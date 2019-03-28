Nintendo Download: Get Crafty with Yoshi

|By Business Wire
|
|March 28, 2019 09:06 AM EDT
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:
The Yoshi’s Crafted World game is available on March 29. (Photo: Business Wire)
Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Yoshi’s Crafted World – Jump into a new Yoshi adventure in a world made of everyday objects, like boxes and paper cups. As Yoshi, you’ll leap up high, gulp down enemies and set out on a treasure hunt to find all the different collectibles. On the flip-side, certain stages can be played backward, providing new perspectives to explore and new ways to locate some of the more craftily hidden items. The Yoshi’s Crafted World game is available on March 29.
- The World Next Door – A mix of lightning-fast puzzle battles, powerful storytelling and immersive visual novel elements. The World Next Door follows Jun, a rebellious teen girl trapped in a parallel realm inhabited by magical creatures, who must find her way home before time runs out.
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition – Deceived by the forces of evil into prematurely bringing about the end of the world, War – the first Horseman of the Apocalypse – stands accused of breaking the sacred law by inciting a war between Heaven and Hell. In the slaughter that ensued, the demonic forces defeated the heavenly hosts and laid claim to the Earth. The Darksiders Warmastered Edition game is available April 2.
Nintendo eShop sales:
Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
- Great deals this week! Check out the full list of deals available this week at http://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals.
Activities:
- Find the Poochy Pups to Earn My Nintendo Rewards Points – Poochy Pups are hiding in different spots on the official site for the Yoshi’s Crafted World game. You can earn 150 My Nintendo Platinum Points* for finding all three!
- Happy Spring! – To celebrate the launch of Yoshi’s Crafted World, My Nintendo is offering new Yoshi-themed rewards. Starting on March 29, redeem your points* and get wallpapers, calendars and more. For more info, visit https://my.nintendo.com/news.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- 12 Labours of Hercules
- ACA NEOGEO BASEBALL STARS 2
- Airfield Mania
- AngerForce: Reloaded for Nintendo Switch – Available April 2
- Bow to Blood: Last Captain Standing – Available April 3
- Cel Damage HD
- Croixleur Sigma
- Darkest Hunter – Available April 1
- Event Horizon – Available March 29
- FUN! FUN! Animal Park
- GODS Remastered – Available March 29
- GOKEN
- INFERNO CLIMBER: REBORN
- Istanbul: Digital Edition
- JUNK PLANET
- Lyrica
- METAGAL – Available March 29
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- President F.net
- SEGA AGES Alex Kidd in Miracle World
- SEGA AGES Gain Ground
- Shadow Blade: Reload – Available April 3
- She Remembered Caterpillars
- Snow Battle Princess Sayuki
- SpellKeeper – Available April 2
- Ultrawings
- Undead’s Building
- UNI
- Warparty
*A Nintendo Account is required to receive and redeem My Nintendo points.
In addition to video games available at retail stores, Nintendo also offers a variety of content that people can download directly to their systems. Nintendo adds new games weekly to Nintendo eShop, which offers a variety of options for the Nintendo Switch console, the Wii U console and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.
Nintendo eShop is a cash-based service that features a wide variety of content, including new and classic games, applications and demos. Users can add money to their account balances by using a credit card or purchasing a Nintendo eShop Card at a retail store and entering the code from the card. All funds from one card must be loaded in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Wii U or the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, but can be used in any Nintendo eShop if the systems are linked to a single Nintendo Account.
Customers in the U.S. and Canada ages 18 and older can also link a PayPal account to their Nintendo Account to purchase digital games and content for the Nintendo Switch system both on-device and from the Nintendo website. Once the accounts are linked, users may also use PayPal as a payment option when buying digital content for the Wii U or Nintendo 3DS family systems from the Nintendo website.
My Nintendo members can earn Gold Points on eligible digital purchases. Already have Gold Points? Redeem them toward your next digital purchase of Nintendo Switch games and DLC on Nintendo eShop, or on discount rewards for select Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software. Visit https://my.nintendo.com/reward_categories for more details.
Remember that Nintendo Switch, Wii U, Wii, New Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 3DS XL, Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 2DS XL and Nintendo 2DS feature parental controls that let adults manage some of the content their children can access. Nintendo 3DS players who register a Nintendo Network ID gain access to free-to-start games and free game demos from Nintendo eShop, and also get the latest news and information direct from Nintendo. For more information about this and other features, visit http://www.nintendo.com/switch, http://www.nintendo.com/wiiu or http://www.nintendo.com/3ds.
Mar. 28, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Mar. 28, 2019 10:30 AM EDT
Mar. 28, 2019 02:30 AM EDT
Mar. 27, 2019 07:15 PM EDT
Mar. 27, 2019 04:30 PM EDT
Mar. 27, 2019 04:15 PM EDT
Mar. 27, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
Mar. 27, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
Mar. 27, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
Mar. 27, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
Mar. 27, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
Mar. 27, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
Mar. 27, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Mar. 27, 2019 10:30 AM EDT
Mar. 27, 2019 07:00 AM EDT