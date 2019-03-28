Asia-Pacific (APAC) Marketing Automation Software Market to 2023 - A $7 Billion Opportunity - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|March 28, 2019 04:10 PM EDT
The "Asia-Pacific (APAC) Marketing Automation Software Market by Solution, by Enterprise Size, by Deployment Type, by Industry, by Country - Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
APAC marketing automation software market is projected to reach $7 billion by 2023, this is attributed to increasing penetration of digital marketing and social media in APAC, especially by populace under the age of 40. Marketers are leveraging this fact to build their consumer base by adopting social media platforms to reach and engage with potential target audience, which is positively driving the market growth.
On the basis of solution, the cross channel campaign management (CCCM) marketing automation software solution contributed over 45% revenue share to the APAC marketing automation software market in 2017, on account of growing need by enterprises for a technology that supports them in customer data management, analytics, along with workflow tools for designing, executing, and measuring campaigns for digital and offline channels.
Based on industry, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) held the largest market share in 2017. This was due to increasing adoption of marketing automation software in BFSI industry. The industry's major challenge is to effectively up-sell and cross-sell retail banking products like debit cards, credit cards, loans, insurance, and so on to customers. To overcome these challenges, BFSI industry is implementing marketing automation software, as it provides summarized information of consumer behavior depending on their digital channels, platforms and the touch points they use. Additionally, marketing automation software automates repetitive manual tasks which thereby improves productivity of an organization.
Based on deployment type, APAC marketing automation software market categorized into cloud and on-premises. Of these, cloud-based marketing automation category is expected to continue holding larger share in the APAC market, during the forecast period. Majority of market investments in the region are targeted toward cloud-based applications. Furthermore, small and large businesses are becoming aware of the advantages offered by cloud technology such as scalability, speed, storage, and convenience over on-premises deployment solutions, which is thereby boosting the adoption of cloud-based marketing automation software.
India is forecast to emerge as the fastest growing country in APAC marketing automation software market in the next five years. With rapid growth in industries such as retail, manufacturing, and hospitality, demand for marketing automation software solutions is high in these industries. Solutions such as through channel marketing automation (TCMA), and lead-to-revenue management (L2RM) are being adopted by these industries as they improve lead scoring and channel marketing. Moreover, to cater to the needs of these industries, marketing software automation vendors are coming up with solutions tailored as per the business size and needs of the end-users.
The major factors pushing the growth of APAC marketing automation software market is the rising adoption of automation tools in retail sector. With the advent of self-checkout systems in the retail sector is enabling APAC retailers to automate their stores and purchasing operations. Automation in a retail store is also enabling customers to make purchases checkout with the help of their smartphones and applications. This resulted in a less reliance on manual and physical labor force, and in increasing efficiency of the store operations, and customer satisfaction.
Automation in retail industry offers customers contextual product recommendation and rationalizes shopping experience for them. For instance, 7-Eleven convenience brand offers customer promotions, based on weather and location. Automation tools helps in carrying out surveys to understand buying patterns in customers' shopping experiences. Auto-responding features, such as thank you, and please come again, attract consumers to a store, and adds to their positive feedbacks. Small and large retail stores in APAC are using automation tools for better sales and for building reputation.
Recently, major players in the APAC marketing automation software market have been involved in various mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and product launches, to gain a foothold in the market. Oracle Corporation, SharpSpring Inc., and HubSpot, Inc. have been focusing on both product launches and partnerships to improve their market position.
Some of the key players operating in the APAC marketing automation software market includes Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Salesforce.com, Inc., HubSpot, Inc., Teradata Corporation, Act-On-Software Inc., SharpSpring, Inc., SAS Institute Inc., and Infusionsoft, Inc.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Research Background
1.1 Research Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Research Scope
1.3.1 Market Segmentation by Solution
1.3.2 Market Segmentation by Enterprise Size
1.3.3 Market Segmentation by Deployment Type
1.3.4 Market Segmentation by Industry
1.3.5 Market Segmentation by Country
1.3.6 Analysis Period
1.3.7 Market Data Reporting Unit
1.3.7.1 Value
1.4 Key Stakeholders
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
2.1 Secondary Research
2.2 Primary Research
2.2.1 Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents
2.2.1.1 By country
2.2.1.2 By industry participant
2.2.1.3 By company type
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Data Triangulation
2.5 Assumptions for the Study
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
Chapter 4. Introduction
4.1 Definition of Market Segments
4.1.1 By Solution
4.1.1.1 CCCM
4.1.1.2 Real-Time Interaction Management
4.1.1.3 L2RM
4.1.1.4 Marketing Resource Management
4.1.1.5 CMP
4.1.1.6 TCMA
4.1.2 By Enterprise Size
4.1.2.1 Large enterprises
4.1.2.2 SMEs
4.1.3 By Deployment Type
4.1.3.1 Cloud
4.1.3.2 On-Premises
4.1.4 By Industry
4.1.4.1 BFSI
4.1.4.2 Telecom & IT
4.1.4.3 Retail
4.1.4.4 Automotive
4.1.4.5 Hospitality
