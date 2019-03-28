Innovid 2018 Global Video Benchmarks Study Shows Meteoric Rise of Connected TV, Uncovers Key Video Advertising Insights

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 28, 2019 03:00 PM EDT
Innovid, the world’s leading connected tv and video advertising platform, today announced the release of its annual Global Video Benchmarks report. The latest study reveals another year of significant growth in the Internet-enabled television space, also known as Connected TV (CTV), along with an increase in data-driven personalized video campaigns and short-form mobile video. The year-long study analyzes thousands of video campaigns with billions of impressions across 340+ top global companies, providing a critical snapshot of the state of video advertising in 2018, along with insights and analysis designed for the top television marketers. As with past installments, the report also compares the performance of standard pre-roll video to interactive video across devices and channels, offering benchmarks and overall performance for key video KPIs including click-through rates, engagement, completion rate and time-earned.
"The Global Video Benchmarks series is designed to serve as a video advertising performance barometer, leveraging original data collected through our connected TV and video advertising platform," said Zvika Netter, CEO and co-founder of Innovid. "This year the barometer has landed on CTV, with its surge in viewership, particularly across premium broadcast content, and growing advertiser appetites. The trend is clear: CTV is now."
The 2018 Global Video Benchmarks themes and top findings include:
- Connected TV (CTV) continues growth trajectory - Innovid observed substantial ongoing growth in CTV campaigns throughout 2018 with CTV impressions making up 28 percent of all Innovid impressions (up from 17 percent in 2017). Of all Innovid campaigns, 68 percent contained at least some CTV execution in 2018.
- Broadcasters take the lead in CTV - As more viewers shift to streaming content, linear TV viewing is declining while on-demand CTV viewership is surging, particularly amongst broadcasters - and the marketing dollars are following. An incredible 63 percent of all broadcaster impressions served in 2018 were served in CTV environments. Broadcaster impressions made up 83 percent of all CTV campaigns.
- CTV’s ascendancy raises the bar for engagement - With CTV taking its place as a preferred channel, marketers can put engagement front and center. Advanced creative units that command greater engagement lift than standard pre-roll and offer the potential for real earned time and attention are delivering on that demand with interactive units producing dramatic figures, such as 71 additional seconds of time earned on broadcast content and more than six times engagement lift compared to standard pre-roll.
- Personalization powers results - In a world of increasing hyper-personalization from social media feeds to the retail floor, advertisers are embracing data-driven dynamic video to keep pace with a personal touch. Use of dynamic video—powered by everything from location and weather to first-party data—jumped 79 percent in 2018 with the average campaign producing 12,000 unique versions, while the largest campaigns produced more than 200,000.
- Short-form rises on mobile - As more impressions shift to mobile channels, the report shows a marked spike in the number videos shorter than 10 seconds, which jumped from just five percent in 2017 to 11 percent in 2018. The majority of this growth was focused on social and programmatic channels.
"Streaming has already revolutionized consumer viewing habits, and we see even greater expansion in the years ahead," said Alan Wolk, co-founder and lead analyst, TV[R]EV. "As CTV/OTT becomes more commonplace, so do consumer expectations around the relevancy and personalization of advertising. Marketers would be well-served to seize the opportunities available in this still nascent market to deliver video advertising that is more engaging, more personalized and more measurable."
The 2018 Global Video Benchmarks report is available for download at https://info.innovid.com/global-annual_benchmarks.
About Innovid
Innovid is the world's leading video advertising platform, delivering more video than any company across mobile, desktop, connected TVs, streaming devices and social platforms. Innovid partners with brands, agencies, and publishers to deliver new advertising models that increase engagement and time spent in ways that also provide more value to viewers. Our video platform enables personalization of creative, seamless cross-screen delivery, and holistic measurement to fuel next-generation video experiences and grow revenue. Innovid has offices in New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, London, Tel Aviv, Sydney, and Singapore. Please visit www.innovid.com for more information.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190328005822/en/
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Mar. 28, 2019 04:15 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 28, 2019 03:15 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Mar. 28, 2019 01:30 PM EDT
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
Mar. 28, 2019 01:30 PM EDT
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Mar. 28, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
Mar. 28, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 28, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Mar. 28, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
ThousandEyes is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that uses synthetic monitoring probes to measure network performance. The product includes elements of network tomography for loss and latency, route analytics to visualize BGP advertisements, DNS monitoring, VoIP monitoring, website monitoring for HTTP and HTTPS and SNMP device polling.
Mar. 28, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 28, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
AI and machine learning disruption for Enterprises started happening in the areas such as IT operations management (ITOPs) and Cloud management and SaaS apps. In 2019 CIOs will see disruptive solutions for Cloud & Devops, AI/ML driven IT Ops and Cloud Ops. Customers want AI-driven multi-cloud operations for monitoring, detection, prevention of disruptions. Disruptions cause revenue loss, unhappy users, impacts brand reputation etc.
Mar. 28, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
Mar. 28, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 28, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Mar. 28, 2019 02:30 AM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 27, 2019 07:15 PM EDT