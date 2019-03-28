SCUF Goes from Virtual Battlefields to Basketball Courts with the Release of the Official Controller of the NBA 2K League

|By Business Wire
March 28, 2019
Scuf Gaming, innovator and creator of high-performance gaming controllers, extends its support to the sports gaming community with the release of the Official Controller of the NBA 2K League: the SCUF Vantage NBA2KL. With a sleek design and over 15 unique features, this controller is crafted to quicken reactions and adapt to the playstyle of any gamer, amateur or professional.
“Since our inception, SCUF has always been a believer and supporter of esports. In 2011, we created a new market segment for what is now known as performance controllers, to equip players with the high-performance gear needed to improve their game. Our partnership with the NBA 2K League and the release of the SCUF Vantage NBA2KL continues that legacy,” said Duncan Ironmonger, Founder and CEO of Scuf Gaming. “Now, fans can get in on the action and support the league.”
The NBA 2K League launched in 2018 with affiliates of 17 NBA teams participating in the inaugural season. With the addition of affiliates of four additional NBA teams, the league has expanded to a total of 21 teams competing in its second season. The inaugural season culminated with Knicks Gaming defeating Heat Check Gaming in the first-ever NBA 2K League Finals on August 25, 2018.
“SCUF controllers helped me win the Season 1 Championship – I love the comfort and grip that they provide, both of which allow me to dictate each individual movement in a precise manner,” said Adam "Adamthe1st" Kudeimati of Knicks Gaming. “Especially helpful are the controller paddles, offering quicker alternatives for stealing the ball and switching in between defensive sets.”
The SCUF Vantage NBA2KL (starting at $229.95) is now available in Wireless/Wired model for delivery in the US & Canada on scuf.co/NBA2KL. Images of the SCUF Vantage NBA2KL are available here.
About the NBA 2K League
The NBA 2K League, a professional esports league co-founded by the NBA and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO), launched in 2018 and features the best NBA 2K players in the world. Each of the league’s 21 teams features six players who compete as unique characters in 5-on-5 play against the other teams in a mix of regular-season games, tournaments and playoffs. Knicks Gaming won the first-ever NBA 2K League Finals on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. The league’s second season takes place from April-August 2019. For more information about the NBA 2K League, visit NBA2KLeague.com.
About Scuf Gaming
Scuf Gaming®, innovator and creator of high-performance gaming controllers, provides superior accessories and customized gaming controllers for console and PC that are used by top professional gamers as well as casual gamers. Built to specification, SCUF controllers offer a number of functional and design features custom built to increase hand use and improve gameplay. SCUF controller features are covered by 45 granted patents, and another 57 pending, focusing on four key areas of a controller: the back control functions and handles, the trigger control mechanisms, the thumbstick control area and the side-mounted configurable Sax™ button placements.
For additional information about Scuf Gaming, please visit scufgaming.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube or Twitch.
