euNetworks erwirbt Onstage Online

|March 28, 2019 12:50 PM EDT
euNetworks Group Limited („euNetworks”), ein westeuropäischer Anbieter von Bandbreiteninfrastruktur hat heute bekannt gegeben, 100 % der Anteile der Onstage Online GmbH („Onstage”), einen Glasfaseranbieter mit Hauptsitz in Wien, Österreich, übernommen zu haben.
Onstage ist ein in Wien fest etablierter Anbieter von Glasfaserinfrastruktur, welcher 1995 von Robert Dornetshuber gegründet wurde und ursprünglich einer der ersten Internet Service Provider auf dem österreichischen Markt war. Das Onstage Leerrohr- und Glasfasernetz umfasst mehrere redundante Netzringe, die entlang der Straßen und Gehwegen und in städtischen Abwasser Kanälen in Wien verlegt sind. Jeder Backboneknoten ist mit mindestens zwei weiteren Netzwerkknoten verbunden, was disjunkte Streckenführungen ermöglicht. Das Netzwerk bietet direkte Verbindungen zu 16 angebundenen Rechenzentren in Wien.
Als führender Breitbandinfrastrukturanbieter besitzt und betreibt euNetworks 14 Glasfasernetze in europäischen Städten und betreibt ein hochdifferenziertes Langstreckennetz zwischen den einzelnen Regionen. euNetworks investiert kontinuierlich in ihre Netze, entwickelt spezifische Routen, diversifiziert die Streckenführung und schließt wichtige Großrechenzentren, Daten-Cluster und Aggregationspunkte an diese an. Diese Investitionen treiben das Wachstum des Unternehmens voran und werden von den Bandbreitenanforderungen der Kunden bestimmt.
„Die Übernahme von Onstage verleiht unserer glasfaserbasierten Netzinfrastruktur weitere Einzigartigkeit,” sagt Brady Rafuse, Chief Executive Officer von euNetworks. „Unser Langstreckennetz ist mit Wien verbunden. Die Erweiterung unseres Stadtnetz-Portfolios durch Onstage bietet sofort mehr Vielfalt und Reichweite in diesem wachsenden Markt. Wien ist ein wichtiges Internetknotenpunkt, sowohl wegen der Nähe zu Deutschland als auch als Knotenpunkt für den östlichen Datenverkehr nach Asien und den mittleren Osten. Dieses Geschäft ergänzt unser bisheriges Geschäft sehr gut und es war der nächste logische Schritt in unserer Entwicklung, unsere Präsenz in Österreich auszubauen. Die beiden Netze werden sofort Mehrwerte bieten, sowohl für unsere bestehenden Kunden als auch für unsere neuen Kunden von Onstage, die wir hiermit herzlich begrüßen.”
„Wir freuen uns sehr, dass Onstage von euNetworks übernommen wurde,” sagt Robert Dornetshuber, Geschäftsführer von Onstage. „Wir haben eine gemeinsame Vision über die Bedeutung von Glasfasernetzen und wie sie entwickelt werden sollten. Das Bandbreitenangebot von euNetworks in Westeuropa ist sicherlich marktführend und ihr Ansatz, die Netzentwicklung und Investitionen an den Kundenbedürfnissen auszurichten, ist sehr zu begrüßen.“
"Unsere Kunden werden sofort von dieser Akquisition profitieren, da sie Zugang zu der umfangreichen Glasfaserinfrastruktur von euNetworks in ganz Europa erhalten," sagte Rudolf Lesiak, Prokurist von Onstage. euNetworks ist sehr auf ihre Kunden ausgerichtet und arbeitet eng mit diesen zusammen, um ihren wachsenden Bandbreitenbedarf zu decken. Wir freuen uns das Team zu verstärken und uns weiterhin darauf zu konzentrieren, unseren österreichischen Kunden ein großartiges Serviceerlebnis sowie mehr faserbasierte Serviceoptionen anbieten zu können."
„Es gibt starke Synergien zwischen den Geschäftsbereichen,” fügt Brady Rafuse hinzu. „Rund 90 Prozent der Umsätze entfallen auf unser Fokusprodukte: Dark Fibre, Wellenlängen und Ethernet. Wir erwarten eine schnelle Integration in die Systeme und das Netzwerk der euNetworks. Wir freuen uns Rudolf Lesiak, von Onstage und das gesamte Team zusammen mit ihren Kunden und Lieferanten in der euNetworks Gruppe begrüßen zu dürfen. Ihr Wissen über den lokalen Markt, ihre Expertise und ihre guten Beziehungen sind für den Ausbau unserer Präsenz in Österreich von unschätzbarem Wert. Robert Dornetshuber hat sich entschieden, nach der Integration des Unternehmens in den Ruhestand zu gehen. Wir danken ihm für seine Vision, dieses engmaschige Stadtnetz aufzubauen und wünschen ihm alles Gute.”
Über euNetworks
euNetworks ist ein Bandbreiten-Infrastrukturunternehmen, das 14 faserbasierte Stadtnetze in ganz Europa besitzt und betreibt welche ein Breitband-Backbone verbindet, der durch 49 Städte in 15 Ländern verläuft. Das Unternehmen ist ein führender Anbieter von Rechenzentrumsanbindungen und vernetzt mehr als 360 Rechenzentren in Europa direkt. Darüber hinaus ist euNetworks mit Direktverbindungen zu 14 und Zugang zu sieben weiteren Cloud-Plattformen ein führender Anbieter von Cloud-Anbindungen. Das Unternehmen bietet ein zielgerichtetes Portfolio an Stadt- und Langstreckendiensten wie Dark Fibre, Wellenlängen und Ethernet. Großhandels-, Finanz-, Content-, Medien-, Mobil-, Rechenzentrums- und Unternehmenskunden profitieren von den Vorteilen von euNetworks.
Weitere Informationen finden sich unter www.eunetworks.de
Über Onstage Online
Onstage ist einer der ersten Internet- und Serviceprovider. Bereits seit 1995 ist das Unternehmen am österreichischen Markt tätig. Onstage bietet seinen Kunden die Möglichkeit einer optimalen IT- und Telekommunikationsstruktur. Dabei stehen optimale und kostengünstige Telekommunikationslösungen im Vordergrund. Mit dem Erwerb einer eigenen Glasfaserinfrastruktur im Jahr 2007 wurde der Grundstein für den Ausbau des Wiener Glasfaserrings gelegt.
Weitere Informationen finden sich unter www.onstage.at
