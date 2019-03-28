|By Business Wire
CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW), today announced the Spring Update for PowerDirector 365 and PhotoDirector 365. This release includes new features, enhancements, more plug-ins and add-ons, and integrates CyberLink’s award-winning FaceMe® AI facial recognition engine into PhotoDirector’s face tagging module. The new features and functionalities are available exclusively to PowerDirector 365, PhotoDirector 365 and Director Suite 365 subscribers, providing subscription users with the latest tools, plug-ins and capabilities for creative video production and photo editing.
CyberLink Releases Spring Update for PowerDirector 365 and PhotoDirector 365, Providing New and Enhanced Features, Plus More Creative Packs for Subscribers
“The Spring Update for our 365 Family of subscription editing products is the continuation of our commitment to deliver the latest tools and capabilities to our subscribers,” said Dr. Jau Huang, CEO of CyberLink. “Since releasing our 365 subscription products in September 2018, we’ve delivered more than 20 unique plug-in & effect packs to subscribers. With our Spring Update, it is clear that a CyberLink subscription represents the best value-for-money for creative editing, and always ensures users have the latest features and tools to take their work even further.”
Today’s update to PowerDirector 365, PhotoDirector 365, and Director Suite 365 is a milestone in CyberLink’s commitment to delivering the latest editing features and capabilities to subscriptions users. With even more features planned for 2019 and beyond, plus the monthly release of new creative plug-ins, add-ons and effect packs exclusively for subscribers, CyberLink upholds its long-term commitment to 365 subscription users.
Featured updates for PowerDirector 365
- New dual-preview windows: Users can now preview, trim, mark scenes and add library clips directly to their timeline, for better management, previewing and rapid editing of library files within a project.
- Snap alignment: Makes positioning titles, masks and objects in video precise and easy with snap alignment along multiple axes, or in relation to other objects.
- New hotkeys: Enhanced hotkey customization for better timeline and zooming control.
- Improved multi-screen support: Dual-screen settings are now saved, so if users unplug and reconnect later, they won’t have to reconfigure everything again.
- New add-on packs: Include newly released plug-ins, audio packs, and Comic Pack for more creativity!
Featured updates for PhotoDirector 365
- AI-powered face tagging: CyberLink’s world-renowned AI facial recognition engine FaceMe® is integrated into the Face Tagging module, allowing for easy management of large photo collections, speeding up the process of finding the right shots when users need them.
- Snap alignment: Features one-click object alignment and distribution settings for layer editing. Layers can also be positioned along multiple axes.
- New creative add-ons: New Frame Packs and real-time preview for Express Layer Packs allow users to add the perfect finishing touch to any shot for quick photo composition.
Availability
PowerDirector 365, PhotoDirector 365, and Director Suite 365 are all available for purchase from CyberLink’s online store.
About CyberLink
Founded in 1996, CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW) is the world leader in multimedia software and AI facial recognition technology. CyberLink addresses the demands of consumer, commercial and education markets through a wide range of solutions, covering digital content creation, multimedia playback, video conferencing, live casting, mobile applications and AI facial recognition.
CyberLink has shipped several hundred million copies of its multimedia software and apps, including the award-winning PowerDirector, PhotoDirector, and PowerDVD.
With years of research in the fields of artificial intelligence and facial recognition, CyberLink has developed the FaceMe® Facial Recognition Engine. Powered by deep learning algorithms, FaceMe® delivers the reliable, high-precision, and real-time facial recognition that is critical to AIoT applications such as smart retail, smart security, and surveillance, smart city, and smart home.
For more information about CyberLink, please visit the official website at www.cyberlink.com
All companies and product names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and are the sole property of their respective owners. Copyright © 2018 CyberLink Corp. All rights reserved.
