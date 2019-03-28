For the 7th Year in a Row, the Human Rights Campaign Foundation Has Recognized T-Mobile as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Employees

For the 7th consecutive year, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) has received the highest possible score of 100 percent on the Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a national benchmarking survey and report on business policies and practices related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) workplace equality that is administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. As part of the methodology, HRC surveys nearly 1,000 public and private business on non-discrimination policies; equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families; internal education and accountability metrics to promote LGBTQ inclusion competency; and, public commitment to LGBTQ equality.

“At T-Mobile, inclusion is such an important part of who we are and what we stand for. We love being recognized for something that we care so deeply about and appreciate that our investment in providing our employees with a supportive work environment has received the 100% CEI score by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation!” said John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile.

T-Mobile currently has six diversity and inclusion employee network groups, including one specifically focused on supporting and advocating for the LGBTQ community. Between its stores, call centers and regional business offices, the Un-carrier has more than 22,000 employees (43% of all employees) across the country that participate in Diversity & Inclusion chapters – this number has doubled since 2017! T-Mobile’s Pride & Allies Network provides a collaborative space for LGBTQ employees and allies to network, share experiences and have fun. The Pride & Allies Network helps identify opportunities for professional development, develops educational programs on matters of importance to the LGBTQ community and assists the business with outreach to employees and customers. T-Mobile is also a major PRIDE event sponsor, supporting nearly 80 events around the country in 2018.

T-Mobile intends to continue its strong commitment to diversity and inclusion as it transitions to become the New T-Mobile following its pending merger with Sprint. For example, the company recently agreed to partner with the National Diversity Coalition in California after the merger is complete to expand the company’s planned initiatives, including those supporting LGBTQ communities.

Over the last five years, T-Mobile’s Un-carrier movement has changed the wireless industry for good, bringing even more choices to consumers. The Un-carrier has landed nearly 60 national and local workplace awards in 2018, including Best Places to Work honors for LGBTQ, parents, diversity, women, Hispanics and more -- and is ranked #49 on FORTUNE’s 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2019 list.

For more information on the 2018 Corporate Equality Index, visit www.hrc.org/cei.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 79.7 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.

About Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve LGBTQ equality. By inspiring and engaging all Americans, HRC strives to end discrimination against LGBTQ citizens and realize a nation that achieves fundamental fairness and equality for all.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning T-Mobile, Sprint and the proposed transaction between T-Mobile and Sprint. All statements other than statements of fact, including information concerning future results, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the benefits of the proposed transaction, including anticipated future financial and operating results, synergies, accretion and growth rates, T-Mobile’s, Sprint’s and the combined company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, and the expected timing of completion of the proposed transaction. There are several factors which could cause actual plans and results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the failure to obtain, or delays in obtaining, required regulatory approvals, and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the proposed transaction, or the failure to satisfy any of the other conditions to the proposed transaction on a timely basis or at all; the occurrence of events that may give rise to a right of one or both of the parties to terminate the business combination agreement; adverse effects on the market price of T-Mobile’s or Sprint’s common stock and on T-Mobile’s or Sprint’s operating results because of a failure to complete the proposed transaction in the anticipated timeframe or at all; inability to obtain the financing contemplated to be obtained in connection with the proposed transaction on the expected terms or timing or at all; the ability of T-Mobile, Sprint and the combined company to make payments on debt or to repay existing or future indebtedness when due or to comply with the covenants contained therein; adverse changes in the ratings of T-Mobile’s or Sprint’s debt securities or adverse conditions in the credit markets; negative effects of the announcement, pendency or consummation of the transaction on the market price of T-Mobile’s or Sprint’s common stock and on T-Mobile’s or Sprint’s operating results, including as a result of changes in key customer, supplier, employee or other business relationships; significant transaction costs, including financing costs, and unknown liabilities; failure to realize the expected benefits and synergies of the proposed transaction in the expected timeframes or at all; costs or difficulties related to the integration of Sprint’s network and operations into T-Mobile; the risk of litigation or regulatory actions; the inability of T-Mobile, Sprint or the combined company to retain and hire key personnel; the risk that certain contractual restrictions contained in the business combination agreement during the pendency of the proposed transaction could adversely affect T-Mobile’s or Sprint’s ability to pursue business opportunities or strategic transactions; effects of changes in the regulatory environment in which T-Mobile and Sprint operate; changes in global, political, economic, business, competitive and market conditions; changes in tax and other laws and regulations; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Form S-4, as well as in T-Mobile’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and in its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q, including in the sections thereof captioned “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements,” as well as in its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov and www.t-mobile.com. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, persons reading this communication are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. T-Mobile assumes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this communication (whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise), except as required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190328005261/en/