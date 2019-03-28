Two Bit Circus Adds Wellness-VR Experience, EmbodyMove, to Its Lineup of Immersive Entertainment

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 28, 2019 09:06 AM EDT
Two Bit Circus, creators of the world’s first Micro-Amusement Park™, today announced a limited engagement with immersive VR-wellness experience, EmbodyMove. EmbodyMove is an official selection of New Frontier Sundance 2019, created in partnership with MAP Design Lab and lululemon Whitespace. Embody leverages emerging technologies to create an approachable and inspiring take on traditional mindful practices. The collection of Embody experiences tie together themes of physical and emotional recovery – using sensors and interactivity to unlock new ways for guests to be proactive in this essential practice. The VR experience takes two players on a shared journey, inspired by the practices of aikido, yoga, and dance movement traditions. This experience brings a new genre of social play to Two Bit Circus.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190328005271/en/
Beta Night games are free to play and Two Bit Circus is always free to enter. (Photo: Business Wire)
EmbodyMove will debut at Two Bit Circus’ Beta Night, held at the Micro-Amusement Park in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 9th, where it will be free to playtest among other Beta games. No reservations are required, however it is recommended that attendees arrive early to secure their spots. After Beta Night, EmbodyMove will take over one of the four private cabanas at Two Bit Circus and remain available for at least one month.
Within the private cabana, this peaceful VR experience takes each pair of participants on a journey through nature while they trade and transform avatars. EmbodyMove’s holographic guide takes users through movements, allowing them to see their bodies as flexible tools. By using only a headset, players are free to focus on creating fluid motions, and pilot the entire experience with their bodies. Pressure-sensing yoga mats track users’ weight distributions, while a camera monitors pose position. The greater accuracy the player completes the pose with, the more the virtual environment changes and evolves around them.
“EmbodyMove utilizes spatial computing to immerse players in an experience centered on movement, wellness, and connectivity to others,” said Melissa Painter, founder of MAP Design Lab. “We’re excited to share Embody with Two Bit Circus’ park goers, and allow the players to connect with one another in new ways through the use of VR technology.”
EmbodyMove is driven entirely by the users’ interactions. Players prompt each other through conversation, mirroring, and environmental channeling, and step together through physical sequences designed to center, balance, extend, and strengthen.
“Following their immersion in EmbodyMove, people feel more connected to their own bodies and the ways they interact with each other in a virtual space,” said Aaron Pulkka, Head of Attractions and Production at Two Bit Circus. “VR is not just about immersing people in battlezones. At Two Bit Circus, we believe that technology can enhance our ability to connect and play together, elbow-to-elbow. EmbodyMove is a great example of how VR/AR/XR can be used in different ways.”
EmbodyMove will be available in the park beginning on April 9th, when Two Bit Circus will be hosting a Beta Night. For more information on upcoming Beta Nights, sign up to receive the Two Bit Circus newsletter or visit https://twobitcircus.com/latest-news/.
For more information on the EMBODY experience and other Two Bit Circus immersive entertainment offerings, visit www.twobitcircus.com.
About MAP Design Lab
Melissa Painter and her MAP Design Lab team are one of the most revered augmented and virtual reality creators, pioneering experiences that have shaped the industry. MAP Design Lab invents and incubates mixed reality experiences and products that inspire human potential through technology. With a particular focus on health, lifelong learning and personal growth their mission is to utilize cutting-edge immersive technology to provide unique experiences that expand the appeal of AR/VR across genders and generations in ways that can improve the user’s overall wellness and brain chemistry.
MAP Design Lab premiered Heroes at New Frontiers in 2017, MOVE Studio in at Future of Storytelling 2017, and In Orbit, built in partnership with NASA and Microsoft, at The Huntington Library and Botanical Gardens, ongoing. MAP’s work has also been featured at Siggraph, Cannes, CES, SXSW, as well as on Microsoft Hololens, Magic Leap, Gear VR Oculus store, Steam, and Windows Mixed Reality.
About lululemon Whitespace
The originator brand for technical yoga apparel, lululemon is a design-led, lifestyle brand focused on unlocking human potential and elevating the world through its products and experiences. lululemon’s Whitespace R&D team is the catalyst for innovation across all aspects of their business, from the creation of new fabrics and technologies to building lululemon’s future guest experience through the discovery and application of industry-shifting initiatives. Created in partnership with MAP Design Lab, Embody is lululemon’s latest venture into applying virtual reality as a tool to support building mindful practices by strengthening mind-body connections in order to unlock new feelings of potential and new access points.
About Two Bit Circus
Two Bit Circus is a band of entertainment and technology enthusiasts searching for the future of fun. Known for fusing the latest immersive tech with the wonder and spectacle of classic circus and carnival, the company is opening the world’s first chain of micro-amusement parks. Filled with a variety of social entertainment that aims to bring people together, elbow-to-elbow, to play, the company combines their love of experiential with a new platform to showcase best-in-class immersive entertainment from all over the globe.
Two Bit Circus’ nonprofit educational organization, Two Bit Circus Foundation, is on a mission to cultivate the next generation of inventors, advance environmental stewardship, and spur community engagement by providing schools and youths of all means with access to STEAM education and hands-on learning.
For more information, visit www.twobitcircus.com or follow @TwoBitCircus and #twobitcircus.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190328005271/en/
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 28, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Mar. 28, 2019 10:30 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Mar. 28, 2019 02:30 AM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 27, 2019 07:15 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 27, 2019 04:30 PM EDT
Docker and Kubernetes are key elements of modern cloud native deployment automations. After building your microservices, common practice is to create docker images and create YAML files to automate the deployment with Docker and Kubernetes. Writing these YAMLs, Dockerfile descriptors are really painful and error prone.Ballerina is a new cloud-native programing language which understands the architecture around it - the compiler is environment aware of microservices directly deployable into infra...
Mar. 27, 2019 04:15 PM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Mar. 27, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Mar. 27, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Mar. 27, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 27, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 27, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
Mar. 27, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
ShieldX's CEO and Founder, Ratinder Ahuja, believes that traditional security solutions are not designed to be effective in the cloud. The role of Data Loss Prevention must evolve in order to combat the challenges of changing infrastructure associated with modernized cloud environments. Ratinder will call out the notion that security processes and controls must be equally dynamic and able to adapt for the cloud. Utilizing four key factors of automation, enterprises can remediate issues and impro...
Mar. 27, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, at the same time that developers quickly spin up new cloud instances and executives push forwards new initiatives. The vulnerabilities created by migration to the cloud, such as misconfigurations and compromised credentials, require that security teams t...
Mar. 27, 2019 10:30 AM EDT
Today we can collect lots and lots of performance data. We build beautiful dashboards and even have fancy query languages to access and transform the data. Still performance data is a secret language only a couple of people understand. The more business becomes digital the more stakeholders are interested in this data including how it relates to business. Some of these people have never used a monitoring tool before. They have a question on their mind like "How is my application doing" but no id...
Mar. 27, 2019 07:00 AM EDT