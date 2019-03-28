Tanzanian Passport Wins Award at HSP Europe, Showcasing HID Global’s Citizen ID Solutions

|By Business Wire
|
March 28, 2019 11:39 AM EDT
HID Global®, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, today announced that the new Tanzania e-Passport, designed and delivered by HID Global and partners, has been honored with a major award at the High Security Printing conference in Europe this week.
The award win is part of the Tanzania e-Immigration program being widely recognized as one that is transforming the immigration system of this African nation. Tanzania moved from a traditional MRP booklet to a complete e-Immigration system – and it did it in record time. In just four months, Tanzania transitioned from awarding the contract to HID Global and its partners, Smurfit Kappa Security Concepts (previously DLRS Group Security Concepts), Absolute Graphics and Softnet, to completion.
The Tanzanian e-Passport is a state-of-the-art document that features a polycarbonate datapage. The design of the booklet captures local themes and cultures across the visa pages, datapage and end papers, helping to generate a sense of national pride in the passport holder.
“The success of the Tanzanian e-Immigration program started with a vision by the country’s leaders to work with best-in-class solution providers, and we are honored that HID Global was selected based on our proven leadership in citizen ID programs,” said Steve Warne, Senior Director, Product Marketing, Citizen ID business with HID Global. “The award for the Tanzanian e-Passport reflects on the team effort that it took from forward-thinking government officials, to our partners, to our internal HID team. Tanzania’s e-Passport is being recognized as a breakthrough example of a next-generation citizen ID.”
Since early 2018, HID Global has been Tanzania’s primary supplier of an end-to-end solution for issuing e-Passports with advanced physical and electronic security features, automated verification capabilities and, importantly, a contactless chip embedded in the polycarbonate datapage.
The country now has a single citizen identification system that spans the entire identity journey from data capture to issuance and can be used to support e-Passports, e-Visas, e-Permits and other physical electronic documents. The solution is also “future ready,” anticipating the requirements of the next generation of identities.
HID’s solutions can be found in sixty percent of all government-issued electronic identity projects around the world. As a solutions provider, HID is delivering complete, end-to-end system solutions that meet governmental requirements for national ID, e-Passport, foreign resident ID, driver license, vehicle registration and other programs.
To learn more about the HID Global’s citizen identification offerings, please click here.
About Smurfit Kappa Security Concepts
Smurfit Kappa Security Concepts (previously (DLRS Group Security Concepts) is Ireland’s leading security printer. Established since 1976, the company has a production facility in the Republic of Ireland servicing the needs of major financial and government bodies. Smurfit Kappa Security Concerts is wholly owned by Smurfit Kappa Group and is the market leader in security printed products, with over 25 years’ experience in passport manufacture and design. The company’s reputation for quality and service is matched only by its reputation for unrivalled integrity, developed through working closely with governments for over 30 years. Smurfit Kappa Security Concepts is accredited to ISO9001:2015 the quality standard, ISO14001:2015: environmental management and ISO27001:2013: the IS security standard and ISO14298:2013 the Intergraf Security Printing Standard. More information can be found at: www.smurfitkappasecurityconcepts.com or contact [email protected]
About AG2
AG2 (the security arm of Absolute Graphics) is an internationally recognised design company specialising in the Passport and Secure Documents sector. Established since 2003, AG2 has won international acclaim for both the Irish Passport and the Irish Passport Card and is a well-established player in the Secure Document design arena. [email protected] Website: http://ag2.ie
About HID Global
HID Global powers the trusted identities of the world’s people, places and things. We make it possible for people to transact safely, work productively and travel freely. Our trusted identity solutions give people convenient access to physical and digital places and connect things that can be identified, verified and tracked digitally. Millions of people around the world use HID products and services to navigate their everyday lives, and over 2 billion things are connected through HID technology. We work with governments, educational institutions, hospitals, financial institutions, industrial businesses and some of the most innovative companies on the planet. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, HID Global has over 3,000 employees worldwide and operates international offices that support more than 100 countries. HID Global® is an ASSA ABLOY Group brand. For more information, visit www.hidglobal.com.
© 2019. HID Global Corporation/ASSA ABLOY AB. All rights reserved. HID, HID Global, the HID Blue Brick logo, the Chain Design and goID are trademarks or registered trademarks of HID Global, ASSA ABLOY AB, or its affiliates(s) in the US and other countries and may not be used without permission. All other trademarks, service marks, and product or service names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.
