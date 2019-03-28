Over 1,600 Public Sector Leaders Attend CentralSquare’s Flagship Conference

|By Business Wire
|
March 28, 2019 04:21 PM EDT
CentralSquare, a leader in public sector software, concluded its flagship customer event, CentralSquare 2019, on Wednesday, March 20, after four days of keynotes, educational sessions, executive roundtables, product and services announcements, networking events, and exhibitions. Hosted at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, TX, over 1,600 customers representing more than 500 public sector agencies across North America gathered to explore current and emerging technology solutions for local government public administration and public safety agencies.
CentralSquare CEO Simon Angove set the tone in his opening keynote remarks, “I believe that there is great opportunity to change the game by leveraging technology, data and analytics in the public sector. Our vision is to build the industry’s broadest, smartest and most unified platform exclusively focused on public sector agencies. Through the largest investment ever made in public sector software, we brought together four leading companies to create a new kind of provider called CentralSquare. We will take our tremendous scale, resources and capabilities to change the game for our public sector agency customers, particularly through investment in product innovation and customer success.”
The focal theme of this year’s event – changing the game for the public sector – shaped the four-day event. Executive addresses painted a detailed picture of how the company will evolve its offerings to transform public sector agency operations, both for its core anchor solutions but also in new areas of innovation. The Innovation Zone in the exhibit hall showcased over a dozen new product ideas, from drone-based building inspections to predictive budgeting to automated public safety case reporting. The Customer Experience Zone showcased the company’s unique approach to measuring and improving customer experiences and driving user adoption and success with solutions. CentralSquare also announced the launch of its Velocity program, which enables under-budget, on-time project implementations that generate rapid time-to-value. CentralSquare Velocity includes an expanded portfolio of on-demand education courses from CentralSquare University.
Additional highlights from CentralSquare 2019 include three guest keynote speakers: Carly Fiorina, former CEO of Hewlett-Packard; William Evans, former Boston Police Commissioner; and James Click, vice president of baseball operations with the Tampa Bay Rays.
About CentralSquare
Formed by the merger of Superion, TriTech along with Zuercher, and the public sector and healthcare business of Aptean, CentralSquare Technologies is an industry leader in public safety and public administration software, serving over 7,500 organizations from the largest metropolitan city to counties and towns of every size across North America. Its technology platform provides solutions for public safety, including 911, computer-aided dispatch, records management, mobile, citations, evidence management, and corrections. For public administration agencies, CentralSquare provides software for finance, human capital management, payroll, utility billing, citizen engagement, asset management, regulatory compliance, and community development. For hospitals and clinicians, it provides patient information, compliance, and analytics software. CentralSquare’s broad, unified and agile software suite serves 3 in 4 citizens across North America. More information is available at www.CentralSquare.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190328005926/en/
