking Device
8.4.2.1 Enhanced Consumer Experience Offered By 3d Touchless Gesture Recognition Systems to Be the Major Growth Driver for Gesture-Tracking Devices
8.5 Interactive Displays and Projectors
8.5.1 Decreasing Prices and Increasing Panel Size With High Resolution has Propelled the Growth of Interactive Displays
8.6 Security and Video Cameras
8.6.1 Instructorless Virtual Classrooms Have Led to an Increase in the Adoption of Security and Video Cameras
8.7 Others
9 Virtual Classroom Market, By Service
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Professional Services
9.3 Training and Consulting
9.3.1 Need for Generating Skilled Professionals to Cater to the Changing Needs of the Elearning Industry to Drive the Training and Consulting Services Segment
9.4 Deployment and Integration
9.4.1 Need for Integrating the Legacy Infrastructure With Modern Technological Solutions to Be the Major Growth Factor for Deployment and Integration Services
9.5 Support and Maintenance
9.5.1 Support and Maintenance Services Enable 24/7 Access to Virtual Classrooms and Course Content
9.6 Managed Services
9.6.1 Growing Demand for Managed Services to Reduce Operating Cost in Educational Institutes and Corporates
10 The market, By Deployment Mode
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Cloud
10.2.1 Lower Cost and Increased Security to Be the Main Drivers for the Adoption of Cloud-Based Virtual Classroom Solutions
10.3 On-Premises
10.3.1 Need for Highly Secure Data With Centralized Storage Infrastructure to Drive the Market for On-Premises Deployment Mode
11 Virtual Classroom Market, By User Type
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Academic Institutions
11.2.1 K-12
11.2.1.1 Potential to Improve the Quality of Education While Increasing the Productivity and Lowering Cost to Drive the Growth of Virtual Classrooms in K-12 Institutes
11.2.2 Higher Education
11.2.2.1 Virtual Classroom Facilitates Best Quality Education Along With Intellectually Satisfying Learning Experiences in Higher Education
11.3 Corporates
11.3.1 Healthcare and Life Sciences
11.3.1.1 Demand for AR/VR Technologies to Boost Medical Training Procedures and Enhance Physical Therapy Treatment for Doctors Remotely
11.3.2 Retail and Ecommerce
11.3.2.1 Efficient Handling of Customer Problems Via Simulated Training and Development Programs for Salespersons
11.3.3 Telecommunications and It
11.3.3.1 Virtual Classrooms Improve the Employee Onboarding and Training Process, and Eliminate Repetitive Tasks
11.3.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
11.3.4.1 Need for Qualified Staff With Specialized Skills in the BFSI Vertical to Enhance the Customer Experience
11.3.5 Manufacturing
11.3.5.1 Equipping Engineers to Test Scenarios and Designs Before the Product is Manufactured and Enhancing Rapid Prototyping
11.3.6 Government and Public Sector
11.3.6.1 Stimulating Senses to Help People Understand and Learn Faster
11.3.7 Others
12 Virtual Classroom Market, By Region
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping
13.1.1 Visionary Leaders
13.1.2 Innovators
13.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators
13.1.4 Emerging Companies
13.2 Strength of Product Portfolio (26 Players)
13.3 Business Strategy Excellence (26 Players)
13.4 Ranking of Key Players in the Virtual Classroom Software Market, 2018
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Saba Software
14.2 Google
14.3 Blackboard
14.4 Microsoft
14.5 IBM
14.6 Cisco
14.7 Dell
14.8 Oracle
14.9 HTC
14.10 Samsung Electronics
14.11 Sony
14.12 Hitachi
14.13 Panasonic
14.14 Barco
14.15 LG Electronics
14.16 Edvance360
14.17 Electa Communication
14.18 Braincert
14.19 Skyprep
14.20 Impero Software
14.21 Wiz IQ
14.22 Bigbluebutton
14.23 Digital Samba
14.24 Tutorroom
14.25 Veative Labs
14.26 Key Players
14.26.1 Virtual Reality Vendors
14.26.1.1 Oculus VR (Facebook)
14.26.1.2 Eon Reality
14.26.1.3 Mindmaze
14.26.1.4 Virtually Live
14.26.1.5 Psious
14.26.2 Interactive Whiteboard Vendors
14.26.2.1 Foxconn
14.26.2.2 Netdragon
14.26.2.3 NEC Display
14.26.2.4 Ricoh
14.26.2.5 Smart Technologies
14.26.3 Tablets and Mobile Devices Vendors
14.26.3.1 Apple
14.26.3.2 Huawei
14.26.3.3 Lenovo
14.26.3.4 Nokia
14.26.3.5 Xiaomi
14.26.4 Display and Interactive Projector Vendors
14.26.4.1 Daktronics
14.26.4.2 Delphi Display Systems
14.26.4.3 Seiko Epson
14.26.4.4 Benq
14.26.4.5 Touchjet
14.26.5 Security and Video Cameras Vendors
14.26.5.1 Hikvision
14.26.5.2 Dahua Technology
14.26.5.3 Axis Communications
14.26.5.4 Flir System
14.26.5.5 Tiandy Technologies
14.26.6 Other Key Vendors
14.26.6.1 Stratasys
14.26.6.2 EOS
14.26.6.3 Kronos
14.26.6.4 Reflexis Systems
14.26.6.5 Salto Systems
14.26.6.6 Dormakaba
14.26.7 Virtual Classroom Software Vendors
14.26.7.1 ARLO
14.26.7.2 Classe365
14.26.7.3 Ispring Learn
14.26.7.4 Kannu
14.26.7.5 Teachlr Organization
14.26.7.6 Eloomi
14.26.7.7 Joomlalms
14.26.7.8 Eleap
14.26.7.9 Learningcart
14.26.7.10 Atkiv Mind Lms
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vm4b26/global_virtual?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190328005435/en/
