Meggitt Training Systems Commences Delivery on US Army Targeting Equipment Orders

|March 28, 2019 09:02 AM EDT
Meggitt Training Systems, the leading provider of integrated live-fire and virtual weapons training products and services for armed forces and law enforcement, is fulfilling five delivery orders that form part of a vital US Army combat skills training program for American and allied warfighters.
Meggitt's Installed Stationary Infantry Target (SIT) (Photo: Business Wire)
The $4.26 million in orders, awarded by Tank-automotive & Armaments Command during the latter half of 2018 and being installed in 2019, are part of the Army Targetry Systems III indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity, five-year contract. The five orders are for the following facilities:
- Camp Perry, Ohio: An Automated Record Fire range and a Combat Pistol Qualification Course equipped with Stationary Infantry Targets (SITs).
- Camp Grafton, North Dakota: A Combat Pistol Qualification Course and Modified Record Fire range equipped with Stationary Infantry Targets.
- Camp Shelby, Mississippi: Two Modified Record Fire ranges equipped with Stationary Infantry Targets.
- Camp Williams, Utah: An Automated Record Fire range equipped with Stationary Infantry Targets.
- Fort Campbell, Kentucky: An Infantry Platoon Battle Course and a Multipurpose Training Range equipped with Stationary Infantry Targets, Stationary Armor Targets, Moving Infantry Targets and Moving Armor Targets.
“Meggitt Training Systems has won more delivery orders through all three Army Targetry Systems’ contracts since 2002 than anyone,” said Jon Read, Meggitt’s live-fire systems director. “Our success in capturing this business is based on experience of fielding more than 75,000 infantry target systems at 122 military bases around the world.”
Meggitt products are proven to be reliable and flexible to support both skills qualifications events and more complex unit-collective training. The company’s offerings include a variety of multi-function and stationary infantry targets, as well as moving infantry and armor targets, to provide maximum realism during training.
For example, Meggitt Training Systems’ Stationary Infantry Target is a remote-controlled pop-up target actuator, capable of supporting a variety of US and NATO target silhouettes. The target adapts to a variety of range environments, infrastructures and operational constraints, and does not contain hydraulic fluids, contaminants or hazardous toxins. Lightweight and portable, SITs are easily transported and stacked for deployment or storage. The SIT performs all standard target commands such as expose, conceal, hit-fall, hit-hold and hit-bob. The user can easily program any combination of commands in scenario mode without affecting the default settings.
About Meggitt Training Systems
Meggitt Training Systems, makers of FATS® and Caswell technologies, a division of Meggitt PLC, is the leading supplier of integrated live-fire and virtual weapons training systems. Following the acquisition of FATS® virtual training systems and Caswell International's live-fire ranges and services, Meggitt Training Systems continues to grow its capabilities based on the legacy of these two industry leaders. Over 13,600 Meggitt live-fire ranges and 5,100 virtual systems are fielded internationally, providing judgmental, situational awareness and marksmanship training to the armed forces, law enforcement and security organizations.
Meggitt Training Systems employs more than 400 people at its headquarters in Atlanta and at facilities in Orlando, Canada, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, UAE, Australia and Singapore. It can deploy service personnel anywhere in the world for instructor training, system installation and maintenance.
About Meggitt PLC
Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Meggitt PLC is an international group operating in North America, Europe and Asia. Known for its specialized extreme environment engineering, Meggitt is a world leader in aerospace, defense and energy, employing nearly 11,000 people at more than 50 manufacturing facilities and regional offices worldwide.
