History and Parts Pack Now Available for Kerbal Space Program: Enhanced Edition on Consoles

Private Division, Squad, and BlitWorks today announced that Kerbal Space Program: History and Parts Pack is now available for PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system and across the Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One X. Kerbal Space Program: History and Parts Pack is the first downloadable content for Kerbal Space Program: Enhanced Edition, the console version of the critically acclaimed space flight simulation. The pack adds a variety of new content to the game, including 10 missions inspired by humankind’s most daring historical events, new parts to experiment with from the historic Space Race, and a fresh suit to enhance your Kerbal’s style. In addition, also included are new launch sites, including a Mun Launch Site currently only available in the console version of the game.

“We are committed to supporting our console players, and are pleased to bring some of the great expansion content from the PC version of Kerbal Space Program to our very patient console community,” said Nestor Gomez, Lead Producer at Squad. “The History and Parts Pack adds exciting missions and an assortment of new parts to Kerbal Space Program: Enhanced Edition for the first time.”

Kerbal Space Program: History and Parts Pack features a variety of missions based upon humankind’s own space exploration. From spacewalking to crash landing on the Mun and everything in between, players can attempt to recreate iconic moments, but with a unique Kerbal twist. Kerbal Space Program: History and Parts Pack also includes a number of new parts and astronaut suits inspired by the Space Race that players can use throughout Kerbal Space Program.

“Our team is full of massive fans of space exploration, and it’s exciting to bring content inspired by one of the most monumental times in our history to Kerbal Space Program: Enhanced Edition,” said Michael Cook, Executive Producer at Private Division. “The History and Parts Pack equips console players to relive and reinvent the glory days of the Space Race in the beloved fun and tradition of the Kerbal universe.”

About Kerbal Space Program

In Kerbal Space Program, you take charge of the space program for the alien race known as the Kerbals. You have access to an array of parts to assemble a fully functional spacecraft that flies (or doesn’t) based on realistic aerodynamic and orbital physics. Launch your Kerbal crew into orbit and beyond (while keeping them alive) to explore moons and planets in Kerbin’s solar system, constructing bases and space stations to expand the reach of your expedition.

Kerbal Space Program features three gameplay modes. In Science Mode, perform space experiments to unlock new technology and advance the knowledge of Kerbalkind. In Career Mode, also oversee every aspect of the space program, including construction, strategy, funding, upgrades, and more. In Sandbox, build any spacecraft you can think of, with all parts and technology in the game.

Kerbal Space Program: History and Parts Pack is now available for digital download on PS4™ system and Xbox One for $9.99 (MSRP). Kerbal Space Program is rated E for Everyone by the ESRB. For more information on Kerbal Space Program, subscribe on YouTube, follow us on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook, and visit www.KerbalSpaceProgram.com.

Private Division is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

About Squad

Based in Mexico City, Squad are the developers of the critically acclaimed space simulation game, Kerbal Space Program. Comprised of an international team of talented, passionate and ambitious individuals that love videogames, space, and science, they have reinvented themselves into full-time video game development.

About BlitWorks

Based in Barcelona and founded in 2012, BlitWorks is a porting and digital publishing studio notorious for the outstanding quality of its ports. Recent works include the conversion of acclaimed games such as Sonic CD, Jet Set Radio, FEZ, Spelunky, Bastion and Don’t Starve to all brands of consoles and mobile platforms. For more information and updates about BlitWorks please visit www.blitworks.com and follow http://www.twitter.com/blitworks.

About Private Division

Private Division is a developer-focused publisher that empowers independent studios to develop the games that they are passionate about creating, while providing the support that they need to make their titles critically and commercially successful on a global scale. The label publishes Kerbal Space Program and will publish upcoming titles with renowned creative talent at studios including Obsidian Entertainment, Panache Digital Games, V1 Interactive, and more. Private Division is headquartered in New York City with offices in Seattle, Las Vegas, and Munich. For more information, please visit www.privatedivision.com.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. The Company develops and publishes products principally through its wholly-owned labels Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as its Private Division label and Social Point, a leading developer of mobile games. Our products are designed for console systems and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO. For more corporate and product information please visit our website at http://www.take2games.com.

