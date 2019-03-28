|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 28, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
Moviefone™, the iconic media, news, and entertainment information service owned by Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (OTC: HMNY), today announced that former Rotten Tomatoes Senior Editor, Grae Drake, has assumed the role of “Ms. Moviefone” to serve as Moviefone’s leading brand personality. The announcement comes as Moviefone launches a bold new initiative and seeks to become the premier destination for content, reviews and commentary for movie lovers across the nation.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190328005656/en/
Moviefone™ makes a major move in the entertainment industry with the introduction of Grae Drake as "Ms. Moviefone"™. (Photo: Business Wire)
A nod to the memorable “Mr. Moviefone” character, Ms. Moviefone plans to become a pillar of the film industry and a go-to source for providing commentary on the entertainment industry and recommending which audiences will like which movies. As the new face of Moviefone, Drake will engage with the film community by interviewing filmmakers and celebrities, and she’ll appear at industry events to provide an inside look at the movies and the characters starring on the big screen. Drake will become Moviefone's expert source for everything connected to the movie industry.
In her new role, Drake will be responsible for producing and hosting a series of new original video content that will live on the Moviefone site. Drake will also oversee the evolution of existing video content, such as the well-known “Unscripted” series, providing Moviefone with the flexibility to continue creating and growing its video library. Developing dynamic video content will allow viewers to form a bond with Ms. Moviefone and have a more engaging experience with the brand.
“Moviefone is such an iconic brand, and I’m excited to have Grae join the team. When I think about my career, I’m most proud of the work I did with Grae at Rotten Tomatoes, growing that brand into a household name. She’s going to play a key role here at Moviefone as we grow our stature as the pre-eminent destination for movie fans. Grae’s is the perfect voice to help us strengthen our connection with the millions of fans using Moviefone today, and she’ll use her expertise and passion around all aspects of pop culture to help build our audience even more,” said Matt Atchity, General Manager of Moviefone. “Having a female voice of authority about movies is really important. It's making the change I want to see regarding representation and gender parity in film media, which is still overwhelmingly male. Moviefone has the opportunity to lead by example, and I know Grae will bring a fresh energy and passion to our relationships within the film industry.”
Drake comes to Moviefone as an experienced film journalist, host and interviewer. She is most well-known as an expert Rotten Tomatoes editor and film critic, and her expert analysis made her a valued guest at a variety of outlets, including NBC’s Today Show and ABC’s 20/20 and World News Tonight. She is also the recipient of the 2017 Press Award from the International Cinematographers Guild. In this new role, Drake reunites with her former colleague Matt Atchity, who previously served as Editor-in-Chief of Rotten Tomatoes and now functions as the General Manager of Moviefone. She’ll also be working closely with Moviefone veteran Drew Taylor, recently promoted to Managing Editor.
“Moviefone is largely responsible for shaping the way I personally interact with movies,” said Drake. “It is an honor to be able to represent the brand and push film discussions past static critic scores. Movies speak to people in deep and unique ways, and it’s incredible to be a part of telling those stories. Matt Atchity and I had a powerful partnership at Rotten Tomatoes, and I’m thrilled to reunite with him to move the Moviefone brand forward.”
“Moviefone is, and has been, a valued contributor to the movie community. Ms. Moviefone is the perfect way to connect with moviegoers and strengthen our brand recognition,” said Ted Farnsworth, Chairman and CEO of Helios and Matheson Analytics. “Moviefone has a bright future ahead, and I know Grae is the perfect person to help make our vision a reality,” he concluded.
About Moviefone
Moviefone provides movie-lovers with important entertainment news and full access to the entertainment universe, from movie theaters to streaming services and all screens in between. When it comes to watching the latest trailers, seeing interviews with the stars, buying movie tickets, or tracking down a collectors’ DVD, Moviefone is the premier entertainment destination. Users are encouraged to discover, share and interact with a worldwide community of film and TV fans on mobile, social and beyond. Because when you love entertainment, you'll never have enough. Moviefone keeps it coming. Learn more about Moviefone at www.moviefone.com.
About Helios and Matheson
Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (“Helios”) currently owns approximately 92% of the outstanding shares (excluding options and warrants) of MoviePass Inc., a premier movie-theater subscription service, 100% of the outstanding membership interests in MoviePass Ventures LLC, 51% of the outstanding membership interests in MoviePass Films LLC, and the Moviefone™ brand and service. Helios’s holdings also include Zone Technologies, Inc., creator of RedZone Map™, a safety and navigation app for iOS and Android users, and a community-based ecosystem that features a socially empowered safety map app that enhances mobile GPS navigation using advanced proprietary technology. Helios is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information, visit us at www.hmny.com.
Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information
Certain information in this communication contains “forward-looking statements” about HMNY and Moviefone within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), that may not be based on historical fact, but instead relate to future events. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding Moviefone’s business and prospects. Statements regarding future events concerning Moviefone are based on Helios’ current expectations and are necessarily subject to associated risks.
Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions. Although management of Helios believes that the assumptions made and expectations represented by such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement contained herein will prove to be accurate. Actual results and developments may differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein and even if such actual results and developments are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences or effects.
Some, but not all, of these risks include, among other things: the ability of Moviefone to obtain advertising revenues; consumer acceptance of Moviefone services; the ability of Moviefone to develop and offer compelling content, products and services and attract new users or maintain existing users; breaches of network and data security measures; a disruption or failure of networks and information systems and the risk factors described in Helios’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2018, June 30, 2018 and September 30, 2018 (as amended), and subsequent current and periodic reports, information statements and registration statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned to review such reports and other filings at www.sec.gov.
Given these risks, uncertainties and factors, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements and information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All forward-looking statements and information made herein are based on Helios’ current expectations and Helios does not undertake an obligation to revise or update such forward-looking statements and information to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190328005656/en/
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Mar. 28, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
ThousandEyes is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that uses synthetic monitoring probes to measure network performance. The product includes elements of network tomography for loss and latency, route analytics to visualize BGP advertisements, DNS monitoring, VoIP monitoring, website monitoring for HTTP and HTTPS and SNMP device polling.
Mar. 28, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 28, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
Mar. 28, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
Mar. 28, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 28, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
AI and machine learning disruption for Enterprises started happening in the areas such as IT operations management (ITOPs) and Cloud management and SaaS apps. In 2019 CIOs will see disruptive solutions for Cloud & Devops, AI/ML driven IT Ops and Cloud Ops. Customers want AI-driven multi-cloud operations for monitoring, detection, prevention of disruptions. Disruptions cause revenue loss, unhappy users, impacts brand reputation etc.
Mar. 28, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
Mar. 28, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 28, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Mar. 28, 2019 10:30 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Mar. 28, 2019 02:30 AM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 27, 2019 07:15 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 27, 2019 04:30 PM EDT
Docker and Kubernetes are key elements of modern cloud native deployment automations. After building your microservices, common practice is to create docker images and create YAML files to automate the deployment with Docker and Kubernetes. Writing these YAMLs, Dockerfile descriptors are really painful and error prone.Ballerina is a new cloud-native programing language which understands the architecture around it - the compiler is environment aware of microservices directly deployable into infra...
Mar. 27, 2019 04:15 PM EDT
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Mar. 27, 2019 04:00 PM EDT