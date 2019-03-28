Independent Research Firm Names Symantec a Leader in Cloud Security Gateways

|By Business Wire
Symantec Corp. (NASDAQ: SYMC), the world’s leading cyber security company, today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in "The Forrester Wave™: Cloud Security Gateways, Q1 2019," a new report published by Forrester Research, Inc.
Forrester’s Q1 2019 The Forrester WaveTM report evaluated 10 select vendors based on a comprehensive set of 34 evaluation criteria in the categories of current offering, strategy and market presence. Based on these criteria, Symantec was recognized as a Leader, earning the highest scores in both the strategy and current offering categories.
According to the report, “Protecting cloud applications from data loss or theft, privacy abuses, advanced threats, and other risks is very challenging. In the evolving market for cloud security gateways (CSGs), enterprises increasingly want to monitor and secure all their cloud workloads using as few solutions as possible.”
In regard to Symantec’s CloudSOC CASB, the Forrester report stated, “The solution sports an easy-to-use admin interface, which is very intuitive. The solution offers a marketplace for Securlets (API connectivity) as well as Gatelets (proxy-based policy enforcement). Risk definitions of cloud applications are very security-centric and contain many attributes for regulatory certification.”
“Our goal is for Symantec CloudSOC to deliver the industry’s best cloud security with integrated DLP, threat protection, and web security so our customers can safely and securely use any cloud application,” said Nico Popp, Symantec senior vice president, cloud and information protection. “We believe that being named a Leader in Cloud Security Gateways is an important proof point that our continued innovations in cloud security and our Integrated Cyber Defense strategy are delivering on our vision to help our customers safely and securely adopt cloud as a strategic business advantage.”
Symantec’s CloudSOC CASB delivers broad and deep protection for organizations using nearly any public cloud app or service. It provides visibility, risk analysis, and security controls for SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS including both shadow IT and sanctioned use of the cloud. CloudSOC integrates with web security, information protection, endpoint protection, and threat protection solutions from Symantec to provide an Integrated Cyber Defense against the risks associated with the use of public cloud. Features include:
- Shadow IT discovery and risk analysis for tens of thousands of cloud and mobile apps;
- Advanced cloud risk and compliance reports;
- Data security with advanced DLP;
- Malware analysis and advanced threat protection to prevent threat proliferation via the cloud;
- Sophisticated user behavior analytics to protect against compromised accounts and careless or malicious users; and
- Granular access and usage policy controls.
Learn more about Symantec CloudSOC: https://www.symantec.com/products/cloud-application-security-cloudsoc
About Symantec
Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC), the world's leading cyber security company, helps organizations, governments and people secure their most important data wherever it lives. Organizations across the world look to Symantec for strategic, integrated solutions to defend against sophisticated attacks across endpoints, cloud and infrastructure. Likewise, a global community of more than 50 million people and families rely on Symantec's Norton and LifeLock product suites to protect their digital lives at home and across their devices. Symantec operates one of the world's largest civilian cyber intelligence networks, allowing it to see and protect against the most advanced threats. For additional information, please visit www.symantec.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
