SentryOne Adds Insight Enterprises to Global Partner Network

|March 28, 2019 10:17 AM EDT
SentryOne has announced that Insight Enterprises Inc. has joined its Global Partner Network as a strategic reseller. The partnership brings together two organizations who serve as trusted advisors to their customers and are focused on delivering solutions that empower data professionals and organizations using the Microsoft Data Platform, including SQL Server and Azure SQL Database.
“SentryOne is a valuable partner for my team,” said Rick Grande, Southeast Regional Director at Insight. “They created an excellent product to help our customers optimize their SQL environments; it’s a great value-add for the Insight customers we are helping with Microsoft today.”
Headquartered in Arizona, Insight operates in 19 countries delivering IT hardware, software, and services solutions to customers globally. Insight’s business is based on partnering with leading hardware, software, and cloud providers, as well as other technology partners, to deliver integrated solutions tailored to address customers’ specific IT and business challenges.
“We are excited to partner with Insight,” said Nick Harshbarger, SentryOne SVP of Strategic Alliances and Channels. “Together, we can help even more Microsoft data professionals around the globe enhance the performance of their cloud, on-premises and hybrid data-centric applications and ultimately deliver real business value to their end users.”
About Insight Enterprises
Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, Connected Workforce, and Supply Chain Optimization solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, our 6,600+ employees help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at www.insight.com. NSIT-M
About SentryOne
SentryOne empowers Microsoft data professionals to build, test, document, and monitor SQL Server, Azure SQL Database, and the Microsoft Data Platform. We help companies accelerate performance across the data lifecycle with unmatched scalability, best-in-industry customer support, and the most powerful data performance management capabilities available. Our team includes a core group of Microsoft MVPs and staff located in Charlotte, NC, Jacksonville, FL, Salem, NH, and Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at SentryOne.com.
