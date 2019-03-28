Smith Micro Announces Exclusive Strategic Partnership with Gryphon Online Safety, Inc.

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 28, 2019 08:32 AM EDT
Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) (“Smith Micro” or the “Company”) today announced it has signed an exclusive strategic license agreement with Gryphon Online Safety, Inc., providing a software solution that offers simple, yet powerful integration of home routers, including future in-home 5G routers, with the SafePath® platform. Known as SafePath Home, this new capability continues the vision for SafePath, making it possible to add all in-home devices to the digital family lifestyle. Family life includes time inside and outside the home. SafePath provides a single pane of glass through which the family can manage and secure their digital lifestyle no matter where they happen to be.
Smith Micro’s SafePath solution provides both location and parental controls to ensure family safety when family members are mobile. Now, with SafePath Home, these safeguards are extended to cover the family while they are at home. Additionally, the SafePath platform includes the management of consumer IoT devices, an integral part of the digital lifestyle of the future. With SafePath Home, smart home devices become part of the digital lifestyle vision.
Through this exclusive partnership with Gryphon, SafePath Home meets the full spectrum of needs through a cloud-managed router agent that can be integrated with any Linux-based home router.
SafePath Home Features:
- Parental Controls: Allows parents to set age level restrictions for each device and Internet time limits, as well as content filtering by age.
- Intelligent Intrusion Detection and Malware Filtering: Utilizes machine learning that recognizes and monitors each device in your home, warning you of intrusion.
- View Browsing History: Offers the ability to monitor your children’s browsing history even if they clear browsing history on their device.
- Set Bedtimes/Homework Times: Parents have the option to schedule screen time limits, turning off Internet access to fit their family’s schedules.
- Pause the Internet: Pause the Internet easily with a touch of a button when desired.
- Safe Search: Enforces Safe Search/YouTube filtering to hide inappropriate content.
- App Control: Block online access for popular apps such as Fortnite, Snapchat, and YouTube.
- Remote Control: With SafePath Home, your smart phone is transformed to a remote control that manages all functionality in home or when away.
- Automatic Software Updates: Keeps your software and security up to date with automatic, over-the-air patches to your WiFi router.
- Mesh WiFi Network Management: Intelligently manage and optimize the health of your WiFi network for fast Internet speeds throughout the home.
“Our SafePath platform continues to evolve, meeting the needs of a digital lifestyle that spreads beyond traditional mobile devices to include family life at home. These in-home capabilities are a natural extension of our SafePath platform boosted by the addition of the Gryphon secure router agent and cloud API, satisfying mobile operator and consumer demand for a single solution that integrates the mobile world and the home, meeting the needs of the family, no matter where they happen to be,” said William W. Smith, Jr., President and CEO of Smith Micro. “Seamlessly connecting all devices in the home through a powerful software solution, SafePath Home allows consumers to take control and protect their connected family and their home.”
“The number of connected devices in our homes is exploding, exposing our families to unfiltered content and our smart devices to new online threats,” said John Wu, CEO of Gryphon. “We are delighted to partner with Smith Micro to offer operators, ISPs, and home security service providers the most comprehensive in-home and mobile protection solution in the industry.”
For further information, please visit: https://www.smithmicro.com/safepath/home.
About Smith Micro Software, Inc.
Smith Micro develops software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience, providing solutions to some of the leading wireless service providers and cable MSOs around the world. From enabling the family digital lifestyle to providing powerful voice messaging capabilities, our solutions enrich today’s connected lifestyles while creating new opportunities to engage consumers via smartphones and consumer IoT devices. The Smith Micro portfolio also includes a wide range of products for creating, sharing, and monetizing rich content, such as visual voice messaging, optimizing retail content display, performing analytics on any product set, and 2D/3D graphics applications. For more information, visit www.smithmicro.com.
About Gryphon Online Safety, Inc.
On a mission to protect connected families, Gryphon develops a cloud managed network protection software platform that is powered by machine learning for homes and small businesses. The patented platform utilizes a cloud managed agent that sits on the edge network with easy to manage parental controls, machine learning algorithms for more efficient content filtering, network health monitoring, malware blocking, intelligent behavior based intrusion detection, and real-time controls to manage connected devices from anywhere, any time. The Gryphon secure mesh WiFi router running the network protection platform has won numerous recognitions such as the Best of CES 2019 from TechAeris, Best Security Focused Mesh WiFi Router from Tom’s Guide, Best Parental Control Router by Business Insider, and Best Parental Control Hardware by Fatherly. For more information, visit www.gryphonconnect.com.
SafePath, Smith Micro and the Smith Micro logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Smith Micro Software, Inc. GRYPHON® and Gryphon Connect® are registered trademarks of Gryphon Online Safety, Inc. All other trademarks and product names are the property of their respective owners.
Forward-Looking Statements:
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements regarding future events or results, including statements related to the future availability of our products and the benefits that we believe our products will offer to our customers, and statements using such words as “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “intend,” “could,” “will” and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Among the important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences are delays in our product development and third party integration efforts and limitations on our ability to compete effectively with other software and technology companies. These and other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made on the basis of the views and assumptions of management, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190328005252/en/
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 28, 2019 03:00 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Mar. 28, 2019 02:30 AM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 27, 2019 07:15 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 27, 2019 04:30 PM EDT
Docker and Kubernetes are key elements of modern cloud native deployment automations. After building your microservices, common practice is to create docker images and create YAML files to automate the deployment with Docker and Kubernetes. Writing these YAMLs, Dockerfile descriptors are really painful and error prone.Ballerina is a new cloud-native programing language which understands the architecture around it - the compiler is environment aware of microservices directly deployable into infra...
Mar. 27, 2019 04:15 PM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Mar. 27, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Mar. 27, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Mar. 27, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Mar. 27, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 27, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 27, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
Mar. 27, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
ShieldX's CEO and Founder, Ratinder Ahuja, believes that traditional security solutions are not designed to be effective in the cloud. The role of Data Loss Prevention must evolve in order to combat the challenges of changing infrastructure associated with modernized cloud environments. Ratinder will call out the notion that security processes and controls must be equally dynamic and able to adapt for the cloud. Utilizing four key factors of automation, enterprises can remediate issues and impro...
Mar. 27, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, at the same time that developers quickly spin up new cloud instances and executives push forwards new initiatives. The vulnerabilities created by migration to the cloud, such as misconfigurations and compromised credentials, require that security teams t...
Mar. 27, 2019 10:30 AM EDT
Today we can collect lots and lots of performance data. We build beautiful dashboards and even have fancy query languages to access and transform the data. Still performance data is a secret language only a couple of people understand. The more business becomes digital the more stakeholders are interested in this data including how it relates to business. Some of these people have never used a monitoring tool before. They have a question on their mind like "How is my application doing" but no id...
Mar. 27, 2019 07:00 AM EDT