Global Airborne LiDAR Market Outlook 2017-2019 & 2026 - Increasing Demand for 3D Imaging - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Airborne LiDAR - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Airborne Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) market accounted for $1102.23 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $4999.23 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period.
High adoption in engineering & construction applications and increasing demand for 3D imaging are some of the key factors fuelling the market growth. However, factors such as lack of awareness are hindering the market growth.
Airborne LiDAR system is a mapping technology that uses a laser beam to determine the distance from an aeroplane to the earth's surface by utilizing aboard GPS and inertial measurement unit (IMU) sensors to decide the geospatial site of terrestrial objects and their description with high exactitude.
By Platform, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) segment is expected to have a significant growth during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for UAV and market entry of a diversity of companies in the UAV.
Based on geography, Asia Pacific holds the largest market share during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for surveying and mapping services. Countries such as China and India are rising demand for airborne LiDAR in the coming years.
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
-
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Airborne Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Bathymetric LiDAR
5.3 Topographic LiDAR
6 Global Airborne Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market, By Platform
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Satellite
6.3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)
6.4 Fixed Wing Aircraft
6.5 Rotary Wing Aircraft
7 Global Airborne Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market, By Solution
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Services
7.3 System
7.3.1 Software
7.3.2 Hardware
7.3.2.1 Scanners
7.3.2.2 Ranging Devices
7.3.2.3 Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS)
7.3.2.4 Lasers
7.3.2.5 Interface Devices
7.3.2.6 Inertial Navigation Systems
7.3.2.7 Inertial Measurement Systems
7.3.2.8 Global Positioning System (GPS)/Global Navigation Satellite System
7.3.2.9 Camera
8 Global Airborne Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Seismology
8.3 Exploration & Detection
8.4 Corridor Mapping
8.5 Other Applications
9 Global Airborne Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Transportation & Logistics
9.3 Oil & Gas
9.4 Mining
9.5 Infrastructure
9.6 Forestry & Agriculture
9.7 Defense & Aerospace
9.8 Civil Engineering
9.9 Archaeology
9.10 Other End Users
10 Global Airborne Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Airborne Imaging
12.2 Dibotics
12.3 Firmatek
12.4 Flir Systems
12.5 Fugro
12.6 IGI
12.7 Lasermap Inc.
12.8 Leica Geosystems
12.9 Merrick & Company
12.10 RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH
12.11 Saab
12.12 Teledyne Technologies
12.13 Velodyne Lidar
12.14 XactSense
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k3gvxf/global_airborne?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190328005493/en/
