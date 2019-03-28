Teradata Ranked Highest in Every Use Case in 2019 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Data Management Solutions for Analytics Report

|By Business Wire
|
March 28, 2019 09:05 AM EDT
Teradata (NYSE: TDC), the industry’s only Pervasive Data Intelligence company, today announced it has been recognized with the highest scores in all four use cases in Gartner’s recently published report, Critical Capabilities for Data Management Solutions for Analytics, issued March 18, 2019 by analysts Rick Greenwald and Adam M. Ronthal. Among 19 vendors evaluated, Teradata was ranked highest in all data warehouse use cases — Traditional, Real-time, Logical and Context-Independent. This year’s report marks the sixth time that Teradata has been included.
“Leading every use case in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities report, in combination with being recognized as a Leader – for the 17th consecutive time – in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Data Management Solutions for Analytics, once again validates our position as the authority in the new era of pervasive data intelligence,” said Martyn Etherington, CMO at Teradata. “Teradata Vantage not only gives our customers the answers they seek, it resets the bar for the entire industry.”
According to Gartner, “Demand for incorporating increasingly varied data sources and their associated use cases continues to expand in the data management solutions for analytics (DMSA) landscape. This pressure is forcing vendors to expand their capabilities. It has contributed to the expansion of the concept of the logical data warehouse (LDW), which allows multiple data types and sources to be accessed through a single logical interface, as well as to the growth in distributed database architectures.”
Data types and volumes are expanding exponentially, creating cost and complexity challenges that are uniquely difficult for the companies that use data the most. To address this growing issue, Teradata recently unveiled Teradata Vantage, its pervasive data intelligence platform that leverages 100 percent of the data to uncover real-time intelligence at scale. For companies requiring tightly integrated solutions that can accommodate massive scale and speed, and be deployed across secure, hybrid-cloud architectures, Vantage serves as the connective tissue - consolidating data, analytics, functional and tool silos into a single platform. Adding unprecedented choice, agility and flexibility to the decision to use Teradata Vantage, the platform can be deployed across public clouds, on-premises, optimized or legacy infrastructure, or as-a-service.
Gartner recommended, “For data and analytics leaders responsible for data management solutions as part of strategizing and planning information infrastructure: Evaluate the capabilities of your incumbent solution(s) against new use cases to determine if existing expertise could be used to reduce development time with a good-enough solution already in place; Plan on using a heterogeneous solution landscape overall, but try and reduce duplication of effort by categorizing use cases with regard to their target deployment platform; Use a logical data warehouse architecture when you need to integrate separate data repositories efficiently, keeping in mind performance SLAs that may be impacted by remote access; Plan for eventual integration with other data silos when scoping the effort needed to implement a specific solution to avoid crippling overhead caused by proliferating data silos.”
To learn more visit: https://www.teradata.com/Resources/Analyst-Reports/2019-Gartner-Critical-Capabilities-for-Data-Manage, or see Vantage in action at several upcoming events including Teradata Universe Madrid from April 7-10, 2019 or a Data Science Experience event at a city near you.
Gartner, “Critical Capabilities for Data Management Solutions for Analytics” by Rick Greenwald and Adam M. Ronthal, March 18, 2019.
Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Teradata
Teradata transforms how businesses work and people live through the power of data. Teradata leverages all of the data, all of the time, so you can analyze anything, deploy anywhere, and deliver analytics that matter. We call this pervasive data intelligence. And it’s the answer to the complexity, cost, and inadequacy of today’s approach to analytics. Get the answer at teradata.com.
The Teradata logo is a trademark, and Teradata is a registered trademark of Teradata Corporation and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and worldwide.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190328005185/en/
