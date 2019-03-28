CloudBees Days Events to Educate DevOps Practitioners on Technologies Driving the Future of Software Delivery

|By Business Wire
CloudBees, the enterprise DevOps leader powering the continuous economy, announced the dates of its CloudBees Days world tour. CloudBees Days is a series of events bringing DevOps leaders, continuous delivery practitioners, Jenkins users and cloud native technology experts together to discuss the latest technologies and processes driving the future of software delivery. The series will be held in 18 cities across the United States and Europe, kicking off in Madrid on April 4.
At these full-day events, attendees will:
- Hear about the latest technologies, such as Kubernetes, that are shaping the future of DevOps from CloudBees and Jenkins experts.
- Learn about the trends in software development from leading analysts. James Governor, analyst and co-founder of RedMonk, will speak in European cities, and a Forrester analyst will speak in the United States locations.
- Take part in technical workshops sponsored by CloudBees, Sonatype, GitHub, CyberArk, Gradle and Google Cloud, and learn all about Jenkins X, CloudBees Core for Kubernetes CD, Declarative Pipeline on CloudBees Core, mixing SaaS continuous delivery environments with Jenkins and more.
- Network with your peers and enterprise DevOps experts in the Sponsor Expo, during lunch and at the networking reception.
In addition to CloudBees, other premier DevOps technology providers and consultants sponsoring CloudBees Days include: Accenture Technology, Carahsoft, Column Technologies, Comparex by SoftwareONE, Compuware, CyberArk, Fierce Software, FOSSA, GitHub, Go2Group, Google Cloud, Gradle, Honeycomb.io, iTMethods, MacStadium, Percy, Plastic SCM, Plutora, Sonatype, Stepsize and Synopsys.
“We’re excited to help software teams learn how to best leverage the latest technologies, such as Kubernetes, in their software delivery pipelines and applications,” said André Pino, vice president of marketing, CloudBees. “DevOps teams are under a lot of pressure today, as they are producing software that is the business – and they need to constantly deliver new functionality. It’s more important than ever to learn, discuss challenges and discover best practices. With CloudBees Days, we are making this knowledge accessible to software teams in cities throughout the United States and Europe.”
Dates and locations are as follows:
- Madrid, April 4
- Zürich, April 10
- Dallas, April 16
- San Francisco, April 18
- New York, April 23
- Atlanta, April 25
- Los Angeles, May 13
- Seattle, May 16
- Minneapolis, May 21
- Paris, May 22
- Washington DC, May 23
- Boston, June 4
- Chicago, June 6
- Toronto, June 11
- Amsterdam, June 12
- London, September 12
- Frankfurt, September 24
- Stockholm, September 26
About CloudBees
CloudBees is powering the continuous economy by building the world’s first end-to-end system for automating software delivery, the CloudBees Suite. The CloudBees Suite builds on emerging DevOps practices and continuous integration (CI) and continuous delivery (CD) automation adding a layer of governance, visibility and insights necessary to achieve optimum efficiency and control new risks. Since every company in the world is now a software company, this new automated software delivery system is becoming the most mission-critical business system in the modern enterprise. As today’s clear leader in CI/CD, CloudBees is uniquely positioned to define and lead this new category. CloudBees puts companies on the fastest path to transforming great ideas into great software and returning value to the business more quickly.
Backed by Matrix Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Verizon Ventures, Delta-v Capital, Golub Capital and Unusual Ventures, CloudBees was founded in 2010 by former JBoss CTO Sacha Labourey and an elite team of continuous integration, continuous delivery and DevOps professionals. Follow CloudBees on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.
