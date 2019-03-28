Global Live Cell Imaging Market Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2024 - Adoption of High-Content Screening Techniques in Drug Discovery to Spur Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
The "Live Cell Imaging Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Live Cell Imaging Market is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 8.5% during the forecast period, 2019-2024.
The growth of the live cell imaging market is attributed to the adoption of high-content screening techniques in drug discovery, the rising prevalence of chronic disease demanding higher and quicker diagnostic facilities, and government funding for cell-based research.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), chronic disease is expected to increase by 57% by 2020. Increased demand for healthcare systems, due to the prevalence of chronic diseases, has become a major concern. Also, increasing age and lifestyle-related chronic diseases are increasing the healthcare demand and spending.
In developing markets, cancer and heart diseases are becoming the main causes of death, owing to urbanization, sedentary lifestyles, changing diets, rising obesity levels, and widespread availability of tobacco products. As per WHO, China and India currently have the world's highest number of diabetes sufferers; more than 98 million and 65 million individuals, respectively. Thus, due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, there is a high demand for medical devices that enable early detection and quick diagnosis, which could prove to be particularly impactful.
Furthermore, government initiatives are also supporting cell-based research. For instance, the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) is offering a new funding opportunity to small businesses that are focused on assays and high-throughput screening. Thus, all these efforts are expected to augment the growth of the market over the forecast period.
Key Market Trends
Equipment Segment Under Product is Expected to Grow Fastest During the Forecast Period
The equipment segment held the maximum share in 2018. They include microscopes, cell analyzers, image capturing systems, and standalone systems. Recent technological advancements in microscopes have augmented the growth of the market. For instance, inverted research grade microscope has supported imaging of adherent cells and organelles and yield results for tissue sections of less than 5 um thickness.
The overall industry trend is shifting toward automation, integration of systems, and maximizing data generation from microscopes. The increasing use of live cell imaging among cell biologists to understand the fundamental nature of the cell function and structure has resulted in the aforementioned shift.
North America Region Holds the Largest Market Share of Live Cell Imaging Market Currently and is Believed to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period
North America dominated the market share in 2018. The generous investment and funding available for research in live cell imaging is the key driver in this region. Also, in 2016, the Government of Canada announced the funding to support the Canada Research Chairs Program.
This fund was a part of total funding of worth more than USD 164 million that was allocated for infrastructure. Projects on cell imaging in plant development, which are untaken by the McGill University, are also included in this program.
Competitive Landscape
The live cell imaging market consists of several major players, including Becton, Dickinson and Company, Carl Zeiss, and Leica Microsystems, among many others. The companies are implementing certain strategic initiatives, such as mergers, new product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships that help them in strengthening their market position.
For instance, in March 2018, Nikon Corporation released a new product new N-SIM S Super-Resolution Microscope, which enables super-solution imaging of live cells at 10 times greater than the speed of conventional structured illumination microscopy (SIM).
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Adoption of High-Content Screening Techniques in Drug Discovery
4.2.2 Rising Prevalence of Chronic Disease Demanding Higher & Quicker Diagnostic Facilities
4.2.3 Government Funding for Cell-Based Research
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Cost of High-Content Screening Systems
4.3.2 Shortage of Skilled Professionals
4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product
5.1.1 Equipment
5.1.1.1 Standalone Systems
5.1.1.2 Microscopes
5.1.1.3 Cell Analyzers
5.1.1.4 Image Capturing Devices
5.1.2 Consumables
5.1.2.1 Assay Kits
5.1.2.2 Reagents
5.1.2.3 Media
5.1.2.4 Other Consumables
5.2 By Technology
5.2.1 Fluorescence Resonance Energy Transfer (FRET)
5.2.2 Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization (FISH)
5.2.3 High-Content Screening (HCS)
5.2.4 Fluorescence Recovery After Photobleaching (FRAP)
5.2.5 Ratiometric Imaging
5.2.6 Total Internal Reflection Fluorescence Microscopy (TRIF)
5.2.7 Multiphoton Excitation Microscopy (MPE)
5.2.8 Others
5.3 By Application
5.3.1 Cell Biology
5.3.2 Developmental Biology
5.3.3 Stem Cell Biology
5.3.4 Drug Discovery
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East and Africa
5.4.5 South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Becton, Dickinson and Company
6.1.2 Carl Zeiss AG
6.1.3 GE Healthcare
6.1.4 Leica Microsystems
6.1.5 Olympus Corporation
6.1.6 Molecular Devices, LCC
6.1.7 Nikon Corporation
6.1.8 PerkinElmer, Inc.
6.1.9 Sigma-Aldrich Corporation
6.1.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
