Zynga Poker eleva as apostas com o novo modo Spin and Win no World Poker Tour® Tournament Center

March 28, 2019
Hoje, a Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), uma desenvolvedora líder de jogos para dispositivos móveis, anunciou que o Zynga Poker, o maior jogo de pôquer gratuito do mundo, introduziu um novo modo Spin and Win em seu World Poker Tour® Tournament Center. Esse novo modo oferece aos jogadores a experiência emocionante de jogar torneios curtos e uma chance de ganhar pagamentos de até 10x de seu buy-in girando uma roda de prêmios.
Este comunicado de imprensa inclui multimédia. Veja o comunicado completo aqui: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190328005035/pt/
Zynga Poker Spin & Win (Graphic: Business Wire)
Características do jogo:
- Jogo rápido com torneios que duram de 5 a 8 minutos.
- Modo de torneio de três mãos, onde o vencedor leva tudo.
- Gire uma roda para determinar o pagamento de 2x a 8x do buy-in de um jogador, tornando este modo de torneio o mais vantajoso para giros favoráveis!
- Incentiva os estilos de jogo agressivos vistos frequentemente em salas de pôquer reais hoje, onde o primeiro jogador a estabelecer uma liderança em fichas dominante é o favorito para ganhar.
- Ambientes temáticos autênticos do World Poker Tour, com mesas e torneios da marca.
“Nossos jogadores pediram por torneios mais rápidos com recompensas maiores e acreditamos que o novo modo de torneio Spin and Win do Zynga Poker realmente coloca nossos jogadores no lugar mais quente da mesa”, disse Bernard Kim, presidente de publicação da Zynga. “Combinar este estilo de torneio mais rápido e agressivo com a famosa marca World Poker Tournament oferece aos jogadores a experiência virtual mais atraente no esporte do pôquer.”
“O Spin and Win é o mais recente desenvolvimento dos nossos grandes parceiros no Zynga Poker para melhorar a experiência do World Poker Tour para os seus jogadores”, disse Adam Pliska, CEO do World Poker Tour. “Essa adição inovadora ao WPT Tournament Center é um testemunho da criatividade do Zynga Poker e oferece aos seus jogadores uma outra maneira única de se envolver com o World Poker Tour.”
O Zynga Poker é um dos jogos de pôquer mais populares do mundo e agora tem mais formas do que nunca de os jogadores competirem. Projetado para jogar como uma experiência de mesa real, este jogo Texas Hold ‘Em Poker permite aos jogadores participar de um jogo Sit-N-Go, torneio Spin and Win ou um jogo de mesa a dinheiro para ganhar pagamentos generosos com até nove jogadores em qualquer configuração de estilo rápido ou lento. O Zynga Poker desenvolveu uma comunidade forte dentro do jogo apoiado por Ligas e um programa VIP. Isso permite que os jogadores ganhem benefícios e recursos alcançando níveis mais altos com ofertas exclusivas de pacotes de moeda e modos especiais de jogo. O Zynga Poker está disponível como um jogo para download gratuito na App Store e na Google Play, com os torneios do World Poker Tour acessíveis hoje.
Sobre a Zynga Inc.
Desde a sua fundação em 2007, a missão da Zynga tem sido conectar o mundo por meio dos jogos. Até hoje, mais de 1 bilhão de pessoas já jogaram os jogos da Zynga na Web e em dispositivos móveis, incluindo o FarmVille, o Zynga Poker, o Words With Friends e o Hit it Rich! Slots e o CSR Racing. Os jogos da Zynga estão disponíveis em várias plataformas mundiais, incluindo o Apple iOS, Google Android, Facebook e no Zynga.com. A empresa está sediada em San Francisco, Califórnia, e possui escritórios adicionais nos EUA, no Canadá, no Reino Unido, na Irlanda, na Índia, na Turquia e na Finlândia. Saiba mais sobre a Zynga em https://www.zynga.com/ ou siga-nos no Twitter e no Facebook.
Sobre o World Poker Tour
O World Poker Tour (WPT) é o principal nome em jogos e entretenimento televisionados internacionalmente, com presença de marca em torneios terrestres, televisão, on-line e dispositivos móveis. Liderando a inovação no esporte do pôquer desde 2002, a WPT iniciou a expansão global do pôquer com a criação de um programa de televisão exclusivo baseado em uma série de torneios de pôquer de alto risco. O WPT já transmitiu globalmente em mais de 150 países e territórios e atualmente está produzindo sua 17.ª temporada, que vai ao ar na FOX Sports Regional Networks nos Estados Unidos. A temporada XVII do WPT é patrocinada por ClubWPT.com.
O ClubWPT.com é um site exclusivo de assinaturas on-line que oferece acesso privilegiado ao WPT, bem como um clube de pôquer baseado em sorteios disponível em 35 estados dos Estados Unidos com recursos inovadores e elementos criativos de última geração, inspirados nos 16 anos de experiência do WPT em entretenimento de jogos. O WPT também participa de oportunidades estratégicas de licenciamento, parceria e patrocínio de marcas. A WPT Enterprises Inc. é uma subsidiária da Ourgame International Holdings, Ltd. Para obter mais informações, acesse WPT.com.
