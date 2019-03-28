euNetworks Acquires Onstage Online GmbH

|By Business Wire
|

March 28, 2019 12:50 PM EDT
euNetworks Group Limited (“euNetworks”), a Western European bandwidth infrastructure company, today announced that it has acquired 100% of the shares of Onstage Online GmbH (“Onstage”), a fibre company headquartered in Vienna, Austria.
Onstage is a firmly established fibre provider in Vienna, having been founded in 1995 by Robert Dornetshuber, and originally one of the first Internet Service Providers in the Austrian market. The duct and fibre metro network running under the pavement and in the sewers comprises several redundant network rings. Each backbone node is connected to at least two other network nodes, delivering true route diversity. The network directly connects to 16 data centres in the city.
As a leading bandwidth infrastructure provider, euNetworks owns and operates deep fibre networks in 14 cities across Europe and also operates a highly differentiated long haul network that spans the region. euNetworks continues to invest in its network, building unique routes, adding multiple diverse paths and extending reach into key hyperscale sites, data clusters and aggregation points. These investments fuel the company’s growth and are driven by the bandwidth demands of its customers.
“The acquisition of Onstage adds further uniqueness to our fibre based infrastructure,” said Brady Rafuse, Chief Executive Officer of euNetworks. “Our long haul network connects into Vienna. The addition of Onstage to euNetworks adds to our metropolitan network portfolio and immediately delivers diversity and reach in this growing market. Vienna is an important internet hub, both for proximity to Germany and also as a hub for eastbound traffic to Asia and the Middle East. This is a highly complementary business to euNetworks and growing our presence in Austria was a logical next step in our development. The combined footprint will deliver immediate value to both existing customers and our new customers that we welcome from Onstage.”
“We are delighted that Onstage has been acquired by euNetworks,” said Robert Dornetshuber, Managing Director of Onstage. “We have a shared vision of the importance of fibre networks and how they should be developed. euNetworks’ bandwidth offering across Western Europe is certainly market leading and their approach to aligning network development and investment with customer needs is very welcome.”
“Our customers will immediately benefit from this acquisition, with access to euNetworks’ extensive fibre footprint across Europe,” said Rudolf Lesiak, Managing Partner of Onstage. euNetworks is very focused on their customers, working closely with them to support their growing bandwidth demands. We are excited to be joining the team and to continue to focus on delivering a great service experience as well as more fibre-based service options to our Austrian customers.”
“There are strong synergies between the businesses, added Rafuse. “Approximately 90% of revenues map to euNetworks’ focus products of Dark Fibre, Wavelengths and Ethernet. We anticipate a rapid integration into euNetworks’ systems and network. We are delighted to welcome Rudolf Lesiak of Onstage, and the full team into the euNetworks Group along with their customers and suppliers. Their local knowledge, expertise and strong relationships in the market are invaluable as we look to grow euNetworks’ presence in Austria. Robert Dornetshuber has decided to retire after the integration of the business. We thank him for his vision to build this dense metropolitan network and we wish him well.”
About euNetworks
euNetworks is a bandwidth infrastructure company, owning and operating 14 fibre based metropolitan networks connected with a high capacity intercity backbone covering 49 cities in 15 countries across Europe. The company leads the market in data centre connectivity, directly connecting over 370 today. euNetworks is also a leading cloud connectivity provider, directly connecting 14 cloud platforms with access to a further 7. The company offers a targeted portfolio of metropolitan and long haul services including Dark Fibre, Wavelengths, and Ethernet. Wholesale, finance, content, media, mobile, data centre and enterprise customers benefit from euNetworks’ unique inventory of fibre and duct based assets that are tailored to fulfil their high bandwidth needs.
For further information visit eunetworks.com.
About Onstage Online GmbH
Onstage is one of the first Internet Service Providers in the Austrian market. The company has been active in the Austrian market since 1995. Onstage offers its customers an IT and telecommunications solution that is both optimal and cost effective. Following the acquisition of its own fiber optic infrastructure in 2007, Onstage expanded its fibre network in Vienna.
For further information visit www.onstage.at
