Protolabs Wins Manufacturing Leadership Award for Excellence in Engineering and Production Technology

|March 28, 2019 09:03 AM EDT
Protolabs (NYSE: PRLB), a global leader in technology-enabled manufacturing, has been recognized by the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) as a Manufacturing Leadership Awards winner for its outstanding achievement in engineering and production technology.
The digital manufacturer's winning project involved a multi-toolpath engine that helped automate programming efforts in order to reduce customer lead times and lower production costs. The team at Protolabs developed toolpath generation software that achieved extremely smooth surface finishes for injection molds without increasing the milling time. The automation led to a significant decrease in production costs while providing customers with better quality surface finishes and shorter lead times. Given this automation, Protolabs is able to offer customers the highest quality on-demand manufacturing services at unprecedented speeds.
“We’re honored to be recognized for this project,” said Vicki Holt, President and CEO of Protolabs. “We are committed to helping product developers from an array of industries succeed in bringing products to market quickly, and to do that, it’s necessary for us to place strong emphasis on continuous improvement, and more specifically, digitization of workflows and processes. The Multi-toolpath Engine project is a good example of how the fruits of those efforts ultimately benefit our customers.”
This is the fifth consecutive year in which the company has received a Manufacturing Leadership Award. Protolabs was previously recognized for categories including Innovation Process Leadership, Customer Value Leadership, Operational Excellence, and Manufacturer of the Year.
Protolabs will be recognized at the 15th Annual Manufacturing Leadership Awards Gala, which will be held on the last day of the Manufacturing Leadership Summit, June 10-12, 2019 at the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa in Huntington Beach, CA.
About Protolabs
Protolabs, a 20-year industry veteran, is the world's fastest digital manufacturing source for rapid prototyping and on-demand production. The technology-enabled company produces custom parts and assemblies in as fast as 1 day with automated 3D printing, CNC machining, sheet metal fabrication, and injection molding processes. Its digital approach to manufacturing enables accelerated time to market, reduces development and production costs, and minimizes risk throughout the product life cycle. Visit protolabs.com for more information.
About the Manufacturing Leadership Awards
The Manufacturing Leadership Awards, now in their 15th year, honor manufacturing companies and individual manufacturing leaders that are shaping the future of global manufacturing. Winning projects and individual manufacturing leaders have demonstrated achievement in one of a wide range of categories, and are chosen by a panel of expert judges for results that have delivered clear and compelling value, return on investment, and other tangible outcomes. There will be several winners in each category, including one High Achiever’s Award in each category, as well as a 2019 Manufacturer of the Year for both small and large enterprises. Also unveiled at the Gala will be the ML Awards Manufacturing Leader of the Year and Lifetime Achievement Award winners.
The theme for the 15th Annual Manufacturing Leadership Summit is “Strategies to Deliver Business Value Through Manufacturing 4.0.” The event enables senior-level executives in all aspects of manufacturing an opportunity to network with and learn from the best minds in the industry.
For more information on the Manufacturing Leadership Awards or the Manufacturing Leadership Summit, please go to mlsummit.com.
About the National Association of Manufacturers
The National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) is the largest manufacturing association in the United States, representing small and large manufacturers in every industrial sector and in all 50 states. Manufacturing employs more than 12 million men and women, contributes $2.25 trillion to the U.S. economy annually, has the largest economic impact of any major sector and accounts for more than three-quarters of all private-sector research and development in the nation. The NAM is the powerful voice of the manufacturing community and the leading advocate for a policy agenda that helps manufacturers compete in the global economy and create jobs across the United States.
The NAM’s world-class staff of policy experts provide unmatched access and information on the key issues affecting your business and bottom line. We are on the front lines of a wide range of policy battles, from immigration reform and labor relations, to energy and the environment, to trade policy and taxes. At every turn, we are working on behalf of manufacturers in America to advance policies that help manufacturers do what they do best: create economic strength and jobs. nam.org
