Amber Solutions Chosen to Present Its Breakthrough IoT Solutions for Builders at 2019 Innovation Summit

March 28, 2019
Amber Solutions, Inc. (Amber)—a disruptive technology company with technological breakthroughs that upgrades key aspects of today’s 1950’s era electrical infrastructure with solid-state architecture and integrated Internet of Things (IoT)—announced today that it was chosen by the Housing Innovation Alliance to present Amber’s next generation IoT solution to the nation’s top builders and industry thought leaders at their 2019 Innovation Summit, from April 1 to April 3 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Amber Solutions CEO, Thar Casey, will present the implications of the company’s technological breakthroughs for builders. Specifically, Mr. Casey will outline the advantages Amber’s solid-state breakthroughs offers builders over a wide range of areas, including an upgrade to today’s standard 1950’s era electrical infrastructure with enhanced quality and integrated IoT with M2M learning by eliminating old-style electro-mechanical functions.
“We are honored to be chosen by the Housing Innovation Alliance to present how our technological breakthroughs enable builders to deliver a much safer, more IoT-rich connected foundation—a new 5th Utility™ of intelligence—integrated into the very walls of buildings,” said Amber Solutions CEO, Thar Casey. “The Forum of the 2019 Alliance Innovation Summit is an ideal platform to present to some of the world’s most important builders, not just the disruption we offer them over the old-style electrification infrastructure, but the chance to more fully participate in the monetary opportunity of smart home and buildings on the foundation of Ambers’ 5th Utility infrastructure.”
“At the Alliance, we’re focused on driving the industry toward the next generation home delivery company and identifying the innovative business and technology strategies that will help today’s production builders get there,” said Betsy Scott, Executive Director – Program + Engagement for the Housing Innovation Alliance. “We’re very excited about Amber’s leading-edge technology and the opportunities it presents not only for greater home performance, but also greater data leverage across the housing value chain.”
Amber Solutions’ 5th Utility technology is a next generation upgrade over 1950’s era electrical infrastructure. The breakthrough eliminates the old-style electro-mechanical functions found in AC/DC-powered products, providing safer, more reliable solid-state architecture. This more modern structure enables 10x the IoT functions in a range of products, but most strategically in smarter, connected outlets, switches, and circuit breakers. Individually, each of these products is disruptively competitive. Yet, taken as a whole, these Amber powered products work in concert and represent a new, state of the art IoT foundation for buildings—a 5th utility of pervasive intelligence. Amber powered products virtually eliminate the single function wall wart sensors and smart products spotting a house and embeds these functions in every wall—every electrical end-point in a building.
This new 5th utility technology delivers enhanced safety and reliability to building electrification, whole building energy awareness and savings, plus an exponential breadth of sensors and IoT control functions not found in today’s typical smart home or building. Amber’s IoT ready infrasture can work standalone for builders or integrate as a pervasive foundation for any popular smart security, automation, lighting, access/fire control or HVAC system.
About Amber Solutions, Inc.
Dublin California based Amber Solutions, Inc. (Amber), is bringing next generation upgrades to old electrification infrastructure and to legacy smart products for residential and commercial buildings. This Silicon Valley-based technology company sets the bar high with its breakthrough technologies in solid-state implementations, enabling enhanced IoT integration solutions. Amber smart products, like outlets, light switches, circuit breakers, GFCIs and LED lights, deliver superior safety, solid-state quality and a much more expansive smart feature scope—all, uniquely, within a home or building’s standard existing electrical footprints, like the single gang box. And, taken as a whole, Amber’s portfolio represents a major upgrade to legacy 1950’s era electrification to solid state architecture with integrated IoT and M2M. Amber is building out a portfolio of product lines on top of its breakthrough technologies.