4.1.4.6 Manufacturing
4.1.4.7 Healthcare
4.1.4.8 Government
4.1.4.9 Media & entertainment
4.1.4.10 E-commerce
4.1.4.11 Education
4.1.4.12 Others
4.2 Value Chain Analysis
4.3 Market Dynamics
4.3.1 Trends
4.3.1.1 Focus on data management platforms (DMPs)
4.3.1.2 Use of machine learning and AI for marketing automation
4.3.2 Drivers
4.3.2.1 Increasing adoption of automation tools in retail sector
4.3.2.2 Growing penetration of digital marketing and social media influence
4.3.2.3 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast
4.3.3 Restraints
4.3.3.1 Lack of expertise/know-how
4.3.3.2 Complexities in integration
4.3.3.3 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast
4.3.4 Opportunities
4.3.4.1 Chatbots for customer engagement
4.3.4.2 Influence of social media on Generation Z (Gen Z) and mobile first approach
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 5. APAC Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 6. China Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 7. India Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 8. Japan Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 9. South Korea Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 10. Australia Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 11. Rest of APAC Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape
12.1 Market Share Analysis of Key Players
12.1.1 Market Share of Key Players in APAC
12.1.2 Market Share of Key Players in China
12.1.3 Market Share of Key Players in India
12.1.4 Market Share of Key Players in Japan
12.1.5 Market Share of Key Players in South Korea
12.1.6 Market Share of Key Players in Australia
12.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players
12.3 Recent Activities of Key Players
12.4 Global Strategic Developments of Key Players
12.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions
12.4.2 Partnerships
12.4.3 Product Launches
12.4.4 Client Wins
12.4.5 Other Developments
Chapter 13. Company Profiles
13.1 Oracle Corporation
13.1.1 Business Overview
13.1.2 Product and Service Offerings
13.1.3 Key Financial Summary
13.1.4 SWOT Analysis
13.2 International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation
13.3 Adobe Systems Incorporated
13.4 Salesforce.com, Inc
13.5 HubSpot, Inc
13.6 Teradata Corporation
13.7 Act-On Software, Inc.
13.8 SharpSpring, Inc.
13.9 SAS Institute Inc.
13.10 Infusionsoft, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rc0y41
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190328005912/en/
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Mar. 28, 2019 04:15 PM EDT
After years of investments and acquisitions, CloudBlue was created with the goal of building the world's only hyperscale digital platform with an increasingly infinite ecosystem and proven go-to-market services. The result? An unmatched platform that helps customers streamline cloud operations, save time and money, and revolutionize their businesses overnight. Today, the platform operates in more than 45 countries and powers more than 200 of the world's largest cloud marketplaces, managing mo...
Mar. 28, 2019 03:15 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Mar. 28, 2019 01:30 PM EDT
Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud workloads, networks, and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and investigation, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,00...
Mar. 28, 2019 01:30 PM EDT
Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses. Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.
Mar. 28, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available serverless print infrastructure. With PrinterLogic's centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their end users with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many advanced features that legacy print management applications can't provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.
Mar. 28, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
In today's always-on world, customer expectations have changed. Competitive differentiation is delivered through rapid software innovations, the ability to respond to issues quickly and by releasing high-quality code with minimal interruptions. DevOps isn't some far off goal; it's methodologies and practices are a response to this demand. The demand to go faster. The demand for more uptime. The demand to innovate. In this keynote, we will cover the Nutanix Developer Stack. Built from the foundat...
Mar. 28, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Mar. 28, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
ThousandEyes is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) product that uses synthetic monitoring probes to measure network performance. The product includes elements of network tomography for loss and latency, route analytics to visualize BGP advertisements, DNS monitoring, VoIP monitoring, website monitoring for HTTP and HTTPS and SNMP device polling.
Mar. 28, 2019 12:45 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 28, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
AI and machine learning disruption for Enterprises started happening in the areas such as IT operations management (ITOPs) and Cloud management and SaaS apps. In 2019 CIOs will see disruptive solutions for Cloud & Devops, AI/ML driven IT Ops and Cloud Ops. Customers want AI-driven multi-cloud operations for monitoring, detection, prevention of disruptions. Disruptions cause revenue loss, unhappy users, impacts brand reputation etc.
Mar. 28, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
Mar. 28, 2019 11:45 AM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Mar. 28, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
The graph represents a network of 1,329 Twitter users whose recent tweets contained "#DevOps", or who were replied to or mentioned in those tweets, taken from a data set limited to a maximum of 18,000 tweets. The network was obtained from Twitter on Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:50 UTC. The tweets in the network were tweeted over the 7-hour, 6-minute period from Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 16:29 UTC to Thursday, 10 January 2019 at 23:36 UTC. Additional tweets that were mentioned in this...
Mar. 28, 2019 02:30 AM EDT
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Mar. 27, 2019 07:15 PM EDT