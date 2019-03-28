Northgate Markets Reduces Backup and Recovery Costs by 60 Percent With Druva

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 28, 2019 08:01 AM EDT
Druva, Inc., the leader in cloud data protection and management, today announced that Northgate Markets, a network of 40 retail outlets, has selected Druva to protect its business-critical financial and retail data, enabling the company to realize cost savings of 60 percent over its hardware-based solution. Druva’s ability to offer instant storage scalability, service reliability for compliance and provide high performance recovery - all through a cloud-based platform - ensures Northgate Markets can properly manage and protect existing and future workloads without the need for expensive and ineffective appliance-based solutions.
As a regional, family-owned organization of more than 7,000 employees, Northgate Markets provides customers with everything from groceries and prepared food to financial services. Given this range of offerings, the retailer must ensure compliance with a variety of international regulations. Recognizing that a cloud-first backup and recovery solution could improve visibility and control, bring a greater ability to meet necessary regulations and dramatically lower costs, Northgate Markets turned to Druva. Only Druva’s SaaS-based data management technology was able to offer the organization a single solution for retaining and managing sensitive data, which includes 450 virtual machines across two data centers, while meeting data recovery SLAs and international regulations.
“In looking for a new solution, we wanted a cost-efficient data solution delivered as-a-service where we wouldn't have to manage hardware, but most solutions were a step backward and retrofitted to appear to work for the cloud,” said Harrison Lewis, CIO, Northgate Markets. “Druva’s technology is different. It just works like magic, the IT team loves it, and I can’t imagine any other way to protect our data.”
After deploying Druva Phoenix, a data protection and management solution designed for enterprise workloads, Northgate Markets experienced a 70 percent data storage reduction using Druva’s patented global deduplication approach. This reduction greatly minimized bandwidth needs, and in turn helped the organization easily meet its recovery point objectives (RPO) and recovery time objectives (RTO) goal of minutes. The organization was also able to eliminate complex management overhead, legacy solutions, and the need for a multi-vendor approach.
“The beauty of the cloud is in its ability to free organizations and their IT teams to focus on high priority items that move the business forward, and no longer require individuals to be experts in everything,” said Jaspreet Singh, founder and CEO, Druva. “With features like advanced governance capabilities, global deduplication and direct to cloud disaster recovery, Northgate Markets no longer needs multiple vendors to solve its data protection challenges. Instead, the IT team is now able to focus on delivering the best experience to their customers.”
Druva Phoenix is available as part of the Druva Cloud Platform, which provides a single pane view for data management and protection across cloud and on-premises data sources — improving data resiliency, visibility and alignment to data governance needs. By providing a common services layer, the Druva Cloud Platform unifies Druva Phoenix, Druva CloudRanger, and Druva inSync so organizations can consistently apply data policies, monitor their data at the global level, recover from site disasters and data loss and better manage the data lifecycle across environments. The platform readily scales to accommodate petabytes of data due to its AWS native architecture and enables customers to take control of their most critical data stored across end-point devices, in the data center, and with SaaS services.
Additional information
- Read more about Northgate Markets’ success with Druva
- Learn more about Druva Cloud Platform
- Request a demo of Druva Cloud Platform
About Druva
Druva’s industry-leading data management-as-as service platform unifies data protection, governance and intelligence across enterprise data, delivering enterprise-level scalability and security, while reducing cost and complexity. Over 4,000 enterprises trust Druva to protect and manage more than 100PB of data worldwide. Visit Druva and follow us @druvainc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190328005283/en/
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 28, 2019 03:00 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Mar. 28, 2019 02:30 AM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 27, 2019 07:15 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 27, 2019 04:30 PM EDT
Docker and Kubernetes are key elements of modern cloud native deployment automations. After building your microservices, common practice is to create docker images and create YAML files to automate the deployment with Docker and Kubernetes. Writing these YAMLs, Dockerfile descriptors are really painful and error prone.Ballerina is a new cloud-native programing language which understands the architecture around it - the compiler is environment aware of microservices directly deployable into infra...
Mar. 27, 2019 04:15 PM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Mar. 27, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Mar. 27, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Mar. 27, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Mar. 27, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 27, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 27, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
Mar. 27, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
ShieldX's CEO and Founder, Ratinder Ahuja, believes that traditional security solutions are not designed to be effective in the cloud. The role of Data Loss Prevention must evolve in order to combat the challenges of changing infrastructure associated with modernized cloud environments. Ratinder will call out the notion that security processes and controls must be equally dynamic and able to adapt for the cloud. Utilizing four key factors of automation, enterprises can remediate issues and impro...
Mar. 27, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, at the same time that developers quickly spin up new cloud instances and executives push forwards new initiatives. The vulnerabilities created by migration to the cloud, such as misconfigurations and compromised credentials, require that security teams t...
Mar. 27, 2019 10:30 AM EDT
Today we can collect lots and lots of performance data. We build beautiful dashboards and even have fancy query languages to access and transform the data. Still performance data is a secret language only a couple of people understand. The more business becomes digital the more stakeholders are interested in this data including how it relates to business. Some of these people have never used a monitoring tool before. They have a question on their mind like "How is my application doing" but no id...
Mar. 27, 2019 07:00 AM EDT