Model Based Enterprise Report 2019 - Global Market Outlook 2017-2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|March 28, 2019 09:26 AM EDT
The "Model Based Enterprise - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Model Based Enterprise market accounted for $7.89 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $38.04 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 19.1% from 2017 to 2026.
Model-based enterprise is a strategy where a 3-D model of the product is generated with the aim of streamlining the integration process and effectively coordinates the product design from different departments effectively. Some of the factors such as rising adoption of IoT and cloud-based platforms and developing software capabilities are propelling the market growth. However, a factor such as lack of awareness regarding newer technologies is restraining the market growth. Increasing prospects of digitization in the aerospace & defense industry is creating an opportunity in the coming years.
Amongst Deployment Type, Cloud segment supports a wide variety of use cases in engineering release, supply chain collaboration, quality inspection planning and execution, manufacturing process planning and execution, and product service operations. MBE solutions square measure designed to collaborate with the cloud-based framework to facilitate knowledge integration for the event of 3D models, thereby providing flexibility, security, and quantifiability throughout the method.
By geography, North America is a major region responsible for the growth of the model based enterprise market. The US has the presence of many manufacturers, software developers, and technology providers that play a vital role in the adoption of various applications.
Some of the key players in Model Based Enterprise market include Siemens, SAP, PTC, Oracle, International Technegroup, Infor, HCL Technologies, General Electric, Dassault Systmes, Cisco Systems, Autodesk, Aras, Ansys, Anark and Accenture.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6kbgsm/model_based?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190328005548/en/
