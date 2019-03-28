Slice Labs lance Slice Mind

|By Business Wire
|
March 28, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
Slice Labs Inc., le moteur d’assurance leader des futurs écosystèmes de services numériques à la demande basés sur le cloud, a annoncé aujourd’hui le lancement de Slice Mind, une nouvelle unité opérationnelle de Slice optimisée par un «insight engine» (basé sur l’IA) et destinée à aider les entreprises en matière de personnalisation, expérimentation, simulation, prédiction, modélisation des risques et de recommandations de produits. Le moteur de Slice Mind combine l’IA, l’apprentissage automatique et la psychologie comportementale pour transformer la connaissance des données en actions afin de fournir une valeur et un avantage commerciaux réels aux entreprises tournées vers l’avenir.
Un rapport publié en mai 2018 par Celent et intitulé «Digitizing the Customer Experience: A New Framework», met en lumière l’importance d’une utilisation efficace des données. Les données sont plus facilement disponibles que jamais et peuvent être utilisées pour créer une relation personnalisée avec les clients. Cependant, coordonner des données provenant de multiples canaux, combiner des données internes et externes pour personnaliser les transactions et maintenir avec le client un dialogue continu et ayant du sens, exige d’importantes capacités numériques.
Slice Mind fournit aux entreprises des recommandations concrètes qui les aideront à protéger et développer leurs activités grâce à la simulation, la prédiction, l’expérimentation, l’incitation et la personnalisation. Disponible aussi bien pour les utilisateurs des services ICS (Insurance Cloud Services) de Slice que pour le grand public, Slice Mind permettra aux entreprises et à leurs clients de mieux se protéger contre les risques grâce à sa capacité de prévoir, entre autres, les sinistres potentiels.
Tim Attia, cofondateur et directeur général de Slice, a déclaré: «Slice ICS, c’est principalement l’analyse des données, la notation et l’apprentissage automatique qui régissent nos souscriptions et nos règlements de sinistres. Des commentaires que nous recevons de nos clients, il ressort que les assureurs ont un besoin croissant d’utiliser efficacement les données pour prédire les risques. Nous voulons permettre aux assureurs de se concentrer sur l’élaboration de nouveaux produits innovants; c’est pourquoi nous lançons Slice Mind pour les aider à prendre des décisions éclairées et à résoudre les problèmes apparemment insolubles du secteur, au moyen de l’analyse des données et de nos outils d’analyse prédictive.»
Max H. Bazerman, professeur Jesse Isidor Straus en administration des affaires à la Harvard Business School, cofondateur et premier coprésident du Behavioral Insights Group de l’université d’Harvard, a déclaré: «Sans compréhension du fonctionnement de l’esprit, la technologie et les données ne suffisent pas. Mais quelle puissance dans leur combinaison! Slice Mind est prêt à relever ce défi.»
Les entreprises de tout secteur cherchant des recommandations en matière de produits d'assurance à la demande peuvent saisir en toute sécurité leurs données dans l’insight engine de Slice Mind pour recevoir des recommandations sur de nouveaux produits pouvant être intégrés à son fournisseur de services cloud natif, ou à la plateforme ICS (Insurance Cloud Services) de Slice. Pour en savoir plus, visiter le site: slice.is/slicemind.
À propos de Slice Labs:
Slice Labs Inc. est le moteur d’assurance leader des futurs écosystèmes de services numériques qui favorise la nouvelle économie. Grâce à sa plateforme Insurance Cloud Services (ICS), Slice permet aux assureurs, aux entreprises technologiques et autres fournisseurs de services de créer sur demande des produits d’assurance réellement intelligents qui protègent les assurés partout et à tout moment. Pour suivre l’actualité de Slice, visitez le site: https://www.slice.is/ et suivez @SliceLabs sur Twitter.
