PeerStreet Named in Best Places to Work in Los Angeles and Best Company Outlook by Comparably’s 2019 Culture Awards

March 28, 2019 12:00 PM EDT
PeerStreet, a marketplace for investing in real estate backed loans, is honored to announce that it has won Comparably’s 2019 Culture Awards in multiple categories, including Best Places to Work in Los Angeles and Best Outlook for 2019.
PeerStreet’s recognition by Comparably is one of several award wins by the firm in the past year, including being named one of the “2019 Best Places to Work in Financial Technology” by American Banker, and among the CB Insights Fintech 250 in 2018.
“We are excited for what this year will bring for PeerStreet as we continue to rapidly scale our platform. We’ve now surpassed $2 billion transacted and $1 billion assets under management, and the goal is to continue the amazing work our team is doing while ensuring that PeerStreet remains a place our current and future employees enjoy and are proud to work for,” said Brew Johnson, CEO of PeerStreet.
Brew Johnson founded PeerStreet alongside co-founder and COO, Brett Crosby. In December 2018, Brew was also recognized in Comparably’s Best CEO for Diversity category, which was awarded based on the company’s ongoing commitment to diversity, inclusion and a positive work environment as core values. Brew is also the recipient of the 2017 HousingWire Vanguard Award.
Comparably, a compensation, culture and career monitoring website, recently released its first quarter 2019 Culture Awards. Based on employee sentiment, these lists recognize companies of all sizes across the nation that have been positively reviewed by their employees for both their outlook for the company’s future and a variety of topics relating to workplace culture.
“The pride PeerStreet employees have for their organization is proven time and again with their positive ratings on Comparably,” said Jason Nazar, Comparably CEO. “Their placement on our Best Places to Work in Los Angeles and Best Company Outlook lists is an outstanding accomplishment, and is further proof of the company's commitment to building great workplace culture and changing the landscape of the real estate debt market.”
This news also comes on the heels of PeerStreet’s recent launch of its Residential for Rent offering, which is the latest expansion of their offerings to PeerStreet lenders. The team at PeerStreet has grown alongside the business, this year having reached 191 full-time employees and continuing to expand its staff across all business areas.
ABOUT PEERSTREET
PeerStreet is an award-winning investment platform that democratizes access to real estate debt investments. The company’s unique technology-driven marketplace enables accredited investors to diversify their capital in a fixed-income asset class that had previously been difficult for individuals to access.
Residential and commercial property loans are sourced from vetted private lenders throughout the United States who have regional real estate expertise and long-term borrower relationships. PeerStreet enables these lenders to expand their lending capital, empowering them to make more loans, which flows through to borrowers who in turn improve their local communities, one house at a time. Backed by noted venture capital firms including Andreessen Horowitz, PeerStreet was founded in 2013 and has had over $2 billion transacted on the platform as of March 2019.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190328005558/en/
