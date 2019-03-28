Velodyne Logra Quinientos Millones de Dólares en Despachos de Sensores Lidar

|By Business Wire
March 28, 2019 12:05 PM EDT
Velodyne ha despachado un total acumulado de 30 000 sensores lidar por un valor total de quinientos millones de dólares. Este logro resalta el liderazgo en el mercado lidar de Velodyne así como su capacidad para ofrecer una amplia gama de productos con sensores lidar a niveles de producción en serie.
Este comunicado de prensa trata sobre multimedia. Ver la noticia completa aquí: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190328005679/es/
Velodyne Alpha Puck™ is a lidar sensor specifically made for autonomous driving and advanced vehicle safety at highway speeds. (Photo: Business Wire)
Velodyne es el proveedor de mayor volumen de entregas de sensores lidar a la industria automotriz con más de 250 clientes distribuidos globalmente. Los sensores lidar son un componente central de los vehículos autónomos (autonomous vehicles, AVs) y de los sistemas avanzados de asistencia a conductores (advanced driver assistance systems, ADAS). Los sensores de Velodyne se usan en una miríada de nuevas tecnologías y en industrias en rápido crecimiento, entre las que se incluyen las de los vehículos aéreos no tripulados, los servicios de entrega, la cartografía, la seguridad industrial, la robótica, la seguridad, los usos marinos y muchas más.
“Traspasamos este hito porque el equipo de Velodyne desarrolla las soluciones lidar mas inteligentes y potentes. Velodyne creó los primeros procesos internos de fabricación automatizada del mundo para producir productos lidar de grado automotriz a escala,” expresó David Hall, director ejecutivo y fundador, Velodyne Lidar, Inc.
La cartera de productos de Velodyne cubre toda la gama de necesidades para autonomía y asistencia al conductor, lo que brinda datos de percepción en tiempo real que permiten la operación segura y confiable. Velodyne produce tanto sensores direccionales como sensores de visión envolvente con el mejor rango y la mejor resolución de su clase. Los datos enriquecidos de percepción de la computadora que brindan estos sensores permite la detección inmediata de un objeto y del espacio libre para una navegación segura.
Las operaciones de fabricación de Velodyne incluyen una fábrica de 200 000 pies cuadrados en San José, Calif., donde se utilizan técnicas altamente automatizadas de ensamblado robótico para construir una gama de sensores. Inventados por Velodyne, estos revolucionarios sistemas de fabricación conforman la fundación de las capacidades de producción en serie. Asimismo, Velodyne está escalando la producción y concede licencias de la tecnología núcleo lidar a Vaoneer, el proveedor de Nivel 1, para un acuerdo de fabricación a largo plazo y de grandes volúmenes con una firma automotriz global.
Acerca de Velodyne Lidar
Velodyne proporciona las soluciones lidar más inteligentes y potentes para la autonomía y la asistencia al conductor. Fundada en 1983 y con sede en San José, California, Velodyne es conocida mundialmente por su cartera de tecnologías innovadoras de sensores lidar. En 2005, el fundador y Director Ejecutivo de Velodyne, David Hall, inventó los sistemas lidar de visión envolvente en tiempo real, lo que revolucionó la percepción y la autonomía de los automóviles, la nueva movilidad, el mapeo, la robótica y la seguridad. La línea de productos de alto rendimiento de Velodyne incluye una amplia gama de soluciones de detección, incluida la rentable Puck™; la versátil Ultra Puck™; la Alpha Puck™, que es perfecta para la autonomía L4-L5; la VelaDome™, con un ángulo ultraancho; la Velarray™, optimizada por los sistemas avanzados de asistencia de manejo (ADAS); y Vella™, el innovador software para la asistencia al conductor. Para obtener más información sobre lidar, visite la página web Lidar 101 de Velodyne.
El texto original en el idioma fuente de este comunicado es la versión oficial autorizada. Las traducciones solo se suministran como adaptación y deben cotejarse con el texto en el idioma fuente, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá un efecto legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190328005679/es/
