XYO Debuts Live Second-Gen Network, New Network App, Groundbreaking Visualization Tool and More

March 28, 2019
XYO (Kucoin: $XYO), the geospatial cryptonetwork, today announced the most significant update to XYO and its open-source hardware and software components since executing the world’s first public demonstration of location-based smart contract execution at the Spatial Summit in November, 2018. Updates being debuted include the XYO Network app for Android and iOS, an updated XYO network protocol (2.0), a new visualization tool, a new Developer Portal, and more. With these updates and enhancements XYO further distinguishes its robust XYO network and portfolio from competing point solutions and proprietary players in the industry.
Key additions and enhancements being announced include:
XYO Network 2.0
The XYO team has made significant updates to all XYO network components, or nodes. One key addition is the XYO Archivist SDK, now available here for users interested in “spinning up” their own Archivist. Also notable is the new Bluetooth-based Over The Air (OTA) firmware update for Sentinels already in the market. Additional details are available on our blog here.
New XYO Network App
Newly updated versions of the XYO Network app are now available for Android and, shortly, for iOS. The XYO Network app is the flagship utility allowing the user’s smartphone or tablet to become a Bridge or Sentinel, and which will serve as a “remote control” for managing network components and earned XYO. With the Network app, users are able to:
- Claim, organize, update and configure XYO-enabled Geomining hardware
- Create and track “bound witness” and origin chain data
- Connect with preferred Archivists
- Track XYO Tokens collected by providing queried heuristic data
- And many other features including access to the latest XYO news, resources and updates
Explore the Matrix
Also going live today, the Matrix is the visualization tool which most users will use to interact with the XYO network as a whole. The Matrix consists of the following components:
- Dashboard – Where users will view important XYO statistics like a map of Bound Witness interactions (which include an absolute location component), a live count of the number of onboarded nodes, a list of recent requests, and a block explorer.
- Map – Users can see where Bound Witness interactions have occurred, density of Sentinel and Bridge deployment, and even monitor the history of Bound Witness interactions for a specific Sentinel or Bridge, including data from users of the popular COIN app.
- Node Explorer – This allows users to examine any specific XYO node in the network. When staking is live, this is where users can add stake to specific nodes.
- Requests Portal – Here, users can pay XYO to make requests of the network. For this initial release, users will be able to learn whether or not two XYO nodes have interacted.
Prior to Thursday, April 25, the Matrix will point to Kovan, an Ethereum Testnet, which allows developers to experiment and explore with no-cost transactions while giving the XYO dev team the chance to observe and adapt to the way real-world users are interacting with the tool. On April 25th, the Matrix will begin pointing to the main Ethereum network, and Queries made using the Matrix will cost actual XYO. Similarly, requests made directly through an Ethereum Diviner or smart contract will cost actual XYO, and will result in actual XYO rewards to Sentinels and Bridges.
Geomining Kit Bridge Update
To account for operating system changes announced by Google, and to ensure that XYO can offer support and development resources for our hardware Bridges moving forward, XYO is switching operating systems from Android Things to Raspian. To update the operating system on a Bridge, users can simply replace the SD card in the Bridge. XYO will send all Geomining Kit owners instructions, then a new SD card with the updated Linux operating system free of charge. Users simply unplug the Bridge, and replace the old SD card with the new one. For I.T.-savvy users, the Bridge operating system can be updated by re-imaging the SD card. Future updates are expected to be installed via the Bridge’s Internet connection.
XYO Developer Portal
We’ve made updates and additions to the XYO developer resource spanning hardware and software products and network components. Specific additions to the Portal include:
- New reference docs for multiple SDKs
- Many new “Getting Started” guides such as “Starting up your first Archivist,” “Using dApploy and dApper,” and a “Payable on Delivery Demo”
Arie Trouw, XYO CEO and Co-Founder, commented on the suite of new products and updates: “This ‘Aristotle’ launch today represents our biggest group of announcements to date, and taken together they are the most significant and far reaching set of developments we’ve shared publicly, as a company. With our network upgrades and new tools for developers and technologists alike, this is a banner day for our global community. We couldn’t be happier with what we’re finally able to introduce at this important milestone along a very robust roadmap.”
The XYO Developer Portal is available at https://developers.xyo.network.
The XYO Matrix is available for viewing at: https://matrix.xyo.network.
The XYO Network app is available on Google Play and will be in the iOS App Store shortly.
About XYO
Since 2012, we've developed trusted IoT technology that connects the digital world with the physical one. In 2018, we unveiled the XYO Network, the world’s first geospatial blockchain network backed by cryptography. With more than 1 million location-verifying beacons around the planet, our technology rivals the GPS network, and radically transforms the world’s leading industries. Partners include mapping giant Esri, FedEx Research Institute, Re/Max Mexico and Spaceflight Industries. XYO Advisors come from leading organizations including National Geographic and the World Economic Forum. For more information, visit us at www.xy.company and https://xyo.network.
