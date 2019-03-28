HIPÓDROMO DE SOUTHWELL LISTO PARA INAGURAR NUEVO SISTEMA DE ILUMINACIÓN LED

|By Business Wire
|
March 28, 2019 12:40 PM EDT
Cuando se enciendan las nuevas luces en el hipódromo de Southwell este sábado, no solo marcará el comienzo de una nueva era de carreras iluminadas en el lugar histórico, sino que también será la primera vez que se encienda un hipódromo europeo con tecnología LED.
Este comunicado de prensa trata sobre multimedia. Ver la noticia completa aquí: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190328005719/es/
Hipódromo de Southwell (Photo: Musco Sports Lighting)
Inaugurado en 1850, Southwell es una de las seis pistas para todo tipo de clima en Gran Bretaña, la única con una superficie de fibra y ahora opera como la tecnología de iluminación más avanzada de todas las pistas de Europa.
La iluminación LED fue diseñada por el líder de la industria, Musco Sports Lighting, y cuenta con la misma tecnología que se instaló en varios estadios de la Premier League inglesa, Manchester Arena y la cancha central de Wimbledon, en los últimos años.
El sistema fue altamente personalizado para satisfacer las distintas necesidades de Southwell. Incluye 641 luminarias Total Light Control™ de Musco montadas en 56 postes, lo que proporciona una iluminación de alta calidad para la pista, el área de acabado fotográfico, la salida de la pista, los establos, el anillo del desfile y el estacionamiento. Los controles adaptativos y la regulación de niveles múltiples permitirán que el hipódromo ilumine completamente solo las secciones de la pista que se utilizan para cada carrera, que puede variar de 1,000 metros a 3,000 metros, lo que termina siendo un importante ahorro de energía.
Con una tecnología de control de luz patentada y líder en la industria, el sistema LED distribuye luz limpia y uniforme solo a las áreas previstas alrededor de la pista sin derramarse en el campo central, las gradas o fuera del sitio. La iluminación también cuenta con funciones de efectos especiales que crearán espectáculos de luces innovadores antes y después de la carrera, lo que mejorará la experiencia general en el hipódromo para todo el público.
El director ejecutivo del hipódromo de Southwell, Mark Clayton, comentó: "Cuando se tomó la decisión de instalar proyectores en Southwell, estábamos decididos a asegurarnos de que la tecnología fuera la mejor, y estamos encantados de trabajar con Musco para brindar este sistema. Proporciona una luz fantástica a la pista, al tiempo que minimiza cualquier derrame de luz a cualquier otra área, que era un objetivo importante del proyecto. La retroalimentación de los jinetes que han viajado bajo las luces hasta ahora ha sido fantástica, y estamos ansiosos por dar la bienvenida a una gran multitud el sábado para ser parte del gran cambio".
"Encendimos con éxito otros hipódromos en el Reino Unido, pero este es el primero que utiliza tecnología LED y estamos bastante seguros de que es el primero en todo el mundo", dijo Jeff Rogers, presidente de Musco World. “Fue excelente trabajar con el equipo de Arena Racing Company ("ARC"). Tenían objetivos muy claros desde el principio, que incluían lograr la mejor calidad y visibilidad de la luz en la pista, evitar el deslumbramiento, eliminar la luz del derrame fuera del lugar, ahorrar energía y crear una experiencia emocionante para los espectadores. Estamos muy orgullosos de ser sus socios en el proyecto y confiamos en que todos en Southwell disfrutarán de los resultados".
Para obtener más información sobre el hipódromo de Southwell o para comprar boletos, llame a www.southwell-racecourse.co.uk.
Nota para los editores:
Se adjuntan imágenes y videos de alta resolución cortesía de Musco Sports Lighting.
Acerca de ARC
Arena Racing Company ("ARC") es el mayor operador de hipódromo del Reino Unido. En 2019, los hipódromos del Grupo ARC albergarán 570 partidos con 1,2 millones de personas asistiendo a carreras en uno de los hipódromos de ARC cada año.
ARC se compone de los siguientes dieciséis hipódromos: Bath, Brighton, Chepstow, Doncaster, Ffos Las, Fontwell Park, Great Yarmouth, Hereford, Lingfield Park, Newcastle, Royal Windsor, Sedgefield, Southwell, Uttoxeter, Wolverhampton y Worcester.
Acerca de Musco Lighting
Desde 1976, Musco Lighting se ha especializado en el diseño y la fabricación de soluciones de iluminación para deportes y áreas grandes en todo el mundo: sistemas pioneros que utilizan aditivos metálicos y tecnologías LED que han logrado mejoras espectaculares en la eficiencia energética y han proporcionado formas asequibles para controlar la luz y el resplandor. Las soluciones de iluminación permanentes y temporales van desde los campos Little League® hasta los Juegos Olímpicos. Nuestro equipo global de expertos se asocia con los clientes para planificar, completar y mantener una solución de iluminación económica y sin problemas para sus instalaciones.
Para obtener más información sobre las innovadoras soluciones de iluminación de Musco, visite: www.musco.com.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190328005719/es/
