El registro de nombres de dominio de Internet asciende a 348,7 millones en el cuarto trimestre de 2018

|March 28, 2019 04:10 PM EDT
VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN), proveedor mundial de servicios de registro de nombres de dominio e infraestructura de Internet, acaba de anunciar que el cuarto trimestre de 2018 se ha cerrado con aproximadamente 348,7 millones de registros de nombres de dominio en todos los dominios de nivel superior (top-level domain, TLD), un aumento de aproximadamente 6,3 millones de nombres de dominio registrados, o el 1,8 %, en comparación con el tercer trimestre de 2018.1,2 Los registros de nombres de dominio han aumentado por aproximadamente 16,3 millones o 4,9 % interanual.1,2
El total combinado de los TLD .com y .net era de aproximadamente 153,0 millones de nombres de dominios registrados en la base de nombres de dominios3 a finales del cuarto trimestre de 2018, lo que representa un aumento de aproximadamente 1,3 millones de nombres de dominios registrados, es decir, del 0,8 %, en comparación con el tercer trimestre de 2018. Los TLD .com y .net experimentaron un aumento combinado interanual de aproximadamente 6,6 millones de registros de nombres de dominio, o el 4,5 %. Al 31 de diciembre de 2018, la base de nombres de dominio .com ascendía a aproximadamente 139,0 millones de registros de nombres de dominio, mientras que la base de nombres de dominio .net sumaba aproximadamente 14,0 millones de registros de nombres de dominio.
El total de nuevos registros de nombres de dominios .com y .net ascendió a aproximadamente 9,5 millones a finales del cuarto trimestre de 2018, en comparación con los 9,0 millones de registros de nombres de dominios de finales del cuarto trimestre de 2017.
Verisign publica el Resumen de la Industria de Nombres de Dominio para proporcionar investigaciones estadísticas y analíticas a los usuarios de Internet de todo el mundo, así como datos sobre la industria de nombres de dominio. Puede obtener el Resumen de la Industria de Nombres de Dominio del cuarto trimestre de 2018, así como los informes anteriores, en Verisign.com/DNIBLatinAmerica.
Acerca de Verisign
Verisign, proveedor mundial de servicios de registro de nombres de dominio e infraestructura de Internet, permite la navegación por Internet de muchos de los nombres de dominio más reconocidos a nivel mundial. Verisign garantiza la seguridad, estabilidad y resistencia de la infraestructura y los servicios clave de Internet, incluso provee servicios de mantenimiento de la zona raíz, opera dos de los 13 servidores raíz de Internet globales y brinda servicios de registro y resolución autoritativos para los dominios de nivel superior .com y .net, en los cuales se lleva a cabo la mayoría del comercio electrónico global. Para obtener más información sobre lo que implica contar con la tecnología de Verisign, visite Verisign.com.
VRSNF
© 2019 VeriSign, Inc. Todos los derechos reservados. VERISIGN, el logotipo de VERISIGN y otras marcas comerciales, marcas de servicio y diseños son marcas comerciales registradas o no registradas de VeriSign, Inc. y sus filiales en Estados Unidos y en otros países. Todas las demás marcas comerciales pertenecen a sus respectivos propietarios.
1 La(s) cifra(s) incluye(n) los nombres de dominio en el
dominio de nivel superior de código de país (ccTLD) .tk. .tk es un ccTLD
gratuito que proporciona nombres de dominio gratuitos a particulares y
empresas. Los ingresos se generan a través de la monetización de nombres
de dominio vencidos. Los nombres de dominio que el registrante ya no
utiliza o que han vencido son recuperados por el registro, y el tráfico
residual se vende a las redes de publicidad. Por lo tanto, no hay
nombres de dominio .tk eliminados. https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20131216006048/en/Freenom-Closes-3M-Series-Funding#.UxeUGNJDv9s.
2Los datos del dominio de nivel superior genérico (gTLD) y del ccTLD citados en el resumen: (i) incluyen nombres de dominio internacionalizados ccTLD, (ii) son una estimación al momento en que se elaboró el resumen, y (iii) están sujetos a cambios a medida que se reciben datos más completos.
3 La base de nombres de dominio es la zona activa más el número de nombres de dominio registrados, pero no configurados para su uso en el respectivo archivo de zona de dominio de nivel superior, más el número de nombres de dominio que se encuentran en estado de espera de cliente o servidor.
El texto original en el idioma fuente de este comunicado es la versión oficial autorizada. Las traducciones solo se suministran como adaptación y deben cotejarse con el texto en el idioma fuente, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá un efecto legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190328005902/es/
Mar. 27, 2019 07:15 PM EDT