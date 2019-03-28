Quotient Technology and Giant Eagle Launch Giant Eagle Advantage Media

|By Business Wire
|
March 28, 2019 01:01 PM EDT
Giant Eagle and Quotient Technology (NYSE: QUOT) have launched Giant Eagle Advantage Media, a new digital media platform that allows consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands to better reach Giant Eagle shoppers with more precise digital ads and promotional offers.
Quotient, which powers Giant Eagle Advantage Media, is the exclusive partner for executing shopper media programs on GiantEagle.com and off-platform that leverages Giant Eagle customer data. This new digital service benefits shoppers as they will receive more relevant content in the form of digital ad messages and promotional savings to help them find what they need and want.
“Giant Eagle Advantage Media will transform CPGs’ and Giant Eagle’s ability to connect Giant Eagle customers with the best available offers, contextually relevant to them, in the channels and times they prefer,” said Graham Watkins, Senior Vice President & General Manager, eCommerce of Giant Eagle. “Expanding our partnership with Quotient to now offer a digital media platform that includes advertising is a natural extension of years of working together on digital promotions.”
This new platform provides CPGs numerous digital media solutions that can drive in-store and online sales, support new product launches, build brand loyalty, support shopper themes and amplify in-store events. Benefits of the new data-driven media platform include:
- Targeting & Personalization – use proprietary Giant Eagle point-of-sale purchase data, app usage and web data, and coupon activation data from Coupons.com to target and personalize messages and promotions directly to shoppers.
- Creative – serve rich, dynamic creative ad experiences that are optimized for shoppers with key capabilities such as embedded coupons and offers, product galleries, support for in store specials and more.
- Media – deliver messaging on GiantEagle.com, across Giant Eagle’s mobile and social channels, on Coupons.com and on third-party properties using Giant Eagle shopper data for targeting.
- Measurement – measure campaign success using advanced analytics that can link ad views to a shopper’s purchase.
“For CPGs wanting to reach Giant Eagle shoppers with the most appropriate message and offer, this new digital platform is a game changer,” said Chad Summe, Quotient’s Chief Operating Officer. “As their exclusive digital media partner, Quotient is committed to elevating CPG’s digital marketing strategies through an omnichannel approach and advanced technology all to create sales for CPGs.”
Quotient will work with CPGs, their agencies and Giant Eagle to create digital ads and promotional campaigns, design and execute media, measure the sales impact, and leverage shopper data collected through Quotient’s Retailer iQ platform. This Quotient technology platform, which has been integrated at Giant Eagle stores for several years, connects to Giant Eagle’s point-of-sale system and uses a blend of proprietary purchase data and online behavior data to deliver relevant digital coupons to Giant Eagle shoppers at the most ideal time, primarily on their smartphones.
For more information about Giant Eagle Advantage Media, please visit www.GiantEagleAdvantageMedia.com.
About Quotient
Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) is the leading CPG and retail marketing technology provider that delivers personalized digital promotions and ads to millions of shoppers daily. Quotient uses its proprietary Promotions, Media, Audience and Analytics Cloud Platforms and services to seamlessly target audiences, optimize performance, and deliver measurable, incremental sales for CPG and retail marketers. Quotient’s powerful suite of capabilities includes personalized digital coupons, retailer-aligned dynamic ad messaging, influencer-led social media, data analytics and audience management. Quotient’s audience data solution is powered by 100 million verified buyer audience, derived from its Retailer iQ partnerships. By combining technology, data and distribution, Quotient serves hundreds of CPGs, such as Clorox, Procter & Gamble, General Mills and Kellogg’s, and retailers like Albertsons Companies, CVS, Dollar General, Kroger and Walgreens. Founded in 1998, Quotient is based in Mountain View, Calif. with offices across the U.S., and internationally in Bangalore, Paris and London. Learn more at Quotient.com, and follow us on Twitter @Quotient.
Quotient, the Quotient logo and Retailer iQ are trademarks or registered trademarks of Quotient Technology Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other marks are the property of their respective owners.
About Giant Eagle
Giant Eagle, Inc., ranked among the top 40 on Forbes magazine’s largest private corporations list, is one of the nation’s largest food, fuel and pharmacy retailers with approximately $8.9 billion in annual sales. Founded in 1931, Giant Eagle, Inc. has grown to be the number one supermarket retailer in the region with more than 410 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana.
