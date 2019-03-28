Slice Labs apresenta Slice Mind

|By Business Wire
Slice Labs Inc., empresa do mecanismo de seguros que lidera os ecossistemas de serviços digitais sob demanda baseados na nuvem de amanhã, anunciou hoje o Slice Mind, uma nova unidade de negócios do Slice, impulsionado por um mecanismo de insight para ajudar as empresas com personalização, experimentos, simulações, previsões, modelagem de risco e recomendações de produtos. O Slice Mind combina AI, o aprendizado de máquina e a psicologia comportamental em um mecanismo que transforma insights de dados em ações, a fim de oferecer valor e vantagem reais aos negócios para as empresas que buscam ser à prova de futuro.
Relatório da Celent de maio de 2018, Digitizing the Customer Experience: A New Framework (Digitalizar a experiência do cliente: Uma nova estrutura), menciona a importância do uso efetivo de dados. Os dados estão disponíveis com mais rapidez do que nunca e podem ser usados para gerar um relacionamento personalizado com os clientes. No entanto, a coordenação de dados em vários canais, combinando dados internos e externos para fornecer uma transação personalizada e se envolver continuamente com o cliente de maneira significativa, exige recursos digitais.
O Slice Mind fornece às empresas recomendações práticas que ajudarão a proteger e expandir seus negócios por meio de simulações, previsões, experimentos, ajustes e personalização. Os Serviços de Seguros na Nuvem do Slice (Insurance Cloud Services) (ICS) disponível para os usuários e o público em geral, Slice Mind permitirá que as empresas e seus clientes fiquem mais protegidos contra riscos devido à sua capacidade de prever potenciais reclamações, entre outras capacidades.
Tim Attia, cofundador e CEO do Slice, disse, “Uma grande parte do Slice ICS é a análise de dados, qualificação e aprendizagem de máquina que impulsiona nossas subscrições e reivindicações. O feedback que recebemos dos clientes nos diz que há uma necessidade crescente de as operadoras usarem os dados com eficiência para prever riscos. Queremos permitir que as operadoras se concentrem no desenvolvimento de produtos novos e inovadores. Por isso, estamos lançando o Slice Mind para ajudá-las a tomar decisões inteligentes e resolver os problemas aparentemente impossíveis do setor com base nas informações e análises preditivas que as ferramentas fornecem”.
Max H. Bazerman, Professor de Administração de Empresas da Jesse Isidor Straus da Harvard Business School e cofundador e vice-presidente inaugural da Grupo Comportamentais de Insights na Harvard University, comentou: “Tecnologia e dados sem uma compreensão da mente não nos levarão longe. A combinação sim é poderosa. O Slice Mind está pronto para enfrentar esse desafio.”
Empresas de qualquer setor que buscam recomendações para produtos de seguros sob demanda podem inserir com segurança seus próprios dados no mecanismo de insights do Slice Mind e receber recomendações de novos produtos que podem ser incorporados ao provedor de serviços de nuvem nativo ou na plataforma dos Serviços de Seguros na Nuvem da Slice (Insurance Cloud Services) (ICS). Saiba mais em slice.is/slicemind.
Sobre Slice Labs:
Slice Labs Inc. é a empresa do mecanismo de seguros que lidera os ecossistemas de serviços digitais sob demanda baseados na nuvem de amanhã para a nova economia. Através da plataforma dos Serviços de Seguros na Nuvem do Slice (ICS), a Slice está permitindo que as seguradoras, empresas de tecnologia e outros provedores de serviços criem produtos de seguro digital verdadeiramente inteligentes e intuitivos, com pagamento conforme o uso, protegendo os segurados a qualquer hora e em qualquer lugar. Para ficar em dia com a Slice, acesse https://www.slice.is/ e siga @SliceLabs em Twitter.
O texto no idioma original deste anúncio é a versão oficial autorizada. As traduções são fornecidas apenas como uma facilidade e devem se referir ao texto no idioma original, que é a única versão do texto que tem efeito legal.
Ver a versão original em businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190328005676/pt/
