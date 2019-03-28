Clarify Health Names Imran Qureshi Chief Data Science Officer

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 28, 2019 09:08 AM EDT
Clarify Health Solutions, Inc., a pioneer in machine learning-enabled care optimization, announced today Imran Qureshi has joined the company as their chief data science officer. In this role, Qureshi will lead the company’s data science strategy and applications, overseeing the statistical methodologies and modeling that powers the Company’s real-time care optimization platform. Clarify’s extensive longitudinal, patient-level dataset underpins the industry-leading analytics used to provide precise and actionable insights to physicians, payers, and life sciences organizations.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190328005509/en/
Imran Qureshi, Chief Data Science Officer, Clarify Health (Photo: Business Wire)
Qureshi joins Clarify from Health Catalyst, where as chief software development officer, he oversaw development of the data platform, machine learning, and products. During his tenure at Health Catalyst, Qureshi was also responsible for leading the engineering team that built the Data Operating System (DOS). Prior to Health Catalyst, Qureshi held roles such as CTO of Acupera, a care coordination platform for clinical and socio-behavioral care and VP of Engineering at CareAnyware, the largest SaaS provider to home health care and hospice agencies. With over 25 years of experience, Qureshi has a proven track record for building scalable analytics solutions that deliver improved health outcomes.
“From the start, Clarify has focused on building a foundational, longitudinal patient dataset. Sourcing, integrating, and matching de-identified patient data in today’s healthcare system is costly and challenging, but is essential to understanding the patient care journey,” said Todd Gottula, co-founder and Chief Product Officer, Clarify Health. “We have successfully adapted the latest advances in financial services data linkage, ledger management, and security to unlock of new set of potential care optimization insights. We welcome the deep knowledge and experience Imran brings to Clarify. We look forward to his leadership as we accelerate our pace of innovation.”
“A critical challenge healthcare faces today is the ability to make data actionable. Linking disparate data sources and applying advanced machine learning to extract relevant insights are two critical capabilities for making data actionable. I am thrilled to join the Clarify team to continue to build upon their superior machine learning foundation,” said Qureshi. “I am energized by the impact the Clarify platform has delivered through its insights and how they empower customers to make critical workflow and behavioral changes to guide patients to the highest-quality, most cost-effective facilities, physicians, and interventions.”
Clarify also welcomes Hilary Placzek, PhD, MPH as Director of Data Science. In her role, Dr. Placzek will focus on the integration and interpretation of social and behavioral determinants of health (SDBoH) in predictive modeling. A research epidemiologist by training, Dr. Placzek has been involved in applied public health for 15 years. Her work has been presented nationally and published in journals such as the American Journal of Public Health, PLoS Medicine, and New England Journal of Medicine Catalyst. She is an affiliate member of Atul Gawande's Ariadne Labs in Cambridge, MA, and her methodological training includes Harvard Medical School, Massachusetts Department of Public Health, University of Massachusetts Medical School, and Boston University School of Public Health.
“I’m inspired by the work the data science team has done in exploring how to incorporate patient- and aggregate-level social and behavioral determinants of health in Clarify’s predictive models,” said Dr. Placzek. “I look forward to working with the team to build on this foundation to enable the company to serve our customers in new ways, including providing industry-leading analysis on the impacts SDBoH have on health outcomes.”
In addition to Qureshi and Placzek, Clarify welcomes three new data science team members, Eric J. Daza, DrPH, MPS, Roza Vazin, PhD, MPH, and Volodymyr Serhiyenko, PhD. Dr. Daza brings biostatistical expertise in causal inference, longitudinal analysis, missing data, and study design. He has worked for 16 years in pharmaceutical clinical trials and public/population health and is a General Member of the International Collaborative Network for N-of-1 Clinical Trials and Single-Case Experimental Designs. Dr. Vazin brings a wealth of research experience in health services, health policy, quality of care, care coordination and health IT. Dr. Vazin has worked on numerous longitudinal statewide evaluations examining inpatient and emergency department utilization and quality of care using statewide administrative and EHR data. Prior to Clarify, Dr. Serhiyenko worked on Epidemiological Research at Metabiota, where he focused on developing the Global Disease Spread Models, validating different metrics to measure the country’s preparedness for epidemics, and creating a Sentiment Index to assess population reaction towards outbreaks of different pathogens.
About Clarify Health
Clarify Health provides the breakthrough technology and analytics platform to personalize and optimize patient care journeys. Our purpose-built solutions - developed by a world-class team which brings together data scientists and engineers from the financial services industry’s leading cloud-based analytics platform, top clinical operations experts, and logistics specialists - are transforming healthcare processes and workflows. By more precisely illuminating complex patient cohorts and the drivers of healthcare costs, quality, and outcomes, Clarify Health delivers actionable insights that enable clients to proactively guide patients and their caregivers through more efficient care journeys and clinical trials. Our scalable platform seamlessly integrates large datasets, machine learning analytics, and real-time patient navigation capabilities, empowering physicians, health systems, payers, and life sciences organizations to deliver better care today and evolve so that they are positioned to thrive in the emerging value-based world.
For more information, please visit http://www.clarifyhealth.com and follow us on twitter @ClarifyHealth.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190328005509/en/
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 28, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Mar. 28, 2019 10:30 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Mar. 28, 2019 02:30 AM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 27, 2019 07:15 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 27, 2019 04:30 PM EDT
Docker and Kubernetes are key elements of modern cloud native deployment automations. After building your microservices, common practice is to create docker images and create YAML files to automate the deployment with Docker and Kubernetes. Writing these YAMLs, Dockerfile descriptors are really painful and error prone.Ballerina is a new cloud-native programing language which understands the architecture around it - the compiler is environment aware of microservices directly deployable into infra...
Mar. 27, 2019 04:15 PM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Mar. 27, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Mar. 27, 2019 04:00 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Mar. 27, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 27, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 27, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
Mar. 27, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
ShieldX's CEO and Founder, Ratinder Ahuja, believes that traditional security solutions are not designed to be effective in the cloud. The role of Data Loss Prevention must evolve in order to combat the challenges of changing infrastructure associated with modernized cloud environments. Ratinder will call out the notion that security processes and controls must be equally dynamic and able to adapt for the cloud. Utilizing four key factors of automation, enterprises can remediate issues and impro...
Mar. 27, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, at the same time that developers quickly spin up new cloud instances and executives push forwards new initiatives. The vulnerabilities created by migration to the cloud, such as misconfigurations and compromised credentials, require that security teams t...
Mar. 27, 2019 10:30 AM EDT
Today we can collect lots and lots of performance data. We build beautiful dashboards and even have fancy query languages to access and transform the data. Still performance data is a secret language only a couple of people understand. The more business becomes digital the more stakeholders are interested in this data including how it relates to business. Some of these people have never used a monitoring tool before. They have a question on their mind like "How is my application doing" but no id...
Mar. 27, 2019 07:00 AM EDT