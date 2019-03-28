2019 Service Delivery Automation Report - Global Market Outlook 2017-2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 28, 2019 12:43 PM EDT
The "Service Delivery Automation - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Service Delivery Automation market accounted for $2.44 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $20.57 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 26.7% during the forecast period.
Factors like rising demand for advanced process analytics, the requirement of going agile for faster time-to-service and cost reduction & efficiency are fuelling the market growth. Moreover, lack of awareness and high monetary expenses for the initial implementation in developed as well as developing countries are some factors restraining the market growth.
Service Delivery Automation is the most basic level and it utilizes technology to replace a series of human actions by technologies in a business or information technology process. Service Delivery Automation is basically an ability to complement inheritance technologies with automated technologies that can simplify justifiable business cases and minimize disruption. Service Delivery Automation can be applied to gather pertinent information in the websites, manage to administer purchase orders and invoices, check for remarkable patterns in transactions and delete IDs & passwords among others.
On the basis of Organization Size, small and medium-sized enterprises segment is anticipated to grow at a substantial rate during the predicted period owing to the rising number of small and medium-sized enterprises adopting SDA. It helps SMEs to raise efficiency by replacing cyclic tasks with the automated process, thus saving cost on additional labor requirement. By Geography, North America is likely to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period due to the presence of major players and rising demand for service delivery automation, specifically to substitute the process outsourcing.
The major trends accountable for the growth of this region include the varied packaging demand increase for advanced sensing technology that will directly impact the rise of automated products. Improved technology and streamlined global supply chains/logistics have untied US manufacturing from the limitations of geography. This trend has massively increased the potential opportunities of U.S. manufacturers and international competitors.
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End User Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Service Delivery Automation Market, By Component
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Software
5.3 Services
6 Global Service Delivery Automation Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Business Process Automation
6.2.1 Process Specific Automation
6.2.2 Industry Specific Automation
6.2.3 Generic Automation
6.3 IT Process Automation
6.3.1 Application Lifecycle Automation
6.3.2 Infrastructure Automation
7 Global Service Delivery Automation Market, By Automation
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Independent Automation
7.3 Assisted Automation
8 Global Service Delivery Automation Market, By Organization Size
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Large Enterprises
8.3 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
9 Global Service Delivery Automation Market, By Solution
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Robotic Automation
9.3 Artificial Intelligence
9.4 IT Automation
9.5 Macro or Scripted Automation
9.6 Business Process Management (BPM)
10 Global Service Delivery Automation Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Banking Financial Service and Insurance (BFSI)
10.3 Energy and Utilities
10.4 Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
10.5 Information Technology, Telecommunication & Media
10.6 Manufacturing and Automobile
10.7 Retail & Consumer Goods
10.8 Transport & Logistics
10.9 Travel and Hospitality
10.10 Other End Users
11 Global Service Delivery Automation Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Blue Prism
13.2 IBM
13.3 Xerox Corporation
13.4 Uipath SRL
13.5 Openspan Inc.
13.6 Ipsoft
13.7 Accenture
13.8 Pegasystems Inc.
13.9 Sutherland Global Services
13.10 Nice Systems Ltd.
13.11 Celaton Limited
13.12 Arago Us, Inc.
13.13 Genfour Ltd.
13.14 Softomotive Solutions Ltd. (Winautomation)
13.15 Automation Anywhere Inc.
13.16 Exilant Technologies Private Limited
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tjqvbv/2019_service?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190328005725/en/
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Mar. 28, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
Mar. 28, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Mar. 28, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
ThousandEyes is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that uses synthetic monitoring probes to measure network performance. The product includes elements of network tomography for loss and latency, route analytics to visualize BGP advertisements, DNS monitoring, VoIP monitoring, website monitoring for HTTP and HTTPS and SNMP device polling.
Mar. 28, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 28, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
Mar. 28, 2019 12:15 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 28, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
AI and machine learning disruption for Enterprises started happening in the areas such as IT operations management (ITOPs) and Cloud management and SaaS apps. In 2019 CIOs will see disruptive solutions for Cloud & Devops, AI/ML driven IT Ops and Cloud Ops. Customers want AI-driven multi-cloud operations for monitoring, detection, prevention of disruptions. Disruptions cause revenue loss, unhappy users, impacts brand reputation etc.
Mar. 28, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
Mar. 28, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 28, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Mar. 28, 2019 10:30 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Mar. 28, 2019 02:30 AM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 27, 2019 07:15 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 27, 2019 04:30 PM EDT
Docker and Kubernetes are key elements of modern cloud native deployment automations. After building your microservices, common practice is to create docker images and create YAML files to automate the deployment with Docker and Kubernetes. Writing these YAMLs, Dockerfile descriptors are really painful and error prone.Ballerina is a new cloud-native programing language which understands the architecture around it - the compiler is environment aware of microservices directly deployable into infra...
Mar. 27, 2019 04:15 PM EDT