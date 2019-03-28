Toshibas neues Halbleiterunternehmen wird Lösungsvorschläge stärken und F&E effizienter gestalten

|By Business Wire
March 28, 2019
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (TDSC) kündigte heute die Konsolidierung zweier seiner Tochtergesellschaften, Toshiba Microelectronics Corporation (TOSMEC) und Toshiba Discrete Semiconductor Technology Corporation (TDIT), in ein neues Unternehmen an, das Toshiba Electronic Device Solutions Corporation (TEDS) heißen wird. Diese Bewegung soll die Fähigkeiten zur Erstellung von Lösungen stärken und der Abteilung F&E mehr Effizienz für das Halbleitergeschäft geben. TEDS wird seinen Geschäftsbetrieb am 1. April aufnehmen.
Der TDIT Geschäftsbereich deckt die Produktentwicklung und den technischen Vertrieb von diskreten Halbleitern ab, während TOSMEC umfassende Dienste für das System-LSI liefert, die von Produktplanung, -entwicklung und -design bis zu Tests und Fehleranalyse reichen. Nach der Fusion wird TEDS die Produktplanung, -entwicklung, Fehleranalyse und Lösungsvorschläge für das Halbleitergeschäft verantworten und mit TDSC als Herstellungszweig für sein Halbleitergeschäft kooperieren.
TEDS Integration der TDIT und TOSMEC Technologien, des Know-Hows und der Kundennetzwerke wird die Lieferung von stark wertschöpfenden Produkten für einen umfassenden Kundenstamm unterstützen. Die Fusion wird auch die Produktentwicklung, Absatzförderung und die Bereitstellung geteilter Dienstleistungen effizienter machen.
Überblick über TEDS
|Name des Unternehmens
|Toshiba Electronic Device Solutions Corporation
|Anschrift
|580-1, Horikawa-cho, Saiwai-ku, Kawasaki City, Kanagawa, 212-0013, Japan
|Vertreter
|Isao Yamakawa, President and Representative Director
|Geschäftstätigkeit
|Entwicklung, Design, Analyse und Vertrieb von Halbleiterprodukten
|Kapital
|500 Millionen Yen
|Gründungsdatum
|1. April 2019
|Angestellte
|Etwa 900
Über die Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (TDSC) verbindet die Kraft eines neuen Unternehmens mit der Weisheit der Erfahrung. Seit der Ausgliederung von der Toshiba Corporation im Juli 2017 haben wir unseren Platz unter den führenden allgemeinen Geräteunternehmen eingenommen und bieten unseren Kunden und Geschäftspartnern herausragende Lösungen in den Bereichen diskrete Halbleiter, System-LSIs und HDD.
Unsere 22.000 Mitarbeiter auf der ganzen Welt verbindet das Engagement
für die Wertmaximierung unserer Produkte sowie der Fokus auf einer engen
Zusammenarbeit mit den Kunden, um die Schaffung von Mehrwert und neuen
Märkten zu fördern. Wir freuen uns darauf, den jährlichen Umsatz, der
jetzt 800 Milliarden Yen (7 Milliarden US-Dollar) übersteigt, auszubauen
und zu einer besseren Zukunft für Menschen überall beizutragen.
Erfahren Sie mehr über uns unter https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/company.html
