Verint Receives Perfect Score from Customers in Overall Vendor Satisfaction in New Market Report

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 28, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
Verint® Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, today announced that it has again been recognized for its leadership in workforce management (WFM)—including a perfect score and the highest score by customers for their overall satisfaction with all aspects of their vendor relationship—in DMG Consulting LLC’s new 2019/2020 Workforce Management Product and Market Report.
Verint also received the top average rating of the 6 featured vendors in two key categories of the report: customer satisfaction with product components and customer satisfaction with product effectiveness. Highlights include:
- Product component satisfaction leader. With an average satisfaction rating of 4.96, Verint scored highest of the 6 vendors in this area, achieving a perfect score of 5.0 in 14 of 16 categories of customer satisfaction with product components, including omni-channel forecasting, agent self-service features, mobility features and back-office/branch functionality.
- Product effectiveness satisfaction leader. With an average score of 4.95, Verint outpaced all other featured vendors in this section which targeted customer satisfaction with various aspects of product effectiveness, including forecast accuracy, improving contact center performance and supporting complex global work rules. Verint achieved top scores in 14 of 16 categories--with 13 of them a perfect 5.0.
- Vendor satisfaction leader. Verint was the only vendor with a perfect 5.0 in overall vendor satisfaction, a separate category in which customers were asked to rate their overall satisfaction with all aspects of their vendor relationship. In addition, this section of the report measures customer satisfaction in 9 other broad categories including product, implementation, training, vendor communication, and ongoing service and support. In total, Verint earned the top score in eight of 10 of these categories, including a perfect score in six areas.
“WFM, which has always been a vital component of contact center technology, has become a necessity due to social, economic and business trends,” notes Donna Fluss, president, DMG Consulting. “The gap between ‘old school’ and ‘new wave’ WFM continues to widen, and the key differences are flexibility and automation. Flex scheduling, agent self-service empowerment and adaptive real-time scheduling capabilities are the new standard of WFM, and are key competitive differentiators for the WFM vendors who offer these capabilities.”
“Part of our guiding principle is to ‘understand our customers’ business needs,’ proactively communicate with them, and make it easy to do business with us throughout their journey,” says Verint’s Ryan Hollenbeck, svp, global marketing and customer experience program executive sponsor. “In order to constantly innovate, we must stay close to market demands—and even closer to our customers and their requirements.”
“To keep up with rapid changes in the WFM and wider customer engagement landscape, organizations need trusted partners and proven solutions that are easy to own, easy to operate, and easy to expand. Increasingly, these solutions must support collaboration, automation, open interfaces, simple integrations, and cloud and other deployment models—all key success factors for driving modern customer engagement with greater simplicity.”
Verint Workforce Management™ is an automated, enterprise-wide solution designed to help organizations simplify, modernize and automate the processes involved in planning, forecasting and optimally scheduling employees to match workloads across customer-servicing departments (contact center, back office operations and branch/remote offices). The solution further provides holistic visibility into and manageability of the work, people and processes across customer touch points.
To learn more about Verint’s Workforce Engagement offerings, click here.
About Verint Systems Inc.
Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) is a global leader in Actionable Intelligence® solutions with a focus on customer engagement optimization, security intelligence, and fraud, risk and compliance. Today, over 10,000 organizations in more than 180 countries—including over 85 percent of the Fortune 100—count on intelligence from Verint solutions to make more informed, effective and timely decisions. Learn more about how we’re creating A Smarter World with Actionable Intelligence® at www.verint.com.
1 Source: DMG Consulting LLC, 2019/2020 Workforce Management Product and Market Report, March 7, 2019.
This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management’s expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2019, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.
VERINT, ACTIONABLE INTELLIGENCE, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, NEXT IT, FORESEE, OPINIONLAB, KIRAN ANALYTICS, TERROGENCE, SENSECY, CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, CYBER INTELLIGENCE SOLUTIONS, EDGEVR, RELIANT, VANTAGE, STAR-GATE, SUNTECH, and VIGIA are trademarks or registered trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190328005097/en/
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 28, 2019 03:00 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Mar. 28, 2019 02:30 AM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 27, 2019 07:15 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 27, 2019 04:30 PM EDT
Docker and Kubernetes are key elements of modern cloud native deployment automations. After building your microservices, common practice is to create docker images and create YAML files to automate the deployment with Docker and Kubernetes. Writing these YAMLs, Dockerfile descriptors are really painful and error prone.Ballerina is a new cloud-native programing language which understands the architecture around it - the compiler is environment aware of microservices directly deployable into infra...
Mar. 27, 2019 04:15 PM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Mar. 27, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Mar. 27, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Mar. 27, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Mar. 27, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 27, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 27, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
Mar. 27, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
ShieldX's CEO and Founder, Ratinder Ahuja, believes that traditional security solutions are not designed to be effective in the cloud. The role of Data Loss Prevention must evolve in order to combat the challenges of changing infrastructure associated with modernized cloud environments. Ratinder will call out the notion that security processes and controls must be equally dynamic and able to adapt for the cloud. Utilizing four key factors of automation, enterprises can remediate issues and impro...
Mar. 27, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, at the same time that developers quickly spin up new cloud instances and executives push forwards new initiatives. The vulnerabilities created by migration to the cloud, such as misconfigurations and compromised credentials, require that security teams t...
Mar. 27, 2019 10:30 AM EDT
Today we can collect lots and lots of performance data. We build beautiful dashboards and even have fancy query languages to access and transform the data. Still performance data is a secret language only a couple of people understand. The more business becomes digital the more stakeholders are interested in this data including how it relates to business. Some of these people have never used a monitoring tool before. They have a question on their mind like "How is my application doing" but no id...
Mar. 27, 2019 07:00 AM EDT