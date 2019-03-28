Cresce para 348,7 milhões os registros de nome de domínio na internet no quarto trimestre de 2018

|By Business Wire
A VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN), provedora mundial de serviços de registro de nomes de domínio e infraestrutura de internet, anunciou hoje que o quarto trimestre de 2018 fechou com aproximadamente 348,7 milhões de registros de nomes de domínios em todos os domínios de primeiro nível (TLDs), um aumento de aproximadamente 6,3 milhões de registros de nomes de domínio, ou, 1,8% em comparação com o terceiro trimestre de 2018.1,2 Registros de nomes de domínios tem crescido aproximadamente 16,3 milhões, ou 4,9%, ano após ano.1,2
Os TLDs .com e .net tinham aproximadamente 153,0 milhões de registros de nomes de domínio na base de nomes de domínio3 no final do quarto trimestre de 2018, um aumento de aproximadamente 1,3 milhões de registros de nomes de domínio, ou 0.8%, comparado com o terceiro trimestre de 2018. OS TLDs .com e .net tiveram um aumento de aproximadamente 6,6 milhões de registros de nomes de domínio, ou 4,5%, ano após ano. Em 31 de dezembro de 2018, a base de nome de domínio .com totalizava aproximadamente 139 milhões de registros de nomes de domínio, enquanto a base de nome de domínios .net totalizava aproximadamente 14 milhões de registros de nome de domínio.
Os novos registros de nomes de domínios .com e .net totalizaram aproximadamente 9.5 milhões no final do quarto trimestre de 2018, em comparação com 9 milhões de registros de nomes de domínio no final do quarto trimestre de 2017.
A Verisign publica o Informe da Indústria de Nomes de Domínio para fornecer aos usuários da Internet em todo o mundo pesquisas e dados estatísticos e analíticos sobre a indústria de nomes de domínio. O Informe da Indústria de Nomes de Domínio do quarto trimestre de 2018, bem como os relatórios anteriores podem ser obtidos em Verisign.com/DNIBBrazil.
Sobre a Verisign
Verisign, provedora mundial de serviços de registro de nomes de domínio e infraestrutura de internet, possibilita navegação para muitos dos nomes de domínio mais reconhecidos do mundo. Verisign possibilita segurança, estabilidade e resiliência da infraestrutura e serviços chave da Internet, incluindo o fornecimento de serviços do mantenedor da zona raiz, operando dois dos 13 servidores globais de raiz da Internet e fornecendo serviços de registro e resolução autoritativa para os domínios de nível superior .com e .net, que dão suporte a maioria do e-commerce global. Para saber mais sobre o que significa ser Desenvolvido pela Verisign, visite Verisign.com.
© 2019 VeriSign, Inc. Todos os direitos reservados. VERISIGN, o logotipo da VERISIGN, e outras marcas comerciais, marcas de serviços, e designs são marcas comerciais registradas ou não registradas da VeriSign, Inc. e de suas subsidiárias nos Estados Unidos e em outros países. Todas as outras marcas são de propriedade de seus respectivos proprietários.
1 A(s) figura(s) inclui nomes de domínio no ccTLD. .tk é um
ccTLD gratuito que fornece nomes de domínio gratuitos para indivíduos e
empresas. A receita é gerada monetizando os nomes de domínios expirados.
Os nomes de domínio que não estão mais em uso pelo registrante ou que
expiraram são recuperados pelo registro e o tráfego residual é vendido
para as redes de publicidade. Sendo assim, não há nomes de domínio .tk
excluídos. https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20131216006048/en/Freenom-Closes-3M-Series-Funding#.UxeUGNJDv9s.
2Os dados de domínio genérico de primeiro nível (gTLD) e ccTLD citados no resumo: (i) incluem Nomes de Domínios Internacionalizados, (ii) são uma estimativa a partir do momento em que o resumo foi desenvolvido e (iii) estão sujeitos a alterações à medida que dados mais completos são recebidos.
3 A base do nome de domínio é a zona ativa mais o número de nomes de domínio registrados, mas não configurados para o uso no respectivo arquivo de zona de Domínio de Nível Superior mais o número de nomes de domínio que estão em um status de espera de cliente ou servidor.
